Wichita Eagle
Kansas football QB Jason Bean announces return to college. What it means for Jayhawks...
Kansas quarterback Jason Bean isn’t ready to leave Lawrence just yet. Bean announced on Instagram Friday that he will be returning for his super-senior season with the Jayhawks. Bean has been with the program since 2021, starting games in both seasons under coach Lance Leipold. Bean’s caption read: “Rock...
Wichita Eagle
This Kansas player stepped up at Texas Tech: ‘They are going to dare him to beat them’
Kansas point guard Dajuan Harris felt good heading into Tuesday’s game against Texas Tech. He just didn’t know why. After the pregame shootaround, Harris told his teammates: “Y’all, the rim feels good today.”. It turns out Harris’ feeling was spot on. Harris couldn’t miss from...
Wichita Eagle
Two Kansas basketball players named to Wooden Award midseason top 25 watch list
Kansas junior forward Jalen Wilson and freshman guard Gradey Dick have been named to the Wooden Award midseason top 25 watch list, the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced Wednesday on ESPNU. KU emerged as one of three schools with multiple players on the list, along with Baylor and North Carolina.
