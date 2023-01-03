Shocking video filmed by a skier shows the French Alps nearly completely snowless during an unseasonably warm winter.More than half of the slopes in France have been forced to close due to the mild weather, making for a very disappointing ski season.Footage shot by 18-year-old Bastien Moyon shows the scene at Morzine ski resort last weekend as he made his way down the slopes on grass.“It’s pretty hard to ski. The conditions are pretty dangerous for everyone ... People are pretty disappointed with the situation” he said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sparse snow on Swiss ski slopes amid Europe’s unseasonably warm weatherStunning moment hundreds of swans feed at lake during radiant Chinese sunriseNeurosurgeon reveals how long it really takes to process alcohol in bid to save lives

2 DAYS AGO