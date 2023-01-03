Bronson's McConn, SHS' Matz win holiday singles titles

The Sturgis bowling program hosted a singles tournament on New Year’s Eve.

Andrew Matz, freshman for the Trojan boys, and Bronson’s Morgan McConn were each crowned champions after they survived multiple knockout rounds of tournament play.

“Great day and a fun tournament for all athletes who participated,” Sturgis coach Scott Spahr said. “The Trojan season continued to chug along, getting better from each practice through each event. Special things going on for the program.”

Matz won his finals matchup against Preston Sharpe of Niles, 325-320. Matz bowled games of 165 and 160 in the finals. Sharpe put together a rush at the end with a 195 second game, but it was not enough to overtake Matz.

McConn beat Matz’ sister, Kortnie, 347-291 in the finals. McConn bowled games of 168 and 179 to secure the win, Matz rolled games of 146 and 145. This was Matz’ second year in a row earning runners-up honors.

In the consolation girls finals, Hadassah Bloom of Bronson beat Chevelle Jaynes of Niles 333-301.

The Top 8 finishers for the girls were McConn, Matz, Bloom, Jaynes, Aubrey Rowlson of Portage Northern, Lily Cook and Madison King of Coldwater and Angel Walsh of Niles.

“Very proud of all of our bowlers and a little extra for the performance for our four medalists,” Spahr said. “And how bright the future is looking. Trusting the process is working.”

Owen Brewer finished third overall for the Trojan boys, he beat Trenton Phillips of Niles 339-311 in the consolation finals. Brewer bowled games of 170 and 169.

Finishing in the Top 8 for the boys were Matz, Sharpe, Brewer, Phillips, Nic Cranson of Bronson, Brayden Smoker of Sturgis, Jacob Trennepohl of Burr Oak and Connor Weston of Niles.