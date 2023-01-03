ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasatch County, UT

Comments / 0

Related
890kdxu.com

The Smallest City In Utah Has Only 149 People

When I first moved to St. George, Utah from Las Vegas, I was under the impression that St. George was a tiny town. I was wrong. St. George is actually the 5th largest city in the state, and is growing every day. Wanna see what a TRULY small town in...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC 4

Deadly House Fire in Salt Lake City

One person has died in a house fire on Thursday, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department. One person has died in a house fire on Thursday, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department. BEHIND THE BADGE: Science behind fighting fires. Making quick decisions to save lives is...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Winter Season Boosts Utah's Snowpack

Making quick decisions to save lives is part of being a firefighter, but how do they know when to rush into a building on fire? Or when it's simply too dangerous to go inside? As firefighters in North Ogden tell ABC4 News, they let science decide, in this edition of Behind the Badge.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Periodic closures planned at popular Salt Lake canyon ahead of water plant construction

SALT LAKE CITY — City Creek Canyon is a popular place for runners, bikers, casual walkers and even picnic-goers, especially in the warmer months. But those planning to recreate may have to deal with periodic closures and heavy construction equipment in the coming months and years as the Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities prepares for the construction of a $52.4 million project to revamp the water treatment plant located about 3 miles into the canyon.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
etvnews.com

Price Fire Responds to Burning Home

Authorities were paged to a report of a home on fire on Thursday morning. When the Price City Fire Department arrived on scene, a home in South Price was burning. The home, located at 800 South 400 East in Price, received quick response and the flames were doused. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, but damage was significant.
PRICE, UT
ksl.com

Salt Lake City mulls major change to electric vehicle infrastructure policy

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's capital city is preparing for massive fuel infrastructure changes as more drivers turn to electric vehicles. Members of the Salt Lake City Council were briefed Tuesday on a proposed ordinance that would require developers of new apartment and condominium construction projects to make at least 20% of newly designated parking stalls electric vehicle-ready.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Six Spots for Comfort Food in Utah

Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In our first issue of 2023, we asked six Utah chefs and restaurateurs “what do you think of when you think of comfort food?” They make us their quintessential comfort meal, and the results are unexpected, varied and delicious. It’s the first feature in our new 2023 Food Spotlight Series.
UTAH STATE
247Sports

Utah Football Transfer Portal Departure Tracker (Updated: 1/5)

It's Transfer Portal Time. Over the last couple of seasons, Utah football has navigated the Transfer Portal quite well. They haven't had to utilize the portal a lot but have added key pieces to a roster which has now won back to back Pac-12 titles. Rest assured, Utah will continue scouring the portal for the right pieces to continue bolstering the roster for a chance at another Pac-12 title next season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah white supremacy gang leader arrested for multiple felony warrants

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Police arrested three men for drug use while serving a warrant to a white supremacy gang leader Wednesday. According to the affidavits, the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force was investigating 39-year-old Stanley Czarnik for his involvement in dealing illegal narcotics in Utah County. He...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

1 killed, 1 critically injured in crash at Provo Airport

PROVO — A small airplane crashed immediately after taking off from the Provo Airport Monday, killing one person and critically injuring another. Provo officials have now closed the Provo Airport until at least noon on Tuesday. An aircraft based at the Provo Airport took off about 11:35 a.m. and...
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Pleasant Grove firetruck hit on I-15, but no injuries

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A Pleasant Grove Fire Department engine was struck by a vehicle on I-15 Monday afternoon. In an Instagram post, the Pleasant Grove Fire Department said their truck was parked on the roadside behind an ambulance when it was hit. Then, a vehicle skidded into the...
PLEASANT GROVE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy