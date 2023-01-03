Read full article on original website
New on Netflix January 2023: The 11 best new movies, shows you can stream this month
The New Year brings new beginnings -- and a few new movies and shows to stream on Netflix. We found the 11 best options to watch while you need a break from your resolutions. Happy New Year!. The Pale Blue Eye. Christian Bale stars as a world-weary detective hired to...
Collider
Most Anticipated Horror Movie Releases Coming In January 2023
2022 has been a fantastic year for the horror genre, and as 2023 approaches, anticipation is building ahead of a new year. With January historically offering up the likes of Scream (2022), Cloverfield, and Andy Muschietti's Mama, there is much to look forward to in the new year. From an...
Popculture
New 'Twister' Movie Gets Release Date
The forecast is in. Twisters are coming to Hollywood. The long-awaited sequel to the hit 1996 film Twister now has a release date. The film will be directed by Lee Isaac Chung, who earned Best Director and Best Original Screenplay Oscar nominations for his critically acclaimed 2020 film Minari. Twisters...
‘Twister’ Sequel Sets Summer 2024 Release Date
“Twisters,” a sequel to the 1996 disaster epic “Twister,” will wreak havoc on movie theaters in the summer of 2024. Universal, which is backing the film, set “Twisters” to release theatrically on July 19, 2024. On its current release date, “Twisters” will open on the big screen alongside Paramount’s “Transformers: A New Generation” and one week ahead of Marvel’s “Thunderbolts.” Lee Isaac Chung, who steered “Minari” to several Oscar nominations, is directing “Twisters.” The screenplay will be written by Mark L. Smith, who co-wrote filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Academy Award-winning “The Revenant,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio. The original “Twister” became a massive hit, earning...
Upcoming DC movies: every DCU film coming soon
The lowdown on all the new DC movies that we know about
These 8 movies flopped in theaters, but you should still check them out. Here's how.
From "Babylon" to "The Fabelmans," these movies didn't attract audiences to theaters in droves. But they're still worth watching.
ComicBook
Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade
A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
What 'Avatar' does (and doesn't) tell us about going to the movies
Like "Titanic" a quarter-century ago (which is a lifetime in media years), "Avatar: The Way of Water" is swimming against the usual box-office tides -- triumphantly so. Yet searching for lessons in the film's commercial success as the industry seeks beacons of hope about movie-going defies simple answers in much the way Pandora's floating islands defy gravity.
Collider
10 Best 2022 Horror Movies, Ranked By Rotten Tomatoes
2022 has been an incredible year that has spoiled those that love the horror genre. A24 has continued to thrive, with Ti West's X slashing its way into our hearts. Furthermore, Damien Leone's Terrifier 2 has shown everyone that it is possible for independent horror to integrate into the mainstream.
ComicBook
James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"
Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
10 Marvel And DC Characters Who Will Steal The Show In 2023
With 2022’s superhero movies out of the way, let’s go over the Marvel and DC characters who will steal the show in 2023.
Saw 10: 7 Quick Things We Know About The Upcoming Horror Sequel
Saw 10 is the latest installment in the horror franchise. Here is what we know about it.
thecomeback.com
Five movies we look forward to seeing in 2023
A new year means new movies to look forward to. Here are five films we can’t wait to see in 2023:. Pitting Michael B. Jordan vs. Jonathan Majors is genius casting. Majors first caught our attention in The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019) and has continued to do terrific work since. He could be in for a huge year, because he’s also in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. But this is the role that we’re most eager to see. The best villains are complicated people who are not simply evil for evil’s sake. Jordan told Empire that Majors plays “a grounded character who’s antagonistic by nature, but it comes from an honest place, real emotions. He’s not a moustache-twirling villain.” One interesting note: no Sylvester Stallone, who will not be reprising his role as Rocky. And apparently, he has no plans to see Creed III.
‘Glass Onion’ Cracks Netflix’s Top 10 Most-Viewed Movies of All Time After Just 10 Days
Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” has managed to crack the all-time Top 10 most-viewed movies on Netflix after just 10 days of being on the streamer. Since it launched on December 23, the mystery and comedy film has been watched for 209.40 million hours, including 127.25 million for the week beginning on Dec. 26, which put it at the top of the English Films List globally. Netflix also says that also translates to roughly 90 million households watching “Glass Onion” in its first 10 days, and that of course does not include the crowd that saw it when...
Few MCU Fans Can Identify the 1st Marvel Movie Ever — a 1986 Box Office Bomb That’s Gained a Cult Following
Marvel movies are usually guaranteed successes these days. But at one point, they didn't receive quite the major blockbuster treatment.
IGN
Top 10 Movies of 2022 | A CineFix Movie List
Another trip around the sun means it’s time for another CineFix Best Movies of the Year list. 2022 saw a ton of movies back in theaters and a ton of butts back in seats! From James Cameron bringing us a return to Pandora and (hopefully) the biggest IMAX screen you can find, to a good year for indie horror films like Barbarian and Fresh and some great work by some familiar faces, here are our picks for the 10 best movies of 2022.
A.V. Club
Hugh Jackman still looks back on the old X-Men movies with pride, despite the Bryan Singer of it all
Hugh Jackman is happily hyping up Deadpool 3 and his return to the sideburns and adamantium skeleton of Wolverine, and that inevitably means that people are reflecting on the previous times he played Wolverine in the X-Men movies… which also inevitably means that people are remembering that Bryan Singer directed a bunch of those X-Men movies. Singer has been hit with multiple sexual misconduct allegations over the years, some predating his work on X-Men, along with general complaints about his behavior on set that reportedly almost derailed X2 and did ultimately get him fired from Bohemian Rhapsody.
CNET
The Absolute Best Horror Movies on Hulu
Need the perfect chiller to watch? Hulu's got you covered. Below is a list of great horror flicks on the streaming service that'll fit right into your binge-watching queue. But before we get into that, let's cover some worthy alternates. Hulu is home to Swedish vampire story Let the Right...
Adapting Stephen King's The Stand: How The 2020 Miniseries Adds To The Legacy Of The Apocalypse-Centric Epic
A deep look at the 2020 remake of The Stand, starring Alexander Skarsgård and Amber Heard.
Warner Bros. most successful films as the iconic studio turns 100 in 2023
One of Hollywood's most iconic studios celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2023, with the home of the films My Fair Lady, Harry Potter, and Blazing Saddles planning a big celebration for its diamond anniversary.
