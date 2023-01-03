ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With every stitch, Tenderhearts Project is sewing love across Topeka

By Keishera Lately, Topeka Capital-Journal
With gentle hands and kind hearts, a mother and daughter duo are spreading love through every stitch they create in the capital city.

After spending time online and watching the city respond during the pandemic, Jacquie Routh became aware of the heartbreak many Topekans experienced on a day-by-day basis. Whether it was reports of suicide attempts, domestic violence or murder, Routh mourned every story deeply.

A small gesture of kindness seemed fitting, and that's what Routh and her daughter, Cassandra Blackwell, created through Topeka Tenderhearts.

"I'm a doer. I'm not a talker," said Routh. "I thought: 'You know what? Everybody deserves to be told they're loved.'"

'You're loved. You're valued, and you're special.'

Tenderhearts can be found spread across the city in a sealed bag with a short message attached, but the final line of the message remind those who stumble upon a heart to "Please keep it with you as a reminder of just how special, valuable and loved you are."

That message won't change. It was Routh's objective for the project.

"Scatterers" and "makers" are welcome to assist Routh and Blackwell in the project — they hope to find more people who have experience sewing. Typically, 10 scatterers volunteer to spread the hearts around town. Makers are encouraged to sew at least 25 heart pieces to assist in the process.

Hearts are dispersed around each annual holiday or when they see the need. Currently, 300 winter hearts have been scattered to begin the new year. Now, Routh and Blackwell are preparing for Valentine's Day.

Since May 2022, thousands of the handmade, stuffed hearts have been scattered around Topeka, creating a positive impact on each individual who have come in contact with one.

One fabric heart creating an impact on hundreds of living hearts

Blackwell — Routh's daughter — said the project is her therapy.

"It really is a way to de-stress and decompress and feel like you're helping the community," she said.

Many Topekans have left heartfelt messages and pictures on the Tenderhearts social media pages. Whether finding one at bus stop, in a statue's hand or at the hospital, many express gratitude for finding the heart in a moment when they needed it the most.

Routh said everybody has something special and the ability to give — individuals just need to see it within themselves. She saw the ability within herself after the first round of scattering 50 hearts.

"It was going to be a one and done, just something we could do," Routh said. "But then, when I saw how excited the community was and how those first messages started coming back, it was just amazing how a little piece of fabric heart could touch others."

Tenderhearts accepts all Topekans as they are

"We accept everyone. I love everybody, that's how I was raised," Routh said. "The way the world was, there was so much dividing us, and I wanted something that would bring us all back as a community."

Ukrainian families who arrive in Topeka and children in adoption homes also have been gifted with personalized heart bags, she said.

"I hated when I would read on how terrible Topeka is," Routh said. "Topeka is not terrible. Topeka is as great as we make it. And we have such caring people that will step up and help out."

Keishera Lately is the business reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. She can be reached at klately@cjonline.com. Follow her on Twitter @Lately_KT.

