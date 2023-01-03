SALISBURY, Md.- An investigation by the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office has led to the arrest of 21 year-old Keyshawn Johnson. Police say Johnson was in the area of E. Main Street and E. Church Street in Salisbury when he was served a search and seizure warrant. While Johnson was being transported back to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, police say he attempted to conceal heroin and cocaine in the patrol vehicle. In total, 7.61 grams of cocaine packaged in multiple bags and 54 wax bags containing a heroin/fentanyl mix were seized.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 2 HOURS AGO