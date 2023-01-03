Read full article on original website
USO Ohio snack drive part of CBJ Military Appreciation Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As part of Military Appreciation Night with the Columbus Blue Jackets, USO Ohio will be collecting snack items for service members outside Nationwide Arena on Thursday. Those snacks will be offered to traveling military, absolutely free, at local USO lounges in the area. There are...
Beechcroft High School struck by gunfire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Shots were fired outside a Columbus City School Thursday morning. Officers were called to Beechcroft High School around 11:30 a.m., on reports of the building being hit by gunfire. The principal at the high school told officers that class was in session when unknown individuals...
Mail carriers being targeted by crooks while walking their routes in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Columbus and Whitehall are searching for crooks who have held up four mail carriers at gunpoint over the past two months. "Their faces covered, ran by, and snagged the key out of the box," said Whitehall Police Deputy Chief Dan Kelso as he described a theft Friday afternoon at Fountain Lane and Main Street.
'This is a safe haven,' teens react to Columbus crime statistics, praise youth programming
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said violent crime went down in 2022. The city's crime data showed a 33% drop in homicides over 2021 as well as significant reductions in burglaries, felonious assaults, robberies and rapes. Robberies decreased by 32%;. Burglaries decreased by 21%;. Felonious assaults...
12-year-old girl missing from south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a missing child who was last seen in south Columbus Wednesday evening. Namya Courtney, 12, was last seen around 5 p.m. on Burley Drive at Fairwood Avenue, according to officers. She is described as 5'4" weighing 110 pounds with brown hair...
Murder suspect arrested in connection to deadly northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting outside a biker club in northeast Columbus. Christian Houchins, 30, is accused of shooting and killing Robert Jordan at the Flames Motorcycle Club in May 2021. A woman, Shondrika Maxwell, was also injured in...
Man rushed to hospital following shooting near OSU campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night following a shooting near Ohio State University's campus. Officers were called to the 1600 block of North High Street just before 8:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Police arrived at the scene and came...
Calls for answers in Sinzae Reed case grow louder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Calls for transparency are growing louder in the investigation into the shooting of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed. Protestors gathered outside the Franklin county prosecutor’s office Thursday demanding answers in the case. “We’re coming out here because the only way to get justice for Sinzae is...
Re-vamped CCS bus routes for 38,000 students roll out with mixed reviews
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools rolled out their new transportation plan for 38,000 children on Wednesday, returning from Winter Break. It’s the first time ever the district has changed its bus routes mid-year. There were mixed reviews from families who called ABC 6 On Your Side.
Bell from the Licking County Humane Society enjoying life in fur-ever home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bell from the Licking County Humane Society was recently adopted after Cassy Taylor saw her featured on Good Day Columbus' Fur Baby Friday segment last month!. The 10-year-old Boxer/Pitbull mix appeared on Fur Baby Friday on Dec. 30, which was her second time on the...
Columbus Weather: Scattered rain showers changing to wintry mix then snow showers tonight
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Scattered rain showers changing to wintry mix then snow showers tonight. We may have a few slippery spots during Friday’s morning commute. Accumulations look minimal but a little caution on untreated roads would be a good idea. The weekend forecast is improving a bit.
4 teens arrested in connection to shooting death of 18-year-old in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Four teenagers connected to a deadly shooting in northwest Columbus have been arrested, according to police. Kasey Russell, 17, Marquel King, 14, Hunter Krouse, 15, and Brent Boggs, 14, have been arrested and charged with murder and aggravated robbery. On Dec. 3, officers were called...
Columbus Weather: Wintry mix, snow showers return Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The rain will taper off for a bit tonight but we'll still feel pretty soggy. Wintry mix and snow showers return Thursday afternoon and evening. We're wet through the weekend but we dry out next week!. Radar | Maps | View, Share Weather Photos. WEDNESDAY...
United Way of Licking Co. awarding a million dollars in grants for those struggling
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — While a day in the library may not mean much to many, for Stephanie Vanbibber, it shows just how far she's come. "I spent a lot of years just free falling with addiction," Vanbibber said. But now, after six years of addiction and homelessness,...
Mars debuts all-female pack of M&M's
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — M&M is releasing limited-edition packages spotlighting dynamic female characters. The all-female packs celebrate women everywhere who are flipping the status quo. The product will feature Purple, Brown and Green on inspirational packaging. According to the Mars, Incorporated food company, these debut M&M'S packs come as...
Historic Buxton Inn working to recover following fire
GRANVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Crews are starting to renovate the historic Buxton Inn and restaurant this week after fire ripped through the landmark Oct. 25. The owners, Bob Schilling and Jennifer Valenzuela, a father and daughter, are meeting with architects to re-design the kitchen area gutted by the fire.
Police searching for driver after deadly hit-and-run along West Broad Street
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a driver after a deadly hit and run near the Hilltop Thursday night. Officers were called to the scene at West Broad Street and Wilson Road just after 7 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a victim on the road but...
2 persons of interest identified after deadly Columbus gas station shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have identified two people of interest in a deadly north Columbus gas station shooting. Hassan Hassan, 22, was shot multiple times Monday night at the Shell gas station near Cleveland Avenu and Morse Road. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene. Witnesses told police...
13-year-old boy missing from Union Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ross County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing juvenile. Darius Lester, 13, was last seen on Tuesday around 9 p.m. Officials said his last known area was near Kinnamon Lane in the Pleasant Valley area. Lester was last...
Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on Newark assault and robbery
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in an October assault and robbery. Newark police reported an assault and robbery on Thursday 0ct. 26 between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. A 26-year-old...
