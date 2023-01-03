These are the best new eateries in Whatcom County, according to Yelp reviews

Bellingham welcomed many new eateries throughout 2022 including new restaurants, doughnut shops, bars, ice cream shops and coffee spots.

Here are some of the best new restaurants in Bellingham, according to favorable reviews from Yelp.

Penny Farthing, the bar and restaurant at Chuckanut Bay Distillery opened in July and serves sharable plates and desserts to pair with its housemade spirits and drinks.

The new restaurant has received a 4.5-star rating from 27 reviews on Yelp , and is praised for its “outstanding” food and “excellent” menu.

Penny Farthing is open from 4-9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and is located in Bellingham at 1309 Cornwall Ave.

Mochinut, an eatery serving mochi doughnuts, bubble tea, soft-serve ice cream and Korean rice hot dogs, opened in September.

Since its opening, the sweet shop has received a 3.5-star rating from 27 reviews on Yelp , with reviewers calling it a “must-try franchise” and its doughnuts “amazing.”

Mochinut is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and is at 228 Samish Way in Bellingham.

The Newsroom Pub opened in June, occupying building where the Lynden Tribune printed newspapers for 41 years. The new restaurant serves dishes such as fish tacos, burgers, sandwiches and ice cream.

The restaurant received a 4-star rating from 10 reviews on Yelp and is praised as having the “best burger in town.”

The Newsroom Pub is open from 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Sunday, and is in Lynden at 608 Front St.

Ponderosa Beer & Books opened in July and serves both alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, as well as snacks. The shop also has a few food-related books for sale and is open for all ages.

The shop has received high ratings from a few reviews, with a 3.5-star rating from six reviews on Yelp .

Ponderosa Beer & Books is now open from 2-8 p.m. Monday, 2-9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday. The shop is in Bellingham at 1225 Roeder Ave.

District Brewing opened in September and serves burgers and chicken wings in downtown Ferndale. The restaurant’s brewery is in Mount Vernon, where its restaurant serves deep-dish pizzas and appetizers.

District Brewing in Ferndale has received a 4.5-star rating from five reviews on Yelp that highlight the restaurant’s beer, games and atmosphere.

District Brewing is open from 4-8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 4-9 p.m. on Thursday, 3-10 p.m. on Friday, noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, and is at 2000 Main St., Ferndale.

ROAM Coffee + Beer opened in November and serves organic coffee, Wander Brewing Beer, cider, wine, pastries and snacks.

Since its opening, the restaurant has received a 4.5-star rating from 5 Yelp Reviews.

ROAM Coffee + Beer is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily and is located at 1205 Washington St. in Bellingham.