Storm cleanup continues in Sioux Falls as crews work to clear streets across the city
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — With the multi-day winter storm finally in the rearview mirror, a long road lies ahead for crews working to clean up Sioux Falls’ streets. City officials held a briefing Wednesday to highlight the efforts put forth by not only city workers, but emergency responders, and even tow truck drivers, in the wake of the storm that dropped more than a foot of snow on the city.
ktwb.com
Snow Alert extended for DTSF; All cars parked overnight on downtown streets will be towed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The City of Sioux Falls is warning residents that plowing will once again take place overnight in Zone 1, which includes all of Downtown Sioux Falls. Public Information Officer Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department. Clemens added that those who may be...
ktwb.com
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue encourages residents to clear snow from fire hydrants
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — After this week’s snowstorm, a majority, if not all of the fire hydrants in Sioux Falls have become buried in snow. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says that all hydrants must be cleared so that firefighters can reach them in case of an emergency.
ktwb.com
Puppy stolen from Mini Critters in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Mini Critters in Sioux Falls said in a Facebook post that a Boxer puppy was recently stolen from inside their pet store. Mini Critters says that the suspect was seen on surveillance footage entering the business around 2 a.m. on Thursday morning. They ask...
ktwb.com
Murder suspect wanted by Roberts County Sheriff’s Office
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says that 24-year-old Jaron Wilson has an active warrant for his arrest for 2nd Degree Murder. Wilson stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. If you see him or knows of his whereabouts, avoid all...
