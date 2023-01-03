Read full article on original website
Arkansas sawmill temporarily shutting down due to community concerns
MALVERN, Ark. — Anthony Timberland Incorporated is shutting down operations temporarily after neighbors in Malvern allege dangerous chemicals are hurting their land and their livestock. Residents who live in the neighborhood close to the sawmill are asking for answers and said they’ve been dealing with this for too long....
Jessieville community hit Monday by severe weather
A series of storms passing through Arkansas Monday left major damage in the town of Jessieville.
Caught on video: Tornado rolls through Arkansas high school on students' return from winter break
The National Weather Service Office in Little Rock surveyed the damage and determined an EF-1 tornado impacted Jessieville High School in Garland County, Arkansas.
National Weather Service categorizes Jessieville tornado as EF1
The National Weather Service has categorized the tornado that tore through Jessieville on Monday as an EF1.
KATV
NLRPD investigating Thursday shooting at McCain Mall
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock police have released details regarding a shooting at McCain Mall. On Jan. 5 at around 7:11 p.m., officers responded to McCain Mall regarding a group disturbance. Police said when officers arrived, they learned that one gunshot was fired inside of the mall.
KATV
Little Rock police warn public of a scam alert
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department announced that their detectives are aware of the newest scam attempt. The scam caller is attempting to collect money or gift cards by pretending to be law enforcement. Police are asking that if you have received this scam call to...
KATV
Juvenile dead in overnight homicide, investigation underway
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police have announced an investigation into a homicide that left one juvenile dead. Authorities responded to a shooting at a local hospital at 11:21 p.m. Police said when officers arrived they learned that a black male juvenile died due to his injuries. Officers...
Malvern creek contaminated by toxins from local wood supplier
After a lengthy investigation, state officials and the EPA found toxins were released into a Malvern creek, causing concerns for wildlife and possibly those who live nearby.
North Little Rock police investigating after gunfire inside McCain Mall
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in North Little Rock are investigating after someone fired a gun inside McCain Mall. According to police, no one was injured in the incident, which happened shortly before 8 p.m. North Little Rock police officials said the shot was fired after a group disturbance, in which police responded and […]
KHBS
Video shows damage from possible tornado in Jessieville, Arkansas
JESSIEVILLE, Ark. — A possible tornado damaged the high school in Jessieville, Arkansas. 40/29's sister station KATV reports there was damage across the area in Garland County. It has not yet been confirmed if there was a tornado. There has not been a report of injuries. Jessieville is in...
KATV
Arkansas town hit by powerful storms causing power outages and school damage
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As storms move through the state, severe weather and damage has been reported in areas of Arkansas. Our meteorologists Todd Yakoubian and James Bryant are tracking the storms that hit Jessieville Monday afternoon that could possibly have been a tornado. Many residents of the area...
mysaline.com
Man Shot to Death in Saline County on Dec 31st
A roofer was shot to death on the last day of the year, and his family is looking for answers. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to a call about 7:00 a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022 on Narrows Road, where it was reported that there was a shooting death.
Benton family hitting the road to travel continental US
A central Arkansas family has been hitting the road – and will continue to do so until they complete their “MK and TJ - 50 States Tour”.
KATV
Inmate at the East Arkansas Regional Unit found dead in his cell
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Corrections Communications Office said on Wednesday that an inmate was found dead in his cell. Shane Carmen, 50 was found dead in his single-man cell on Friday, Dec. 30 at 2:59 a.m. According to the Arkansas Department of Corrections Communications Office,...
arkadelphian.com
Ouachita River chemical spill being monitored in Arkadelphia
MALVERN — Roughly 25 miles upstream from Arkadelphia on the Ouachita River is a sawmill operation many say is responsible for polluting several miles of a creek tributary. Officials in Arkadelphia say local residents should not be alarmed about the recent news of the massive petrochemical spill. All fingers...
news9.com
Strong Storms Cause Outages, Damage In Arkansas And Louisiana
Bleachers flung from the stands. Light poles snapped in half. Mangled scoreboards. The damage was evident at the Jessieville High School football field in Arkansas after strong storms and a possible tornado slammed western Arkansas on Monday. Thousands are without power, according to CBS affiliate KTHV in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Police warn suspect wanted for murder in Oklahoma may be in Little Rock
Police in Little Rock are warning the public that a man wanted for murder in Oklahoma may be living in the capital city and hiding from authorities.
deltadailynews.com
Several homes in Arkansas damaged as tornado watches in effect throughout the South
(NEW YORK) — Multiple homes were damaged in Jessieville, Arkansas, on Monday after a possible tornado passed through the area, law enforcement officials told ABC News. Garland County Sherriff’s Office Deputy Courtney Kizer said 14 homes were damaged, with at least two homes so severely damaged that several families would not be able to live in them again.
KATV
Little Rock man shot in the face, 1 teen injured in Monday shooting incident
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police are investigating a shooting incident that left one Little Rock man in critical condition and a teenager injured Monday morning. Officials said they responded to a shooting call at the intersection of John Barrow and Kanis Road at around 3:39 a.m. When they arrived,...
KATV
Little Rock police made an arrest in reference to a 2017 homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department has made an arrest regarding a homicide that took place in March 2017. The victim of the shooting was 19-year-old Deontre Rhodes who was found face down near the 8800 block of West 32 St. Police have arrested Rodney Franklin,...
