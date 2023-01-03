ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THV11

Arkansas sawmill temporarily shutting down due to community concerns

MALVERN, Ark. — Anthony Timberland Incorporated is shutting down operations temporarily after neighbors in Malvern allege dangerous chemicals are hurting their land and their livestock. Residents who live in the neighborhood close to the sawmill are asking for answers and said they’ve been dealing with this for too long....
MALVERN, AR
KATV

NLRPD investigating Thursday shooting at McCain Mall

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock police have released details regarding a shooting at McCain Mall. On Jan. 5 at around 7:11 p.m., officers responded to McCain Mall regarding a group disturbance. Police said when officers arrived, they learned that one gunshot was fired inside of the mall.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Little Rock police warn public of a scam alert

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department announced that their detectives are aware of the newest scam attempt. The scam caller is attempting to collect money or gift cards by pretending to be law enforcement. Police are asking that if you have received this scam call to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Juvenile dead in overnight homicide, investigation underway

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police have announced an investigation into a homicide that left one juvenile dead. Authorities responded to a shooting at a local hospital at 11:21 p.m. Police said when officers arrived they learned that a black male juvenile died due to his injuries. Officers...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mysaline.com

Man Shot to Death in Saline County on Dec 31st

A roofer was shot to death on the last day of the year, and his family is looking for answers. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to a call about 7:00 a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022 on Narrows Road, where it was reported that there was a shooting death.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
KATV

Inmate at the East Arkansas Regional Unit found dead in his cell

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Corrections Communications Office said on Wednesday that an inmate was found dead in his cell. Shane Carmen, 50 was found dead in his single-man cell on Friday, Dec. 30 at 2:59 a.m. According to the Arkansas Department of Corrections Communications Office,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkadelphian.com

Ouachita River chemical spill being monitored in Arkadelphia

MALVERN — Roughly 25 miles upstream from Arkadelphia on the Ouachita River is a sawmill operation many say is responsible for polluting several miles of a creek tributary. Officials in Arkadelphia say local residents should not be alarmed about the recent news of the massive petrochemical spill. All fingers...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
news9.com

Strong Storms Cause Outages, Damage In Arkansas And Louisiana

Bleachers flung from the stands. Light poles snapped in half. Mangled scoreboards. The damage was evident at the Jessieville High School football field in Arkansas after strong storms and a possible tornado slammed western Arkansas on Monday. Thousands are without power, according to CBS affiliate KTHV in Little Rock, Arkansas.
LOUISIANA STATE
deltadailynews.com

Several homes in Arkansas damaged as tornado watches in effect throughout the South

(NEW YORK) — Multiple homes were damaged in Jessieville, Arkansas, on Monday after a possible tornado passed through the area, law enforcement officials told ABC News. Garland County Sherriff’s Office Deputy Courtney Kizer said 14 homes were damaged, with at least two homes so severely damaged that several families would not be able to live in them again.
