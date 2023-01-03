Read full article on original website
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
Recruiting Roundup: Bearcats Offer Multiple Four-Star Offensive Talents
Cincinnati's brand-new staff is eyeing some top-tier talent on the trail.
Former Florida State wide receiver announces transfer destination
The former Seminole is headed to the Big 12.
Cincinnati stylist announced as contestant on upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'
Olivia Miller, a stylist from Cincinnati, was introduced as a contestant by host Jesse Palmer during a live stream on TikTok.
footballscoop.com
Sources: Cincinnati, Scott Satterfield closing in on major offensive coordinator hire
Scott Satterfield is on the verge of bringing one of football’s top young coaches back to his home state. Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Satterfield, after accepting the University of Cincinnati head coaching post following Luke Fickell’s departure to Wisconsin, is working to finalize a deal to make Tom Manning the Bearcats’ new offensive coordinator.
Report: UC Football Adds Two Coaches, Including Offensive Coordinator
The Bearcats full staff is taking shape.
Brent Spence Corridor Project expected to have lasting impacts on Miami Valley
COVINGTON, Ky. — The Brent Spence Bridge is about 55 miles away from Dayton on I-75, but a massive construction project will impact the Miami Valley in a number of ways. Local leaders told News Center 7 that the project will help ease bumper to bumper conditions in Cincinnati and northern Kentucky, as well as help the economy in the Miami Valley.
Fast Casual
Bonchon opens Ohio location on New Year's Eve
Bonchon, which serves hand-brushed Korean fried chicken, opened Dec. 31 in Mason, Ohio, at 8467 S. Mason Montgomery Road, under the direction of franchise owners Max Liu and Hong Zhong Zhong. "The southwestern Ohio community now gets to be a part of the Crunch Out Loud movement that has been...
Fox 19
Piece of Brent Spence Bridge history discovered
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The staff of the Behringer Crawford Museum found a piece of history linked to the Brent Spence Bridge. FOX19 NOW photojournalist Jason Maxwell has more on the discovery. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report...
insideradio.com
WRRM Cincinnati PD/Midday Host Brian Demay Loses Battle With Cancer.
Brian Demay, PD and midday host at Cumulus Media AC “Warm 98.5” WRRM Cincinnati, has passed away after a short battle with cancer. Demay was diagnosed with Stage 4 Renal Cell Carcinoma, which he only disclosed to listeners recently. “This is a post I hoped never to write,...
kalb.com
LSUA Generals could not overcome strong 2nd half surge from Xavier
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals were outscored 49-30 in the second half in a loss to Xavier at the Fort on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The game was the tale of two halves. In the first, the LSUA defense held the Gold Rush to 31 percent from the field. In the second, they gave up 49 points, and Xavier shot 56 percent from the field and 40 percent from three.
onekindesign.com
Old-world design meets farmhouse style in this Ohio dream home
Justin Doyle Homes has designed this gorgeous urban farmhouse that provides an entertainers paradise, located in Cincinnati, Ohio. From the exterior facade, you will find Hardie board and batten siding along with black framed windows sourced from Pella. At nighttime, the soffit lighting accents each gable for a delightful curb appeal.
WLWT 5
Johnny J. Kiradjieff, son of Cincinnati Chili creator, dies at 80, his family says
CINCINNATI — The son of Cincinnati Chili creator and founder of Empress Chili has died, according to his family. Johnny J. Kiradjieff was the youngest son of Ivan John Kiradjieff, who created the world-famous chili style with his two brothers back in the 1920s. The Kiradjieff brothers immigrated to...
Marc’s to permanently close Kettering location
The Marc's store on East Whipp Road is closing their doors on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to the store.
‘A difficult decision’: Landes Meat Market announces store closure
"It will be a sad day to close the store. It is bittersweet because change is hard, but it's ultimately the right thing and will allow us to focus on a growing part of our business."
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?
Logo of the National Football LeaguePhoto byAdrian Curiel/UnsplashonUnsplash. Damar Hamlin's sudden collapse shocked many viewers of Monday Night Football on ESPN watching the Bills versus the Bengals - except for some specially trained people in a Reddit community. Several members of the residency subreddit (a community of medical doctor residents and interns) soon began asking the same question: Was this a case of Commotio Cordis?
Fox 19
Parts of Eden Park closes as another movie sets up for filming in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Twin Lakes at Eden Park will be closed on Wednesday for the filming of a movie, according to Cincinnati Parks. In addition to the popular overlook being closed, there will also be road closures on Eden Park Drive and Luray Avenue that same day, the park said.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police ask for assistance finding endangered missing Avondale man
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is asking for help finding an endangered missing Avondale man, Thursday afternoon. Rayvon Willis, 27, was last seen on Dec. 31 after telling his group home that he was going to the West End to watch the football game at his grandmothers. (Watch...
Fox 19
Margaret Garner: Mystery behind the murder
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Do you know the story of Margaret Garner? Next Wednesday, the Behringer Crawford Museum will use its “history hour” to tell you her story. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the preview. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title...
dayton.com
Kettering grocery store to close next month
Marc’s, a Cleveland-based grocery store and discount chain, is permanently closing its Kettering location in early February, according to a sign posted at the business. “This store will be closing permanently on Sunday, February 5, 2023,” the sign said. “Thank you for your patronage. No markdowns or liquidations.”
linknky.com
New York-style steak and seafood restaurant comes to Bellevue
Bellevue residents looking for a nearby fine dining experience should take this advice: Look up, because they won’t simply be able to walk into Bellevue’s newest restaurant right off the street. Instead, they’ll need to ride a glass elevator, looking over the Ohio River skyline, to the fourth floor of 119 Hamilton Ave. to get a seat at Northern Kentucky’s newest fine dining venue, MRBL.
