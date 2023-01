Jan. 5—Lorelai Murphy wore her gray and red screen-printed Tarkanian Classic shirt like a badge of honor. The sophomore, and the rest of the Cañon City girls' basketball team, were given a showcase of the talent level in the region when they headed west to Las Vegas before winter break. Tough teams and a few double-digit losses had the Tigers seething the entire break, and when practice started back on Monday, it was Rampart that was destined to feel the brunt — it did in a 56-40 win for the Tigers on the road.

CANON CITY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO