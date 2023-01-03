Read full article on original website
Nursing homes calling on Hochul for funding increase to fulfill minimum staffing law
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The president of a group suing New York State over a minimum staffing law impacting nursing homes gave an update on court proceedings after a hearing was held Tuesday morning. Leading Age New York has filed a lawsuit on behalf of 80 members including not-for-profit...
NY Comptroller is looking to reunite unclaimed funds with New Yorkers
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — According to NY State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, his department is in possession of over $17 billion in unclaimed funds. The unclaimed funds come from utility deposits, old bank accounts, uncashed checks, insurance claims, stocks and other sources that have been dormant for years. According to...
Oklahoma bill aims to ban gender transition procedures under age of 26
MARSHALL, Okla. (TND) — A new Oklahoma bill seeks to prevent individuals from receiving any medical gender transition procedures before they turn 26. The legislation, filed by Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, comes just days before the start of Oklahoma's first legislative session of the year. The bill, which will eventually be known as the Millstone Act of 2023, aims to both restrict access to gender transition procedures and reduce the amount of funding any such procedures receive.
Six months into green legislation, slim progress made: Lawmakers fear consumer spending
A green economy is New York's future- but is it going according to plan?. The Climate Leadership Plan Act (CLPA) is aimed at eliminating greenhouse gas emissions and increasing renewable energy use. That legislation was signed by the Governor back in July, of those goals include- the state operating at...
Investments in nursing programs looking to fill staffing gaps
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer was in Albany Thursday afternoon. The Senate Majority leader, who also represents New York in the United States Senate, announced significant investments into local nursing programs in our region, amongst other federal support he is bringing to the area. Maria...
Capital Region Weather Stats. for December 2022 and the Past Year
The expectation going into December 2022 was that the month would skew cold and likely be the coldest of the three 2022-23 winter months with an active and highly variable weather pattern. In the end, despite a significant cold period from the 10th through the 15th with cold again at times during the week of the 18th and especially through the Christmas weekend, the monthly mean temperature of 31.9 degrees was 1.5 degrees above the 1991-2020 thirty year climate normal. The warm periods early in the month, with a three consecutive day run in the 50s from the 6th through the 8th, and again at the close of the month, with record warmth on the 30th and 31st, were so warm that they more than balanced out the cold that did occur.
NJ woman who killed GOP activist husband on Christmas Day claims self defense
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (TND) — A New Jersey woman is claiming self-defense after shooting dead her late husband on Christmas Day. Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, is being held in jail after prosecutors said the victim was really lying “naked and in bed” when his wife shot him. Her...
Man charged with attempted murder, accused of firing weapon at victim's vehicle
BETHLEHEM, NY (WRGB) — Police in Bethlehem say they have arrested a Troy man, accused of firing a weapon at the victim's vehicle. The incident, according to police, occurred at around 7:00 PM, back on February 15th of 2022 at a home in Delmar. He's accused if firing a...
