New year means new need for Feeding South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– A new year means an increase in the need for food across the state. Feeding South Dakota is coming off their holiday season when they saw donations flow in. However, it is seeing a greater need for food, donations and volunteers at all three of their distribution centers, and weather has added an extra challenge.
S.D. Real Estate Commission fines Rapid City licensee
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City property manager has agreed to a $1,000 administrative fine as part of her punishment for not following one of South Dakota’s real estate regulations. Shannon Brinker also agreed to take six additional hours of continuing education courses and complete them no...
2022 was an important year for South Dakota’s cannabis industry
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While medical marijuana was legalized by South Dakota voters in the November 2020 election, taking effect in July 2021, the state would not issue its first medical cards until November 2021, and a state-certified dispensary would not open until July 2022. Considering much of...
Questions About Tax Cuts
While tax reduction will be a major part of debate for the South Dakota legislature this year, lawmakers may have to make some tough choices. Senator Jim Bolin of Canton says those choices could be between the sales tax on groceries or property taxes….. Bolin says an interim committee...
No snow days for South Dakota farmers
Charles and Jessica Liesinger have a cattle and sheep operation just outside of Bridgewater. They say this is the worst snow storm they have ever experienced.
Critics say South Dakota governor and Legislature falling short in preventing spread of invasive zebra mussels
The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
15 Best Places to Live in South Dakota
Best Places to Live in South Dakota: Often called “the land of infinite variety”, South Dakota stands up to its reputation. Nestled between North Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska & Minnesota, this sparsely populated midwestern state offers varied & rich natural beauty, a host of entertainment options, and family attractions.
SD PUC Sets Summit Carbon Solutions Hearing Dates
The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission has decided the hearing for the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline application will be held in mid-September. Aaron Schiebe an attorney for Summit said they would prefer an earlier date…. Brian Jorde, an attorney representing opponents of the pipeline, said they are ok with...
600,000 people in the U.S go missing every year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In the U.S., 600,000 people go missing every year, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS). According to the South Dakota’s Attorney General office, there are currently 92 juveniles missing in the state. When someone does go missing the police should...
Lottery ticket worth $4 million sold at South Dakota store
Someone who recently purchased a lottery ticket at a South Dakota store is about to become a multi-millionaire. According to the South Dakota Lottery, a Mega Millions ticket that was recently sold at a South Dakota store matched all 5 of the winning numbers for the drawing on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, making the ticket worth $4 million.
Noem should use her new flamethrower to light a fire under S.D.’s economy. Our GDP has been lagging, big time.
For the longest time now, Gov. Kristi Noem has been pushing the canard that South Dakota has the strongest economy in the country. Last November she put out a statement that said that “in this tumultuous sea of negative economic news, South Dakota stands tall as a lighthouse – an example that Freedom (her capitalization) and personal responsibility lead to sustained economic growth.”
Jim Pillen Sworn in as Nebraska Governor
Jim Pillen was sworn in as Nebraska’s forty first Governor in a ceremony in Lincoln Thursday. During his speech in front of the Unicameral, Pillen says people and the private sector should set the agenda…. Pillen said government should be small and controlled…. Pillen also said there...
So close: Mega Millions ticket worth $4M sold in South Dakota
While nobody won the $785 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, one lucky player in South Dakota picked a $4 million winner. In a news release, South Dakota Lottery officials said one ticket matched all five white balls, and only a wrong gold Mega Ball number prevented that person from grabbing the grand prize.
South Dakota Democrats looking for new leaders
SOUTH DAKOTA(WNAX)- The South Dakota Democratic Party is looking for a new slate of leaders. Current party Chairman Randy Seiler has announced his retirement. Party Executive Director Berk Ehrmentraut says it will also be a time to reset their priorities. Ehrmantraut says they will focus more on legislative races in...
North Bend Wind gets permit for central SD
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A new wind-power project proposed for central South Dakota can proceed. The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission decided Thursday to let North Bend Wind go ahead. The permit approval came after intervenors Don and Judi Bollweg of rural Harrold reached a settlement with North Bend...
South Dakota laws going into effect in 2023
South Dakota joins 22 other states where higher minimum wage laws take effect for 2023.
Ag Producers are digging out
Our Ag Producers are digging out from the recent snowstorms. I talked to Thom Petersen, the Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
7 National Parks in South Dakota
South Dakota, located in the United States centre, is best known for its farming and ranching country. Four million acres of corn is grown here and 3.8 million head of cattle call this state home. Besides huge farming and ranching industries, South Dakota is also home to mountains, forests and prairies.
South Dakota ranked fifth worst state for winter weather damage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -According to a new Stacker.com article, total property damages from winter weather in South Dakota are estimated to reach $6.6 million. Winter is coming: Can homeowners withstand another polar vortex this year?. It's that time of year again. The days get shorter, nights get...
SD Democratic Party Resetting Priorities
The South Dakota Democratic Party is looking for a new slate of leaders. Current party Chairman Randy Seiler has announced his retirement. Party Executive Director Berk Ehrmentraut says it will also be a time to reset their priorities…. Ehrmantraut says they will focus more on legislative races in 2024…....
