Ski slopes in Alps facing snow shortage in unusually warm winter
Unseasonably warm weather and low snowfall in the Alps has caused a shortage of snow for ski resorts. The lack of snow has revived concerns about rising temperatures linked to climate change, with patches of grass, rock and dirt visible on Monday in some of Europe’s top skiing destinations in France, Austria and Switzerland.Recent temperatures in Europe have showed warmer than average conditions. Poland has seen daily highs in the double digits Celsius — or more than 50 Fahrenheit — in recent days.Across the Atlantic, the United States has faced severe disruption from freezing temperatures and blizzards in parts...
Climate change: High temperatures, sparse snowfall in Europe's Alps worries ski industry
Much of the Alps does not look right for this time of year following unseasonably warm winter weather in Europe, including record high January temperatures in Switzerland. The sparse snowfall has seen grass blanketing the continent’s central mountains, worrying the ski industry and winter sports organisers and reviving concerns about climate change.
French ski slopes nearly snowless during unseasonably warm winter
Shocking video filmed by a skier shows the French Alps nearly completely snowless during an unseasonably warm winter.More than half of the slopes in France have been forced to close due to the mild weather, making for a very disappointing ski season.Footage shot by 18-year-old Bastien Moyon shows the scene at Morzine ski resort last weekend as he made his way down the slopes on grass.“It’s pretty hard to ski. The conditions are pretty dangerous for everyone ... People are pretty disappointed with the situation” he said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sparse snow on Swiss ski slopes amid Europe’s unseasonably warm weatherStunning moment hundreds of swans feed at lake during radiant Chinese sunriseNeurosurgeon reveals how long it really takes to process alcohol in bid to save lives
Unusual warmth in Europe forces thousands of ski resorts to shut down
Europe has endured a stretch of staggering warmth since the end of 2022 that has left ski slopes that are typically bustling with winter sports enthusiasts barren with more patches of grass than snow. AccuWeather meteorologists say the mild weather will be in no hurry to leave, at least in the near future.
French winter sport events cancelled due to lack of snow in Alps and Pyrenees
Several winter sport events in France have been cancelled, postponed or moved because abnormally warm temperatures have stripped mountain slopes of their snow covering, organisers have said. Milder weather and rain since mid-December have melted the little snow already on France's ski slopes, forcing many resorts to close in regions...
