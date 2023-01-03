ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man jumping from balconies slips and falls from third floor

By CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

Man jumping from balconies slips and falls from third floor near Old Town

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was seriously inured after falling from a third floor balcony Monday night near the Old Town neighborhood.

A witness told police, just before 8 p.m. near Division Street and Cleveland Avenue, a man was jumping from a 5th floor balcony to lower balconies when he slipped and fell to the ground.

He was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

Police are still investigating why he was jumping down.

Comments / 37

frank
3d ago

are nursery rhymes still taught in school?🤔 Cause he would have known about Humpty Dumbty. falling and not being able to be put back together again.... read them youngings

Jack
3d ago

My college dorm was built on a small grassy hill. Stupidly clever students realized they could jump out of windows and roll down the hill to soften the landing. A first floor jump yielded only a slight drop so anyone could do it. A second floor jump took a bit of skill, but nobody trying it got anything worse than a bruise and scratches, maybe an ankle sprain. Those with some athleticism and skill could successfully do a third floor jump and roll, but those also yielded more minor injuries. Then, a drunk idiot tried a fourth floor jump in spite of the group yelling "no". We needed an ambulance. He was on crutches for quite a while. Gravity is real.

