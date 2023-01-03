ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

fox5ny.com

Man kicked, slashed outside Manhattan restaurant

NEW YORK - The New York Police Department is looking for a man they say kicked and slashed another man outside a restaurant in the Hamilton Heights section of Manhattan. It happened Saturday, Dec. 31 around 12:06 a.m. in front of the Village Chicken & Burger restaurant located at 1739 Amsterdam Ave.
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Woman found stabbed to death in East Harlem kitchen

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating the stabbing death of a woman at an East Harlem apartment complex. Police responded to a 911 call at 435 E. 102nd St. at around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday. They found 45-year-old Lisa Epton unconscious and unresponsive lying face down on the kitchen...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Woman found dead with stab wound in East Harlem: NYPD

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – A woman was found dead with a stab wound inside an East Harlem apartment on Thursday, police said. Lisa Epton, 45, was found by her daughter, lying face down in a kitchen inside a building on East 102nd Street around 9:45 a.m., according to the NYPD. She had been stabbed in […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC Dollar Tree worker shot during attempted robbery, cops say

A worker was shot by a would-be thief at a Dollar Tree in Brooklyn — just hours after an employee at a Manhattan smoke shop was struck in the back during a possible attempted robbery, police said.  The male employee was blasted once in the left leg inside the store on Van Sinderen Avenue near New Lots Avenue in East New York around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said.  He was taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect – who fled after the shooting and was still on the loose Thursday – wore camouflage clothing, cops said.  The incident came just hours after a Lower East Side smoke shop worker was also shot during a possible attempted robbery, authorities said. Three armed suspects entered Exotic Convenience at 79 Clinton St. around 6:40 p.m. as one of the men opened fire, striking the employee in the lower back, police said.  That worker was also listed in stable condition and no arrests have been made.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

NYPD names suspect in anti-Semitic attack in Central Park

NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department has identified a man it is searching for in connection with an anti-Semitic attack in Central Park that left a 63-year-old man with a chipped tooth and a broken hand. The man is 32-year-old Perin Jacobchuk. The incident happened Wednesday, Dec....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Boyfriend chopped with hatchet, then fatally shot by ex-husband in bloody Brooklyn love triangle, NYPD says

An angry ex-husband chopped his former spouse’s boyfriend with a hatchet and then shot the wounded man, killing him, in a bloody rage at a Brooklyn strip mall parking lot Thursday night, police said. When police arrived at the supermarket parking lot on Ocean Ave. near Voorhies Ave. in Sheepshead Bay around 9 p.m., they found the 42-year-old victim lying on the ground. His 44-year-old ...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Teen violence spiraling out of control in NYC, Eric Adams and NYPD warn

Out-of-control teens are committing a growing portion of the Big Apple’s robberies, the NYPD revealed on Thursday — as Mayor Eric Adams warned that many city kids were headed toward a “career in violence.” During a briefing on last year’s CompStat numbers, Chief of Crime Control Strategies Michael Lipetri said that 20% of robbery arrests during the fourth quarter involved “individuals under the age of 18,” compared to 17% for the entire year. “Under 18, robbing New Yorkers. The statistics are out there,” he said ruefully. Even worse, Lipetri said, “The trends continue on, unfortunately, with 10% of all shooting victims — 10%...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Man attacked, robbed 85-year-old woman in Queens parking garage

NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department has identified a man wanted in connection to attacking and robbing an 85-year-old woman using a walker inside a Jackson Heights parking garage. It happened Dec. 9 around 7:05 p.m. inside a parking garage on 35th Avenue. According to police, the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thevillagesun.com

Man stabbed in head on Avenue A

BY THE VILLAGE SUN | A man was stabbed in the head and torso in the East Village during an argument before New Year’s Eve, police said. According to cops, on Sat., Dec. 31, around 10:10 a.m., a 32-year-old man was on Avenue A, midblock between St. Mark’s Place and Ninth Street, when a group of three young people — two males and a female — approached him. One of the males got into a verbal dispute with him that escalated to physical.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Woman found dead inside barricaded Brooklyn apartment: police

KENSINGTON, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was found dead and a man found injured after police gained access to a barricaded apartment Wednesday evening in Kensington, according to authorities. Officers were asked to check on the wellbeing of occupants at the unit on East Fifth Street near Ditmas Avenue around 7:55 p.m., officials said. They […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Suspect charged for death of NYC man kicked off fire escape, killed by lover’s jealous boyfriend

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with New York City’s 49th Precinct today announced the arrest of one person after a man they had beaten in the Bronx in September died in the hospital from his injuries. On September 3rd, police responded to a 911 call at around 6 am to find an unresponsive adult male lying on the sidewalk near 2507 Cruger Avenue. Police learned that 65-year-old Kevin Madison was found inside his attacker’s girlfriend’s home. An argument broke out and turned into a physical altercation. 33-year-old Kymassa Holmes eventually kicked Madison down the fire escape. He fell to the The post Suspect charged for death of NYC man kicked off fire escape, killed by lover’s jealous boyfriend appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

