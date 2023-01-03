ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiscasset, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lcnme.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 178 calls for service for the period of Dec. 20-28. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,581 calls for service. Dec. 21, Charles W. Keller, 54, Nobleboro, domestic assault (priors) and violating condition of release, on Upper East Pond Road, Nobleboro.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Search underway at Two Lights State Park for missing Portland woman

PORTLAND, Maine — A search is underway in the area of Two Lights State Park for a Portland woman who has been reported missing. The 40-year-old woman was reportedly last seen at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to a news release from the Portland Police Department. The...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Livermore Falls Town Manager on leave pending investigation

LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — The Select Board in Livermore Falls is holding a special session Friday afternoon to appoint an Acting Town Manager. Selectman Bruce Peary has confirmed to Maine's Total Coverage that the Board voted Tuesday to place Amanda Allen on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation. Stacey...
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
B98.5

Multiple Arrests Made After Drug Bust Tuesday in Augusta, Maine

According to a press release from the Augusta, Maine Police Department, multiple suspects have been taken into custody following the execution of a search warrant on Summer Street in Augusta. The release goes on to say that on Tuesday morning just before noontime, the Augusta Police along with assistance from...
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Man charged with OUI after rollover in Hope

HOPE, Maine (WABI) - A Hope man has been charged with operating under the influence after a passenger was hospitalized when his pickup truck rolled over in Hope Monday morning. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says area departments responded to the Camden Road just before 11 a.m. to free two...
HOPE, ME
989wclz.com

Police investigate pair of shootings in Lewiston

Police in Lewiston are investigating two unrelated shootings reported on New Year’s Day. Police responded after an officer heard gunshots coming from Knox Street around 9 p.m. on Sunday. Police found shell casings from multiple weapons at the scene, but no victims and no property damage. A second shooting...
LEWISTON, ME
92 Moose

Whitefield Man Arrested Following 15 Hour Armed Standoff

A Central Maine man is in jail following a lengthy standoff that started on New Years Day. According to the KJ, 42 year old Jacob Walmer has been charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, aggravated assault, kidnapping and domestic violence — criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.
WHITEFIELD, ME
lcnme.com

GSB Students Investigate

We are now in the sixth year of the “GSB Students Investigate” collaboration between The Lincoln County News and Kelly Girard’s eighth grade language arts classes at Great Salt Bay Community School in Damariscotta. Similar to years past, the students kicked off their investigative journalism unit by...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
newscentermaine.com

Smithfield man dies after side-by-side crashes through ice

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine game wardens recovered the body of a Smithfield man whose ATV broke through the ice Sunday on North Pond. Jeremiah Meader, 42, was driving a side-by-side ATV with his wife and two other adult passengers across North Pond in Smithfield at about 1 a.m. New Year's Day when the vehicle broke through the ice, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. The group was attempting to return home after leaving a friend's residence, the release said.
SMITHFIELD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Search of car in Skowhegan executed as part of ongoing investigation

PORTLAND, Maine — Skowhegan police said Sunday they recovered thousands of dollars in cash, a firearm, and illicit drugs following a search of a car overnight as part of an ongoing investigation stemming from an incident Thursday night, during which five individuals in ski masks reportedly evaded police. Skowhegan...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
lcnme.com

LincolnHealth Welcomes First Baby of 2023

LincolnHealth Miles Maternity welcomed Jude Owen Dow at 12:44 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, making him likely the first baby born in Maine in 2023. Dow weighed 8 pounds, 1/2 ounce, and was 20 1/2 inches long. He is the son of Kasey and Zachary Dow, of Waldoboro. The couple...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine county jails seeing a 'revolving door'

PORTLAND, Maine — Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce said he sees many of the same people in and out of his jail. He added that he once saw the same person 51 times in one year. "That's a lot of arrests and what has that person learned? Obviously, nothing,...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Possible sightings of missing Bangor man in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing in Bangor in June says there have been multiple potential sightings in the Augusta area this past week. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher says people reported seeing a man who resembles Lacher in three different places - walking on the interstate near the Augusta Civic Center, on the Route 3 rotary, and an unknown location.
AUGUSTA, ME
B98.5

Fire Forces Temporary Closure Of Augusta, Maine Restaurant

It appears that a small fire broke out at Augusta's Texas Roadhouse restaurant. According to the KJ, firefighters were called to the restaurant for a small kitchen grease fire at about 12:40 on Tuesday afternoon. Fortunately, only staff were in the restaurant. On most mid-week days, the restaurant does not open to customers until 3 PM.
AUGUSTA, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy