Westchester County, NY

These Are the 10 Most-Read Westchester Stories of 2022

Which stories did you read this year? Adobe Stock/ Scott Heaney. Now that 2022 has wrapped, let’s take a fond look back on which stories you loved the most over the last year in Westchester. From award-winning restaurants and delis to prime hiking spots and thrilling experiences knocking on...
5 Westchester Trails Ideal for a Winter Hike

Throw on your winter gear and head over to these Westchester parks and preserves for a brisk wintertime hike. Don’t let the cold weather stop you from lacing up your hiking boots and exploring Westchester’s backyard. Some hiking trails even thrive in the winter with seasonal animals peeking their heads out and snowflakes garnishing the trees. Since there are plenty of trails in Westchester that remain suitable through the cold months, here are a few we picked out for you and your hiking buddies!
Beloved Business for Sale in Cornwall, New York

I can't tell you how much I wish I had won the mega millions over the holiday. If I had I know what I would be spending part of the money on. I just found out that one of my favorite places in my hometown of Cornwall-on-Hudson is up for sale, Painter's Tavern at 266 Hudson Street in the heart of the Village.
Cyber Security Incident Suspends Hudson Valley College’s Winter Session Indefinitely

A recent cyber security situation at an Upstate New York college has left students without the opportunity to partake in the winter session courses. Over the past several years, college students especially, along with K-12 students, have learned to adjust to ever-changing classroom structures. During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the academic years that followed, students became accustomed to terminology like hybrid courses, virtual classrooms, seated or online.
First Bronx Baby of 2023 Born at Montefiore’s Wakefield Campus

The first baby born in The Bronx in 2023 was Yeniel Plasencia. The beautiful, little baby boy, who was delivered at Montefiore Wakefield campus, arrived at 2:57 a.m. on Jan. 1. Yeniel is 21 inches long and weighs 8 pounds 12 ounces. His mother, Mendez Arias, is a Bronx native.
6 Roy Place, Eastchester, NY 10709, Eastchester, NY 10709 - $738,000

EASTCHESTER, N.Y. — A property at 6 Roy Place, Eastchester, NY 10709 in Eastchester is listed at $738,000. School District: Eastchester Union Free School District.
Hispanic Democrats of Westchester “Have Reached a Tipping Point,” “Ready to Fight for Our Seat at the Table” & Challenge Incumbent Dems in 2023 Primaries

As a sign of their strength in population and in politics, the Westchester Hispanic Democrats released a statment that they will be running “an unprecedented number” of candidates for office in Westchester, including running demcoratic primaries against incumbents. Perhaps the biggest primary challenge will come in New Rochelle,...
