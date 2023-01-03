A new year means new movies to look forward to. Here are five films we can’t wait to see in 2023:. Pitting Michael B. Jordan vs. Jonathan Majors is genius casting. Majors first caught our attention in The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019) and has continued to do terrific work since. He could be in for a huge year, because he’s also in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. But this is the role that we’re most eager to see. The best villains are complicated people who are not simply evil for evil’s sake. Jordan told Empire that Majors plays “a grounded character who’s antagonistic by nature, but it comes from an honest place, real emotions. He’s not a moustache-twirling villain.” One interesting note: no Sylvester Stallone, who will not be reprising his role as Rocky. And apparently, he has no plans to see Creed III.

2 DAYS AGO