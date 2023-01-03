ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Video Claims Ukraine Encircled 170,000 Russian Troops

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine encircled 170,000 Russian troops in its territory while also preventing any rescue efforts. There is no evidence that Ukraine has encircled a massive amount of Russian soldiers. Fact Check:. Russia announced a 36-hour ceasefire with Ukraine during the Orthodox Christmas holiday, according to...
Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Cleveland.com

Republicans including Jim Jordan produce their own riot report ahead of Jan. 6 committee release

WASHINGTON, D. C. - Ahead of the release of a lengthy report on the findings of the the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and a group of his Republican colleagues released their own report that blamed poor preparation by law enforcement and inadequate intelligence for rioters’ ability to disrupt congressional proceedings almost two years ago.
INDIANA STATE
KHQ Right Now

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:36 p.m. EST

Nate Thayer, reporter who interviewed Pol Pot, dies. Nate Thayer, a fearless reporter who survived several brushes with death while covering conflict in Southeast Asia and was the last Western journalist to interview Khmer Rouge leader Pol Pot, has died. Thayer's brother said he was found dead at his Falmouth, Massachusetts, home on Tuesday. He was 62 and had been suffering multiple ailments. Thayer worked for several news organizations, but landed the Pol Pot interview while working for the Far Eastern Economic Review. His 1997 report on the leader of the murderous regime that devastated Cambodia was the reclusive Pol Pot’s first interview in nearly 20 years. Thayer wrote of slipping into the jungle to see Pol Pot, who shocked the world by saying said his “conscience is clear.”
WISCONSIN STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

New Congress Officially Sworn Into Office

A small group of hardline conservatives, including the newest member of Oklahoma's delegation, helped deal a historic blow to GOP leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday. He had hoped to become Speaker in the new Republican-led house. News 9's Washington Bureau Chief Alex Cameron has the details.
OKLAHOMA STATE

