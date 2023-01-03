Read full article on original website
Utah resort employee identified in fatal tree fall accident
At least three government agencies are, or will, ask questions about how a tree fell onto a ski lift, killing a Utah ski resort employee Monday.
890kdxu.com
The Smallest City In Utah Has Only 149 People
When I first moved to St. George, Utah from Las Vegas, I was under the impression that St. George was a tiny town. I was wrong. St. George is actually the 5th largest city in the state, and is growing every day. Wanna see what a TRULY small town in...
ABC 4
Deadly House Fire in Salt Lake City
One person has died in a house fire on Thursday, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department. One person has died in a house fire on Thursday, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department. BEHIND THE BADGE: Science behind fighting fires. Making quick decisions to save lives is...
ABC 4
Winter Season Boosts Utah's Snowpack
Making quick decisions to save lives is part of being a firefighter, but how do they know when to rush into a building on fire? Or when it's simply too dangerous to go inside? As firefighters in North Ogden tell ABC4 News, they let science decide, in this edition of Behind the Badge.
Salt Lake City redesigning stretch of 2100 South in Sugar House
Salt Lake City is redesigning part of 2100 South from 700 East to 1300 East. After months of surveying more than 3,000 community members, the city has narrowed its project down to just two designs.
ksl.com
Periodic closures planned at popular Salt Lake canyon ahead of water plant construction
SALT LAKE CITY — City Creek Canyon is a popular place for runners, bikers, casual walkers and even picnic-goers, especially in the warmer months. But those planning to recreate may have to deal with periodic closures and heavy construction equipment in the coming months and years as the Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities prepares for the construction of a $52.4 million project to revamp the water treatment plant located about 3 miles into the canyon.
Family, colleagues react to death of Utah man killed in plane crash
Nathan Ricks was a retired executive of Provo-based company Nu Skin, and the company wrote that “his influence continues to be felt by Nu Skin teams around the world.”
etvnews.com
Price Fire Responds to Burning Home
Authorities were paged to a report of a home on fire on Thursday morning. When the Price City Fire Department arrived on scene, a home in South Price was burning. The home, located at 800 South 400 East in Price, received quick response and the flames were doused. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, but damage was significant.
Police Log: 125 lb Marijuana bust, hit and run
Friday, December 30 Fraud On December 22, 2022, a male made an online payment of $28,374 to who he believed was a person with a concrete company. While talking with […]
kjzz.com
Head-on crash between two semis blocks US 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon
THISTLE, Utah (KUTV) — State Route 6 was closed in Spanish Fork Canyon near the Thistle Junction after two semi trucks crashed head-on. The crash happened Monday around 7 p.m. Details about exactly what happened were not available, but Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said one...
ksl.com
Salt Lake City mulls major change to electric vehicle infrastructure policy
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's capital city is preparing for massive fuel infrastructure changes as more drivers turn to electric vehicles. Members of the Salt Lake City Council were briefed Tuesday on a proposed ordinance that would require developers of new apartment and condominium construction projects to make at least 20% of newly designated parking stalls electric vehicle-ready.
saltlakemagazine.com
Six Spots for Comfort Food in Utah
Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In our first issue of 2023, we asked six Utah chefs and restaurateurs “what do you think of when you think of comfort food?” They make us their quintessential comfort meal, and the results are unexpected, varied and delicious. It’s the first feature in our new 2023 Food Spotlight Series.
247Sports
Utah Football Transfer Portal Departure Tracker (Updated: 1/5)
It's Transfer Portal Time. Over the last couple of seasons, Utah football has navigated the Transfer Portal quite well. They haven't had to utilize the portal a lot but have added key pieces to a roster which has now won back to back Pac-12 titles. Rest assured, Utah will continue scouring the portal for the right pieces to continue bolstering the roster for a chance at another Pac-12 title next season.
kjzz.com
Strangers in Utah surprise 9-year-old boy with gifts after no one shows to birthday party
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Strangers in Utah stepped up to help after family and friends did not show up to a West Valley boy's birthday party. 9-year-old Jaydenn's birthday was on New Year's Eve. His mother said she sent out invitations to family and friends early in December, but still no one came to their home to celebrate.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
KSLTV
Utah white supremacy gang leader arrested for multiple felony warrants
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Police arrested three men for drug use while serving a warrant to a white supremacy gang leader Wednesday. According to the affidavits, the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force was investigating 39-year-old Stanley Czarnik for his involvement in dealing illegal narcotics in Utah County. He...
ksl.com
1 killed, 1 critically injured in crash at Provo Airport
PROVO — A small airplane crashed immediately after taking off from the Provo Airport Monday, killing one person and critically injuring another. Provo officials have now closed the Provo Airport until at least noon on Tuesday. An aircraft based at the Provo Airport took off about 11:35 a.m. and...
Victim of Provo Airport plane crash identified
The man who was killed in a small plane crash at the Provo Municipal Airport on Monday, Jan. 2, was identified by Provo Airport officials on Tuesday.
kslnewsradio.com
Pleasant Grove firetruck hit on I-15, but no injuries
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A Pleasant Grove Fire Department engine was struck by a vehicle on I-15 Monday afternoon. In an Instagram post, the Pleasant Grove Fire Department said their truck was parked on the roadside behind an ambulance when it was hit. Then, a vehicle skidded into the...
Summit County Attorney charges Park City Councilman with disorderly conduct
The charge follows a complaint from White Pine Touring on Dec. 29. Rubell lives near the White Pine Nordic Center, which operates out of the Park City Golf Club in the winter. He was snow blowing his back deck at the time of the incident. A White Pine instructor, Marcel...
