San Diego, CA

Former MLB Catcher Mike Piazza and His Wife Are the Cutest Celeb Couple

Widely regarded as one of the best offensive catchers in baseball history, Mike Piazza made his MLB debut on Sept. 1, 1992, for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He played in the league for 16 seasons and quickly became a force to be reckoned with. As of today, Mike is one of the best-hitting catchers of all time and one of only three players in history to win 10 Silver Slugger awards.
Tigers sign veteran catcher to minor-league deal

The Detroit Tigers haven’t pursued any high-profile free-agent catchers, but they continue to stock up on depth at the position. The latest catcher to add to the list of potential competitors this spring is veteran switch-hitter Andrew Knapp. His signing to a minor-league deal was first reported by Complete...
DETROIT, MI
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
MLB world reacts to shocking Yankees front office move

The New York Yankees announced a shocking addition to their front office on Tuesday. The Yankees announced that Brian Sabean, who led the San Francisco Giants to three World Series championships as the team’s general from 2010-2014, would join New York’s front office. Specifically, the Yankees revealed that they appointed Sabean as an Executive Advisor to General Manager and Senior Vice President Brian Cashman.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cubs Part Ways With Reliever in Trade With Phillies

The Chicago Cubs parted ways with relief pitcher Erich Uelmen, sending him to the Philadelphia Phillies for cash considerations on Wednesday. The 26-year-old right-hander appeared in 25 games for the Cubs last season, going 2-1 with a 4.67 ERA and one save. Uelmen limited right-handed hitters to a .210 average in 71 plate appearances.
CHICAGO, IL
Yankees add former Cardinals 1st round pick to MiLB deal

The New York Yankees have been adding minor-league talent at an incredible pace the past few days, trying to inject competition with spring training around the bend. Most of their acquisitions have been to fill outfield spots or at least try to create a position battle in left field, but their latest signing, Delvin Perez, the St. Louis Cardinals’ former first-round pick back in 2016 and once considered a top 20 prospect, is primarily a shortstop.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yankees’ 1st round draft choice from 2022 making waves

Spencer Jones is already beginning to make a name for himself with the Yankees, and the baseball world is taking notice. Though FanGraphs’ prospect rankings for the Yankees haven’t been released yet, Baseball Prospectus’ have, and in a rather surprising move, they’ve ranked Jones higher than Jasson Dominguez (No. 3 in the organization, No. 4 in the organization).
BRONX, NY
Reporter offers prediction about Carlos Correa contract situation

Carlos Correa and the New York Mets continue to work through the concerns that were raised after the star shortstop underwent his physical nearly two weeks ago, and one MLB insider believes a deal will eventually be reached. It just may look a lot different from the agreement the two sides made originally. Ken Rosenthal... The post Reporter offers prediction about Carlos Correa contract situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bryan Reynolds Trade Rumors: Dodgers Discussed Potential Deal With Pirates

As the offseason has officially entered the new year, the Los Angeles Dodgers still remain determined to fill an outfield-sized vacancy at the center field position. With the non-tender of Cody Bellinger and miss on signing Kevin Kiermaier, Los Angeles has seemingly turned to the trade market as they look for a new center fielder.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ex-Mets announcer lands new gig

Wayne Randazzo is heading to Los Angeles. Angels broadcast partner Bally Sports West announced that Randazzo had been added to the list of play-by-play announcers for 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Randazzo has been the radio announcer for the New York Mets as a partner to...
NEW YORK STATE
Rosenthal anticipates big Correa Mets contract changes

If Carlos Correa and the New York Mets eventually are able to come to an official agreement, the final contract could look much different than the original agreement. Correa reportedly agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract with New York on Dec. 21 after his contract with the Giants fell through due to a concern with his medicals. After the Mets reportedly expressed a similar concern as the Giants, Correa's agreement with New York has been put on hold since Christmas Eve as the two sides continue to work out the issue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Yankees’ shortstop position has an easy solution

The Yankees have a huge decision to make this upcoming year and one that certainly won’t be made until after Spring Training. That decision is, of course, who will man SS and do the job that Yankees fans have been waiting years to see since Jeter. For a bit there, Didi Gregorius was able to man the spot and had some truly remarkable moments, but in the past few seasons, it’s been a rough go. That could change this season, with a few potential options for the IF beginning to formulate.
