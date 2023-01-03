ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wabasso, FL

12 Days of Christmas: How to help the Environmental Learning Center in Wabasso

By Ed Killer, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zDJgo_0k1nuG8C00

Since 1988, the Environmental Learning Center in Wabasso has been educating visitors about the Indian River Lagoon ecosystem and raising awareness about the organisms that call its waters home.

The ELC's educational programs include taking visitors on walking tours, canoe and kayak tours, and two-hour-long tours on its 30-foot-long pontoon boat.

However, the boat's outboard motor is well worn and needs to be replaced soon, said Sue Harr, the organization's relationship and experience specialist. That's why a new 150 horsepower outboard is on the nonprofit's 12 Days of Christmas wish list.

Exclusive investigation:State's own data proves pollution prevention not working

Dissolving on the inside:Photos show how starvation is killing Florida manatees

Environmental news:TCPalm's complete coverage of clean-water issues

Because of supply chain issues, it could take eight or nine months to obtain a new motor.

"Discover, the ELC’s pontoon boat, serves as a floating classroom offering a variety of tours to the general public, our summer camps, a variety of school groups and is available for private arranged tours," Harr said. "The pontoon boat plays an important role in supporting the ELC’s educational mission which is 'to educate, inspire and empower all people to be active stewards of the environment and their own well-being.' "

The pontoon boat sails daily. Annually, it carries about 4,000 passengers across 2,600 miles of one of America's most biodiverse estuaries. Each tour is led by a naturalist guide who provides educational commentary for guests to learn more about this unique environment. Tours often carry passengers to see the Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge, the Sebastian River, the Sebastian Inlet, Jungle Trail and lagoon spoil islands.

The Environmental Learning Center is on a 64-acre island campus along the Wabasso Causeway. The nonprofit was created by Pelican Island Audubon Society members.

Scroll below the photo for information on how to help

How to help

  • Who: Environmental Learning Center
  • Wish: New 150 horsepower outboard motor for pontoon tour boat
  • Cost: $20,000
  • How to donate: Contact Sue Harr at Sue@DiscoverELC.org or 772-589-5050

About this series

​Treasure Coast nonprofits that research, protect, restore and advocate for clean water, especially the St. Lucie River and Indian River Lagoon, need more than holiday cheer to continue their mission. Find out what they need — and how you can help them — to continue their work, as TCPalm.com highlights a different organization each day from Dec. 25 to Jan. 5, the traditional 12 Days of Christmas.

Ed Killer is TCPalm's outdoors writer. Sign up for his and other weekly newsletters at profile.tcpalm.com/newsletters/manage. Friend Ed on Facebook at Ed Killer, follow him on Twitter @tcpalmekiller or email him at ed.killer@tcpalm.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Out-of-this-world themed event coming to Brevard Zoo

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard Zoo is getting inspiration from a galaxy far, far away for an event this weekend. Going Galactic Weekend will run at the zoo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Jan. 13 to 16. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. During the...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Vero Beach wants to help Seaside Grill

VERO BEACH - In a Dec. 19 memo to the Vero Beach City Council, City Manager Monte Falls asked if the city could grant new Seaside Grill lessees SW Hospitality Group, LLC a rent deferral of three months, from Jan.-March, with catch-up payments for deferred rent in April - June.
VERO BEACH, FL
multifamilybiz.com

The CONAM Group Acquires 247-Unit Rockledge Flats Luxury Apartment Community in Florida’s Thriving Space Coast Market

ROCKLEDGE, FL - CONAM Multifamily Partners Fund III, a discretionary fund sponsored by The CONAM Group, announced the purchase of Rockledge Flats, a Class A, 247-unit multi-family apartment community near Florida’s Space Coast in Rockledge, Florida. Completed in late 2021, the 10-acre luxury apartment community consists primarily of two...
ROCKLEDGE, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Many Indian River County job openings

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - If you’ve visited the Indian River County website lately, you may have noticed a banner at the top that says “We're Hiring! Visit the Job Opportunities Page today to apply and the join the Indian River County team.” Click on that banner and you see the county currently is advertising 36 positions, including many that pay very well.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
hometownnewstc.com

From the Martin County Property Appraiser

January 5, 2023 will mark my second year as your Martin County Property Appraiser. I continue to commit my Office to providing excellent customer service, education, and community outreach, for the residents and business owners of our great County!. In 2022, we gained an additional partner to our library of...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
lacademie.com

13 Best Restaurants To Dine In Vero Beach, FL, 2023

Visit the best restaurants in Vero Beach, FL, to fill your stomach after a long day wandering around this beautiful neighborhood. Besides the airy sandy beaches mixed with romantic Atlantic horizons, these locations will add more memory to your trip to Florida. From convenient and hearty soul food to premium...
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Grand opening of Three Corners may be five years off

Well, no – not necessarily. The wait could be even longer. The summer of 2028 projection presented by City Manager Monte Falls at the City Council’s Dec. 16 special-call workshop meeting was optimistic, based on the assumption that there are none of the delays that often hamper such developments.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Breeze Airways advances start of Vero service

Breeze Airways won’t begin commercial passenger service in and out of Vero Beach Regional Airport on Feb. 15 as it initially announced. Instead, flights will start here on Feb. 2. “We were able to launch a bit earlier,” Breeze spokesman Gareth Edmondson-Jones said last week, “so we did.”...
VERO BEACH, FL
lacademie.com

13 Best Restaurants In Cocoa Beach, FL, You Will Love 2023

Many people ask me about the best restaurants in Cocoa Beach, FL, so I have this article to introduce them to the names of outstanding eateries on this beautiful beach. If you are looking for them, focus on reading this post. Cocoa Beach is known as the quintessential beach town...
COCOA BEACH, FL
Mark Stone

So You Want To See A Rocket Launch While You're In Florida? Here's What You Need To Know.

Seeing a live rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida can be an awe-inspiring sight. There's nothing quite like watching one of the tallest, most complicated vehicles ever built ascending into the sky on a brilliant pillar of flame. You'll find yourself with a huge smile on your face while mumbling "Go baby, go" under your breath as you watch a rocket streaking from the launch pad high into the heavens.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
melbourneflorida.org

Forbes Ranks Melbourne One of the Top 10 Places to Live in Florida

The City of Melbourne has been ranked number 7 on the 2022 Forbes Advisor Best Places to Live in Florida list. The City of Tampa was ranked number 1. Forbes Advisor analyzed cities by pulling recent data on key lifestyle factors, such as the area’s median home price, personal income per capita, and the unemployment and crime rate. Forbes recommends the metro areas on its top 10 list are great places for young professionals, families and retirees moving to Florida.
MELBOURNE, FL
cw34.com

Woman found dead in pool in Palm City

PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are investigating after a woman drowned in the deep end of a pool in Palm City. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said that on Jan. 2 around 7:12 a.m., deputies arrived at 1345 SW Estates Place after receiving calls of a drowning. Once...
PALM CITY, FL
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Treasure Coast news and information in Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County, Florida

 http://tcpalm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy