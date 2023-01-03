Read full article on original website
westchestermagazine.com
These Are the 10 Most-Read Westchester Stories of 2022
Which stories did you read this year? Adobe Stock/ Scott Heaney. Now that 2022 has wrapped, let’s take a fond look back on which stories you loved the most over the last year in Westchester. From award-winning restaurants and delis to prime hiking spots and thrilling experiences knocking on...
Here's How 2022 Westchester Housing Market Compared To Other Hudson Valley Counties: Report
After a dramatic rise in housing sales in the Hudson Valley as a result of the pandemic, the buying of homes started to decline in 2022, according to a new report. Compared to 2020 and 2021, housing sales in Westchester, Putnam, and Dutchess Counties showed a decline in 2022, according to a re…
westchestermagazine.com
5 Westchester Trails Ideal for a Winter Hike
Throw on your winter gear and head over to these Westchester parks and preserves for a brisk wintertime hike. Don’t let the cold weather stop you from lacing up your hiking boots and exploring Westchester’s backyard. Some hiking trails even thrive in the winter with seasonal animals peeking their heads out and snowflakes garnishing the trees. Since there are plenty of trails in Westchester that remain suitable through the cold months, here are a few we picked out for you and your hiking buddies!
94.3 Lite FM
‘Premiere’ Hudson Valley Treat Shop Expanding This Winter
As we all know, winter is a time of hibernation and renewal. It allows us to rest and restore during the cooler months. Many of us feel as if we can slow down and be still in the Winter. Some of us may be enjoying the season as we sip...
No college degree? Here are 15 jobs in NYC paying over $50K
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — College isn’t for everyone, and not all successful careers require a college degree. We analyzed the latest job postings on Indeed to find jobs in New York City paying over $50,000 a year that do not require a college degree. Here are the top...
The Best Delis You Must Try in Westchester, New York
According to Yelp reviews, these Westchester delis are to die for. Don't believe me? Check out the glowing reviews left by people like you below!
Falling Building Chunks Force Northern Westchester Restaurant To Close Temporarily
A restaurant in Northern Westchester was forced to temporarily close after pieces of the building's front facade fell down on the street, causing a safety hazard. Rocco's Downtown, an Italian eatery in Peekskill at 23 South Division St., will close while repairs are conducted on the building's…
Beloved Business for Sale in Cornwall, New York
I can't tell you how much I wish I had won the mega millions over the holiday. If I had I know what I would be spending part of the money on. I just found out that one of my favorite places in my hometown of Cornwall-on-Hudson is up for sale, Painter's Tavern at 266 Hudson Street in the heart of the Village.
Insane Hudson Valley Gourmet Sandwich Shop Hiding in Plain Sight
This New York and if there's one thing New Yorkers love it is a good sandwich. There are great delis everywhere you look in the Hudson Valley region but one small shop here is going above and beyond to make some awesome looking sandwiches. Some delis are good, quick and...
'Pray For Him': Young Dispatcher For Westchester County Hospitalized
A beloved dispatcher for Westchester County's Emergency Communications Center has been hospitalized, prompting support from colleagues and friends from throughout the area. Dispatcher JT Camp, who serves the county's dispatch center "60 Control" in Valhalla, was announced to be hospitaliz…
NBC New York
Wegmans Opening Manhattan Location in 2023 — And Will Have an Omakase Counter
Ask anyone who has regularly been able to do their grocery shopping at a Wegmans, and they will likely rave about their experience. Now that experience is coming to Manhattan. The grocery store chain on Wednesday gave more details regarding its upcoming Manhattan location opening later in 2023. "We are...
Monumental Haters are Coming for the New Casino in Newburgh
Is this why we can't have nice things? There was massive news in Newburgh, NY when Resorts World Hudson Valley opened their latest location in the nearly-defunct Newburgh Mall just last week. The arguments have already started. The New Casino in Newburgh, NY. "A casino opened in Newburgh yesterday", was...
Hudson Valley Father, Owner Of New York Pizzerias Suddenly Dies
A beloved father who owned many popular pizzerias suddenly passed away, leaving behind his wife and four children. Mike Provenzale of Westchester County suddenly passed away at the age of 52 just before Christmas 2022. Hudson Valley Father Who Owned Many Pizzerias in New York Passes Away. Provenzale is survived...
Popular Wappingers Falls Restaurant Announces Plans To Open 2nd Dutchess Location
A super popular Puerto Rican restaurant that's an award winner in the Hudson Valley has announced it will open a second location. Café Con Leche located in Dutchess County in Wappingers Falls, says the public has shown them so much love they plan to open a new location in Rhinebeck by February or March.
Cyber Security Incident Suspends Hudson Valley College’s Winter Session Indefinitely
A recent cyber security situation at an Upstate New York college has left students without the opportunity to partake in the winter session courses. Over the past several years, college students especially, along with K-12 students, have learned to adjust to ever-changing classroom structures. During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the academic years that followed, students became accustomed to terminology like hybrid courses, virtual classrooms, seated or online.
norwoodnews.org
First Bronx Baby of 2023 Born at Montefiore’s Wakefield Campus
The first baby born in The Bronx in 2023 was Yeniel Plasencia. The beautiful, little baby boy, who was delivered at Montefiore Wakefield campus, arrived at 2:57 a.m. on Jan. 1. Yeniel is 21 inches long and weighs 8 pounds 12 ounces. His mother, Mendez Arias, is a Bronx native.
6 Roy Place, Eastchester, NY 10709, Eastchester, NY 10709 - $738,000
EASTCHESTER, N.Y. — A property at 6 Roy Place, Eastchester, NY 10709 in Eastchester is listed at $738,000. School District: Eastchester Union Free School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
Hudson Valley, New York ‘Premier Destination’ Forced To Close After 30 Years
A "premier" Hudson Valley restaurant is being forced to close after 30 "tasteful" years. The owner of a popular Italian restaurant shocked my customers by announcing she was being forced to close the nearly 30-year eatery. Lower Hudson Valley, New York Italian Restaurant Closes. Graziella's Italian Bistro located on Church...
Upstate New York Killer On The Run, Hudson Valley Cops Seek Help
A Hudson Valley man was shockingly gunned down outside of his home. The shooter remains on the loose. On Thursday, New York State Police from Troop F asked the public for help after a man was found dead outside a home in Ulster County. Man Fatally Shot Outside Home In...
yonkerstimes.com
Hispanic Democrats of Westchester “Have Reached a Tipping Point,” “Ready to Fight for Our Seat at the Table” & Challenge Incumbent Dems in 2023 Primaries
As a sign of their strength in population and in politics, the Westchester Hispanic Democrats released a statment that they will be running “an unprecedented number” of candidates for office in Westchester, including running demcoratic primaries against incumbents. Perhaps the biggest primary challenge will come in New Rochelle,...
