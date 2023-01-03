ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Shams

Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’

‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
RadarOnline

'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party

Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
musictimes.com

Billie Eilish Childhood Home Burglarized, Address Leaked: Is This a Personal Grudge?

Thursday night in Los Angeles, a suspect was arrested following reports of a burglary at the childhood home of singer Billie Eilish. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to a report of a man in dark clothing jumping over a fence in the Highland Park area. The suspect reportedly wore an all-black ensemble along with a black mask. In footage broadcast on local television, officers were seen searching the residence for evidence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
musictimes.com

How Phil Collins Saved Robert Plant's Career After Led Zeppelin's Split Revealed

Robert Plant gave all the credit to Phil Collins for how he was able to launch his solo career successfully after Led Zeppelin's split. Led Zeppelin ended its fruitful career in September 1980 following drummer John Bonham's death. At that time, Plant revealed he was "floundered" and lost his track.
musictimes.com

Where Is Kanye West? North West Hints She's Missing Her Father as the Rapper Seemingly 'Vanished'

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West resembled her father Kanye West in a TikTok video posted on Thursday night, despite Kanye West's opposition to his children using the social media platform. It happened as the world wonders where Kanye West is, as he continues to be "missing." Death hoaxes even emerged because of his lengthy silence online and offline.
Beaver County Times

Charlotte Latvala: Getting old strangely comforting

Do you have creaky knees? Are you confused by new technology? Do you rehash the same stories again and again? In our “60 is the new 40” culture, it’s hard to define old age. But I’ll take a stab at it. You’re officially old if: ...
musictimes.com

Kanye Hiding NOT Missing? Rapper FINALLY Spotted in Church After Joe Rogan 'Sympathizes' With Him

Reports of Kanye West's absence have sparked an uproar on social media. However, the rapper is not actually missing but avoids media coverage. The rumors originated from reports that the former 45-year-old business manager was unable to locate him. One publication reported and tweeted that Kanye West's ex-business manager, Kanye West has been missing and untraceable for weeks.
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Geist: Everything Jewish in movie - and everything normal

When I sat down on the couch to watch the premiere of “Hanukkah on Rye,” The Hallmark Channel’s latest Hanukkah movie, I didn’t really expect it to be good — or Jewish. I am a high school junior in Worcester, and most of my daily life takes place in non-Jewish environments. Throughout my childhood, I’ve gotten used to seeing endless Christmas decorations in stores alongside only courtesy Hanukkah ones. I didn’t think that Hallmark, known for...
WORCESTER, MA

