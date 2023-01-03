Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
New Christian County Judge-Executive On Priorites For New Year
Jerry Gilliam, Judge-Executive for Christian County has a few priorities for his first four-year term in office. One of his main goals is to focus on communication with all of Christian County. Gilliam also wants to focus on housing in Christian County. Additionally, Gilliam wants to expand broadband in the...
k105.com
Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center welcomes first baby born in 2023
The first baby of 2023 has been born at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center. Samantha and Ian Renfrow, of Leitchfield, welcomed a healthy baby boy, Beckett Samuel Renfrow, into the world Tuesday evening at 5:16, according to Ian Renfrow. Beckett, delivered by Dr. Mark Lee, weighed in at seven...
wkdzradio.com
Jamie Vanderbilt-Smiley, 50, of Hopkinsville
A memorial visitation for 50-year-old Jamie L. Vanderbilt-Smiley, of Hopkinsville, will be from 5-7 o’clock Monday, January 9, at Goodwin Funeral Home. one nephew, one great niece and one step-granddaughter.
whopam.com
Legislators react to Beshear State of the Commonwealth address
A pair of local legislators have mixed reactions to Governor Andy Beshear’s State of the Commonwealth address from Wednesday night. Representative Walker Thomas of Hopkinsville says while he appreciated the acknowledgement of the National Guard and first responders following recent natural disasters in Kentucky, he would have liked to hear the governor give more credit to the General Assembly for policies that have encouraged the record economic growth.
Ohio County Man’s Remarkable Act of Kindness Goes Viral
With so much negativity in the world today, it's refreshing to see something like this. Mike Wright, store manager at the Hometown IGA in Hartford, is described as a great man who always helps others. Social media has taken notice. I've been to the Hometown IGA in Hartford, and everyone...
104.1 WIKY
Several Kentucky Roads Are Under Water
Several roads are under water in Daviess, Webster, Muhlenberg and Caldwell Counties in Kentucky. If you encounter a flooded roadway turn around, don’t drown. To see if a road you travel is going to be a problem this morning click here.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 4, 2023
Wilma Carolyn Pace Johnson, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 31, 2022, at her residence in Hardin, Kentucky. Carolyn lived in Houston, Texas, for 28 years before moving back to her birthplace of Hardin, where she lived for 13 years. She was a member of University Church of Christ in Murray. After...
whvoradio.com
Aaron Acree Sworn In As Trigg Sheriff
Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree was officially sworn into office this morning for his first four-year term in office. Acree was appointed sheriff in 2020 following the resignation of Jason Barnes. As sheriff, Acree said one of his main priorities for the upcoming term is community-oriented policing. A former Kentucky...
wbkr.com
Dierks Bentley Makes Surprise Appearance at Owensboro KY Restaurant
Owensboro has always been on the map, but in the last couple of months, Owensboro has REALLY been put on the "map." I mean, when a western Kentucky city of 60,000, give or take, gets visits from a couple of huge stars within a three-month period, there may be some who start asking, "Where is Owensboro KY?"
wkdzradio.com
Man Reported Missing In Christian County
Authorities are asking for the community’s help locating a man reported missing in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Emergency Management says 83-year-old Edward Kennedy was last seen around 2 a.m. in the Overby Lane area of Christian County. He has reportedly been diagnosed with dementia and may be...
fox56news.com
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns of fake vehicle registration vouchers
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is warning state residents of scam vehicle registration vouchers. The Anderson County Clerk’s Office said KYTC made them aware of the scam by which residents are mailed a “voucher” to go towards their vehicle registration.
wkdzradio.com
Wayne Harris, 80, of Elkton
Graveside services for 80-year-old Wayne Harris of Elkton will be Thursday, January 5 at 11 am at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Christian Cremation and Funeral Care is in charge of the arrangements.
Muhlenberg County Schools announce delayed start due to weather
Muhlenberg County Emergency Management announced on Monday night a two-hour delay.
wkdzradio.com
Allen Lewis Berry, 63, of Oak Grove
A celebration of life will be held at a later time for 63-year-old Allen Lewis Berry, Sr., of Oak Grove. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
KFVS12
U.S. 68 in Marshall County, Ky. reopened after structure fire
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An early morning fire caused the closure of U.S. 68 in Marshall County on Tuesday, January 3. According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the fire was near the intersection with Union Ridge Road. This is just north of the intersection with KY 402/Aurora Highway. U.S. 68...
Tornado touched down Tuesday morning in Hopkinsville
A tornado with peak wind speeds of 85 mph touched down on the southwest side of Hopkinsville early Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service office at Paducah has confirmed. The EF0 tornado touched down at about 4:35 a.m. on Pyle Lane near Cox Mill Road and traveled east, mostly near...
wkdzradio.com
Pennsylvania Murder Suspect Located In Hopkinsville
A man wanted for murder in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania was located in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they located 59-year-old Henry Dailey at Kirkman Terrace Apartments, He has been on the run from law enforcement for approximately 2 years. He was wanted in connection to a murder...
clarksvillenow.com
Italian restaurant Casa D’Italia opens in Clarksville, with lasagna, chicken parm and more
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – If you’re looking for authentic, traditional Italian cuisine but don’t have time for a trip to Italy, Casa D’Italia in Clarksville has got you covered. The new restaurant is now open at 1345 Fort Campbell Blvd., offering fresh Italian dishes. They...
whvoradio.com
Todd County Standard Changing To Digitally Driven News
The Todd County Standard is changing to a digitally driven news format in 2023. Publisher Ryan Craig announced to News Edge Wednesday that the Todd County Standard will no longer print the weekly newspaper and will convert to a digitally driven form of delivery due to rising costs. Craig says...
