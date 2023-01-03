ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NY Comptroller is looking to reunite unclaimed funds with New Yorkers

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — According to NY State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, his department is in possession of over $17 billion in unclaimed funds. The unclaimed funds come from utility deposits, old bank accounts, uncashed checks, insurance claims, stocks and other sources that have been dormant for years. According to...
Oklahoma bill aims to ban gender transition procedures under age of 26

MARSHALL, Okla. (TND) — A new Oklahoma bill seeks to prevent individuals from receiving any medical gender transition procedures before they turn 26. The legislation, filed by Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, comes just days before the start of Oklahoma's first legislative session of the year. The bill, which will eventually be known as the Millstone Act of 2023, aims to both restrict access to gender transition procedures and reduce the amount of funding any such procedures receive.
Investments in nursing programs looking to fill staffing gaps

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer was in Albany Thursday afternoon. The Senate Majority leader, who also represents New York in the United States Senate, announced significant investments into local nursing programs in our region, amongst other federal support he is bringing to the area. Maria...
Capital Region Weather Stats. for December 2022 and the Past Year

The expectation going into December 2022 was that the month would skew cold and likely be the coldest of the three 2022-23 winter months with an active and highly variable weather pattern. In the end, despite a significant cold period from the 10th through the 15th with cold again at times during the week of the 18th and especially through the Christmas weekend, the monthly mean temperature of 31.9 degrees was 1.5 degrees above the 1991-2020 thirty year climate normal. The warm periods early in the month, with a three consecutive day run in the 50s from the 6th through the 8th, and again at the close of the month, with record warmth on the 30th and 31st, were so warm that they more than balanced out the cold that did occur.
