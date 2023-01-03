Read full article on original website
lcnme.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 178 calls for service for the period of Dec. 20-28. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,581 calls for service. Dec. 21, Charles W. Keller, 54, Nobleboro, domestic assault (priors) and violating condition of release, on Upper East Pond Road, Nobleboro.
Maine Police Looking For Suspect Who Crashed into Elderly Couple’s Home, Drove Off
Police are looking for a suspect that led them on a high-speed chase before crashing into the home of an elderly couple and fleeing the scene. Now, that couple has been displaced from their home. According to an article from WGME 13, the Lewiston Police Department was attempting to conduct...
penbaypilot.com
Crashes on Donald E. Davey Bridge and Main Street, Wiscasset hurt Wiscasset woman, Thomaston man
At 6:38 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, Lincoln County Communications Center received a report of an accident on the Wiscasset bridge. A 2014 Toyota Corolla driven by Ursula Schumann, 56, of Wiscasset was traveling south on the bridge when she ran into the back of a 2004 Ford Expedition driven by Reynold Schweickhardt, 25, of Thomaston.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Search underway at Two Lights State Park for missing Portland woman
PORTLAND, Maine — A search is underway in the area of Two Lights State Park for a Portland woman who has been reported missing. The 40-year-old woman was reportedly last seen at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to a news release from the Portland Police Department. The...
Federal Agencies Searching For Whoever Stole Several Firearms From Maine Store
A very large reward is being offered to whoever can provide information that leads to the arrest of the person (or persons) responsible for a December theft that saw several firearms stolen from a Maine sporting goods store. According to WGME 13, the theft happened back in early December, though...
WMTW
Livermore Falls Town Manager on leave pending investigation
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — The Select Board in Livermore Falls is holding a special session Friday afternoon to appoint an Acting Town Manager. Selectman Bruce Peary has confirmed to Maine's Total Coverage that the Board voted Tuesday to place Amanda Allen on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation. Stacey...
Multiple Arrests Made After Drug Bust Tuesday in Augusta, Maine
According to a press release from the Augusta, Maine Police Department, multiple suspects have been taken into custody following the execution of a search warrant on Summer Street in Augusta. The release goes on to say that on Tuesday morning just before noontime, the Augusta Police along with assistance from...
wabi.tv
Man charged with OUI after rollover in Hope
HOPE, Maine (WABI) - A Hope man has been charged with operating under the influence after a passenger was hospitalized when his pickup truck rolled over in Hope Monday morning. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says area departments responded to the Camden Road just before 11 a.m. to free two...
989wclz.com
Driver who rear-ended tractor-trailer in fatal Androscoggin County crash identified
Police have identified the driver killed in a crash in the town of Poland on Monday. The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Gary Hesketh of Oxford died at the scene of the crash on Harris Hill Road around 7:40 a.m. Monday. Deputies said he rear-ended a tractor-trailer that...
989wclz.com
Police investigate pair of shootings in Lewiston
Police in Lewiston are investigating two unrelated shootings reported on New Year’s Day. Police responded after an officer heard gunshots coming from Knox Street around 9 p.m. on Sunday. Police found shell casings from multiple weapons at the scene, but no victims and no property damage. A second shooting...
Whitefield Man Arrested Following 15 Hour Armed Standoff
A Central Maine man is in jail following a lengthy standoff that started on New Years Day. According to the KJ, 42 year old Jacob Walmer has been charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, aggravated assault, kidnapping and domestic violence — criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.
Waterville Woman ‘Acting Erratically’ Stopped With Loaded Firearms in Her Car @ Colby College
A Waterville woman has been charged after leading police on a slow-speed chase through the city of Waterville early Monday morning. According to an article by WGME 13, the police received a call early Monday that a Waterville resident was 'acting erratically' in her Elm Street home and that she was armed with both a pistol and a rifle.
lcnme.com
GSB Students Investigate
We are now in the sixth year of the “GSB Students Investigate” collaboration between The Lincoln County News and Kelly Girard’s eighth grade language arts classes at Great Salt Bay Community School in Damariscotta. Similar to years past, the students kicked off their investigative journalism unit by...
newscentermaine.com
Smithfield man dies after side-by-side crashes through ice
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine game wardens recovered the body of a Smithfield man whose ATV broke through the ice Sunday on North Pond. Jeremiah Meader, 42, was driving a side-by-side ATV with his wife and two other adult passengers across North Pond in Smithfield at about 1 a.m. New Year's Day when the vehicle broke through the ice, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. The group was attempting to return home after leaving a friend's residence, the release said.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Search of car in Skowhegan executed as part of ongoing investigation
PORTLAND, Maine — Skowhegan police said Sunday they recovered thousands of dollars in cash, a firearm, and illicit drugs following a search of a car overnight as part of an ongoing investigation stemming from an incident Thursday night, during which five individuals in ski masks reportedly evaded police. Skowhegan...
WGME
Maine woman charged after allegedly leading police on low-speed chase in Waterville
WATERVILLE (WGME) -- A woman is facing several charges after leading police on a low-speed chase through Waterville. According to the Morning Sentinel, police received a call early Monday morning about a woman acting erratically at her home on Elm Street. She was reportedly armed with both a rifle and pistol.
lcnme.com
LincolnHealth Welcomes First Baby of 2023
LincolnHealth Miles Maternity welcomed Jude Owen Dow at 12:44 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, making him likely the first baby born in Maine in 2023. Dow weighed 8 pounds, 1/2 ounce, and was 20 1/2 inches long. He is the son of Kasey and Zachary Dow, of Waldoboro. The couple...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Maine county jails seeing a 'revolving door'
PORTLAND, Maine — Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce said he sees many of the same people in and out of his jail. He added that he once saw the same person 51 times in one year. "That's a lot of arrests and what has that person learned? Obviously, nothing,...
wabi.tv
Possible sightings of missing Bangor man in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing in Bangor in June says there have been multiple potential sightings in the Augusta area this past week. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher says people reported seeing a man who resembles Lacher in three different places - walking on the interstate near the Augusta Civic Center, on the Route 3 rotary, and an unknown location.
Fire Forces Temporary Closure Of Augusta, Maine Restaurant
It appears that a small fire broke out at Augusta's Texas Roadhouse restaurant. According to the KJ, firefighters were called to the restaurant for a small kitchen grease fire at about 12:40 on Tuesday afternoon. Fortunately, only staff were in the restaurant. On most mid-week days, the restaurant does not open to customers until 3 PM.
