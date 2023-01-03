Read full article on original website
After Posting Innocent Photo of Daughter Online, Father Noticed Something was Wrong
As a first-time father, David was overjoyed when his daughter, Emily, was born. He couldn't wait to capture every moment of her life and share them with friends and family. When Emily was just a few weeks old, David took her for her first bath and snapped a photo of her smiling up at him.
Shams
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’
‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party
Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
The Guardian has seen a copy of Harry's upcoming memoir.
musictimes.com
Jeremy Renner Now 2023: Age, Net Worth, Actor/Musician Recently in a Snowplow Accident!
What a way for Jeremy Renner to celebrate his birthday, today! The actor/musician's 52nd birthday may not be what he wished for it to turn out to be, as he recovers from a snowplow accident. Jeremy Renner in a Serious Snowplow Accident. On New Year's Day, "The Avengers" actor was...
musictimes.com
Jamie Lynn Spears Jealous of Britney Spears? 'Like I Don't Really Have Anything for Myself'
Growing up as Britney Spears' sister may come with advantages, but the disadvantages also come with it. Jamie Lynn Spears revealed that she struggled with her identity growing up because of how influential her sister was. "Growing up, my sister became famous, worldwide famous, when I was very young," Jamie...
musictimes.com
What Was Jannis Noya Makrigiannis' Cause of Death? Choir of Young Believers Founder Dead at 39
Jannis Noya Makrigiannis, the frontman and founder of Choir of Young Believers, died at the age of 39, the band's label confirmed. Choir of Young Believers' handler Ghostly International shared a press release confirming Makrigiannis' death. It revealed that the musician passed away before New Year's eve. "We heard Choir...
musictimes.com
Billie Eilish Childhood Home Burglarized, Address Leaked: Is This a Personal Grudge?
Thursday night in Los Angeles, a suspect was arrested following reports of a burglary at the childhood home of singer Billie Eilish. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to a report of a man in dark clothing jumping over a fence in the Highland Park area. The suspect reportedly wore an all-black ensemble along with a black mask. In footage broadcast on local television, officers were seen searching the residence for evidence.
musictimes.com
How Phil Collins Saved Robert Plant's Career After Led Zeppelin's Split Revealed
Robert Plant gave all the credit to Phil Collins for how he was able to launch his solo career successfully after Led Zeppelin's split. Led Zeppelin ended its fruitful career in September 1980 following drummer John Bonham's death. At that time, Plant revealed he was "floundered" and lost his track.
musictimes.com
Where Is Kanye West? North West Hints She's Missing Her Father as the Rapper Seemingly 'Vanished'
Kim Kardashian's daughter North West resembled her father Kanye West in a TikTok video posted on Thursday night, despite Kanye West's opposition to his children using the social media platform. It happened as the world wonders where Kanye West is, as he continues to be "missing." Death hoaxes even emerged because of his lengthy silence online and offline.
Beaver County Times
Charlotte Latvala: Getting old strangely comforting
Do you have creaky knees? Are you confused by new technology? Do you rehash the same stories again and again? In our “60 is the new 40” culture, it’s hard to define old age. But I’ll take a stab at it. You’re officially old if: ...
musictimes.com
SZA Bullied in High School? Singer Says 'Things That Made Me Lame Made Me into Who I Am'
Much to everyone's surprise, SZA wasn't the popular girl back in high school, in fact, she was considered one of the lame kids and was bullied for it. But it was that experience that changed and it motivated her to aim for success. The Grammy-Awarded singer revealed in her interview...
musictimes.com
Iron Maiden Gets Honored With UK Royal Mail Stamps Ahead of ‘Future Past’ Tour 2023
Iron Maiden is undoubtedly one of the most legendary bands of all time and it's fitting for them to be honored with royal mail stamps that would circulate around the United Kingdom. According to San Francisco Gate, the iconic group is the latest band to receive the big honor as...
musictimes.com
Broadway Shows Closing in 2023: 'Almost Famous', 'Beetlejuice', 'A Strange Loop', More!
Some of the most beloved shows on Broadway will be having their final company call in the first few months of the year 2023. Several productions will light off their marquees and take their final bows as a new batch of shows will be filling Broadway soon. Check out the...
musictimes.com
Kanye Hiding NOT Missing? Rapper FINALLY Spotted in Church After Joe Rogan 'Sympathizes' With Him
Reports of Kanye West's absence have sparked an uproar on social media. However, the rapper is not actually missing but avoids media coverage. The rumors originated from reports that the former 45-year-old business manager was unable to locate him. One publication reported and tweeted that Kanye West's ex-business manager, Kanye West has been missing and untraceable for weeks.
Geist: Everything Jewish in movie - and everything normal
When I sat down on the couch to watch the premiere of “Hanukkah on Rye,” The Hallmark Channel’s latest Hanukkah movie, I didn’t really expect it to be good — or Jewish. I am a high school junior in Worcester, and most of my daily life takes place in non-Jewish environments. Throughout my childhood, I’ve gotten used to seeing endless Christmas decorations in stores alongside only courtesy Hanukkah ones. I didn’t think that Hallmark, known for...
musictimes.com
Jessie J Pregnant: Miracle Happened Almost 2 Years After Miscarriage, Health Woes
Jessie J has a very important announcement to share with fans as she took to social media to reveal that she's finally expecting her first baby almost two years after her tragic miscarriage and health woes. Taking to her official Instagram account, the "Thunder" songstress shared an emotional video that...
