PORTLAND, Maine — Maine game wardens recovered the body of a Smithfield man whose ATV broke through the ice Sunday on North Pond. Jeremiah Meader, 42, was driving a side-by-side ATV with his wife and two other adult passengers across North Pond in Smithfield at about 1 a.m. New Year's Day when the vehicle broke through the ice, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. The group was attempting to return home after leaving a friend's residence, the release said.

SMITHFIELD, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO