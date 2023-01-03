During the winter months, you'll typically catch me in long-sleeve shirts and light coats. I don’t tend to wear anything too bulky since it will most likely be too hot (that's Atlanta, Georgia, weather for you ...) But since the Peach State can sometimes reach frigid temperatures in January, I have no choice but to layer up. My problem is that I don't own many sweaters, mostly because I haven't found any that I actually like. That is, until I came across this knit pullover on Amazon — which I now wear on repeat.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO