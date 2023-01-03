ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

USO Ohio snack drive part of CBJ Military Appreciation Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As part of Military Appreciation Night with the Columbus Blue Jackets, USO Ohio will be collecting snack items for service members outside Nationwide Arena on Thursday. Those snacks will be offered to traveling military, absolutely free, at local USO lounges in the area. There are...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Beechcroft High School struck by gunfire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Shots were fired outside a Columbus City School Thursday morning. Officers were called to Beechcroft High School around 11:30 a.m., on reports of the building being hit by gunfire. The principal at the high school told officers that class was in session when unknown individuals...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Mail carriers being targeted by crooks while walking their routes in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Columbus and Whitehall are searching for crooks who have held up four mail carriers at gunpoint over the past two months. "Their faces covered, ran by, and snagged the key out of the box," said Whitehall Police Deputy Chief Dan Kelso as he described a theft Friday afternoon at Fountain Lane and Main Street.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

12-year-old girl missing from south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a missing child who was last seen in south Columbus Wednesday evening. Namya Courtney, 12, was last seen around 5 p.m. on Burley Drive at Fairwood Avenue, according to officers. She is described as 5'4" weighing 110 pounds with brown hair...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man rushed to hospital following shooting near OSU campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night following a shooting near Ohio State University's campus. Officers were called to the 1600 block of North High Street just before 8:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Police arrived at the scene and came...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Calls for answers in Sinzae Reed case grow louder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Calls for transparency are growing louder in the investigation into the shooting of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed. Protestors gathered outside the Franklin county prosecutor’s office Thursday demanding answers in the case. “We’re coming out here because the only way to get justice for Sinzae is...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Re-vamped CCS bus routes for 38,000 students roll out with mixed reviews

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools rolled out their new transportation plan for 38,000 children on Wednesday, returning from Winter Break. It’s the first time ever the district has changed its bus routes mid-year. There were mixed reviews from families who called ABC 6 On Your Side.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Weather: Wintry mix, snow showers return Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The rain will taper off for a bit tonight but we'll still feel pretty soggy. Wintry mix and snow showers return Thursday afternoon and evening. We're wet through the weekend but we dry out next week!. Radar | Maps | View, Share Weather Photos. WEDNESDAY...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Mars debuts all-female pack of M&M's

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — M&M is releasing limited-edition packages spotlighting dynamic female characters. The all-female packs celebrate women everywhere who are flipping the status quo. The product will feature Purple, Brown and Green on inspirational packaging. According to the Mars, Incorporated food company, these debut M&M'S packs come as...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Historic Buxton Inn working to recover following fire

GRANVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Crews are starting to renovate the historic Buxton Inn and restaurant this week after fire ripped through the landmark Oct. 25. The owners, Bob Schilling and Jennifer Valenzuela, a father and daughter, are meeting with architects to re-design the kitchen area gutted by the fire.
GRANVILLE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

13-year-old boy missing from Union Township

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ross County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing juvenile. Darius Lester, 13, was last seen on Tuesday around 9 p.m. Officials said his last known area was near Kinnamon Lane in the Pleasant Valley area. Lester was last...
ROSS COUNTY, OH

