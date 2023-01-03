ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield, PA

Teen driver struck woman on motorized scooter in Clearfield, police report

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
 3 days ago

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was injured when a teen driver struck them while they were crossing the road on a motorized scooter, police report.

The incident happened before noon on New Year’s Eve when a person on a motorized scooter was at the intersection of Riverview Road and Fullerton Street in Clearfield. A 17-year-old driver reportedly turned right onto Fullerton Street, not seeing the person on the scooter when they struck them in the intersection.

Police said the person in the motorized scooter had reported injuries to their back and was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield by EMS. The scooter was damaged and the teen was able to drive away in their vehicle.

Police report that no charges were filed.

WTAJ

WTAJ

Community Policy