Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
League Lecture continues with ‘Transparency Matters’ on Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
Related
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Report of Attempted Child Abduction at Independence Walmart Investigated by Police
Independence Police have investigated a report of an attempted child abduction at Walmart in Independence. The report came into police last week on Thursday, December 29th. The allegation was that around 11:15 am that day, an older man had walked past a child in a shopping cart and placed his hand on or around her arm.
ourquadcities.com
19-year-old arrested for Muscatine burglary
On Thursday, Jan. 5 at approximately 11:08 a.m., the Muscatine Police Department responded to 614 Monroe Street for a report of a residential burglary in progress. Police arrived at the residence and the 19-year-old suspect, who was armed with a firearm, escaped through an upstairs window of the house, according to a Thursday release. Police pursued the suspect for a short distance, on foot, before the suspect was subdued. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Muscatine County Jail by police.
Name Released; Man Takes Own Life During Traffic Stop Near Farley
Authorities have identified the driver who fatally shot himself during a traffic stop Monday night near Farley. 29 year-old Hunter Krapfl of Dyersville was the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle. At 10:45pm Monday, Dubuque County dispatchers relayed a message for law enforcement to watch for a possibly intoxicated driver operating a red Chevy Silverado. At 11:30pm, a Farley police officer observed and stopped the vehicle near US 20 and Sullivan Road for a minor traffic violation. As officers were approaching the vehicle, a single shot was fired from inside the vehicle. Krapfl was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids Police Make Arrest in Thursday Morning Stabbing
Cedar Rapids Police have arrested a suspect in an early morning stabbing Thursday. In a release from the Department, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched to the area of B Avenue NE and 29th Street NE at approximately 12:14 am for the report of a stabbing. Officers arrived on-scene to find a 37-year-old male suffering from a stab wound to his back. He was treated on-scene and transported to local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.
KCJJ
Alleged accomplice arrested for role in Iowa City armed robbery
A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested for his alleged role in an armed robbery in Iowa City last year. Police responded to the 500 block of South Van Buren Street at 9:10pm September 30th on reports of an armed robbery that had just occurred. The victim and a witness stated that a person approached their car brandishing a firearm and pointed it directly the man’s face. He allegedly threatened to blow the victim’s head off if he didn’t hand over cash and property.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman charged with child endangerment after alleged biting incident
An Iowa City woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon after allegedly biting her 8-year-old daughter. Police say the incident took place in the Broadway Street apartment of 29-year-old Shauntenika Fleming. At around 1:45 officers responded to a report of her attacking the child. Upon contact, police reportedly observed a significant bite mark on the child’s left forearm that they say was still clearly visible nearly 40 minutes after the initial call. The girl also allegedly had a large welt and abrasion on her back from being struck with a glass bottle of hot sauce.
KCJJ
North Liberty man arrested after allegedly being found with alcohol in employer’s business after hours
A North Liberty man was arrested on a warrant stemming from a New Year’s Eve incident in Iowa City where he returned to his place of employment after hours, reportedly to take alcohol. The incident occurred at approximately 9pm, after the FInkbine Golf Course clubhouse in Iowa City had...
KCJJ
Iowa City man charged with meth possession after auto accident
An Iowa City man was charged with methamphetamine possession after being involved in an automobile accident early Tuesday. At around 12:45 am, Shazali Mohamedahmed of Lakeside Drive allegedly caused a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Scales Bend Road and Ranshaw Way in North Liberty as he was driving his Toyota. Officers investigating the incident believed Mohamedahmed to be suffering from medical issues, and he was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
KCJJ
Coralville man accused of assaulting his mother
A Coralville man was taken into custody earlier this week after a fight with his parents turned physical. At around Midnight Wednesday, 37-year-old Patrick Smith of Timber Lane was reportedly yelling at his parents, when he allegedly shoved his mother, making her hit her head against the wall and fall to the floor. The victim told officers she was in pain after the incident.
Two arrested in stolen car trying to steal car
Two people are in jail today after Muscatine County Sheriff’s deputies interrupted them while they allegedly tried to take a car from someone’s yard. The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence in Atalissa on Wednesday, January 4 at about 8:30 a.m. on a vehicle theft complaint. During the investigation, deputies located the […]
ourquadcities.com
UPDATE: Arrest made in Davenport shooting
UPDATE: A 28-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges in connection with a fatal shooting early Thursday, according to a news release. Zachary L. Beverlin faces charges of first-degree murder, willful injury with serious injury, assault while participating in an felony, going armed with intent, and felon in possession of a firearm, according to arrest affidavits.
superhits106.com
Authorities ID man who fatally shot himself during Dubuque County traffic stop
Authorities have identified the driver who fatally shot himself during a traffic stop Monday night near Farley. 29 year old Hunter Krapfl of Dyersville was the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle. At 10:45 p.m. Monday Dubuque County dispatchers relayed a message for law enforcement to watch for a possibly intoxicated driver operating a red Chevy Silverado. At 11:30 p.m., a Farley police officer observed and stopped the vehicle near U.S. 20 and Sullivan Road for a minor traffic violation. As officers were approaching the vehicle, a single shot was fired from inside the vehicle. Krapfl was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Two arrested on stolen vehicle, drug charges
Two people are behind bars after Henderson County deputies arrested them on a variety of charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. On Tuesday, January 3rd at approximately 12:07 p.m., Henderson County deputies were called to Stronghurst, IL for a possible domestic disturbance. When they arrived, the individuals involved […]
Suspect charged in early Thursday shooting in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Update - 8:45 p.m. The Davenport Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the shooting. 28-year-old Zachary Beverlin of Davenport has been charged with first-degree murder, willful injury with serious injury, assault while participating in a felony, going armed with intent and felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the shooting.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to federal prison a second time for selling fentanyl and heroin
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 34-year-old from Cedar Rapids has been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty drug charges back in July. Albert McReynolds pled guilty to two counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance and one count of Distribution of and Aiding and Abetting the Distribution of a Controlled Substance after having been previously convicted of a felony drug offense.
KCRG.com
Anamosa Police warn of accidental fentanyl exposure
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday, at approximately 9:31 am, Anamosa Police received a report from a concerned citizen that a friend came into contact with an unknown substance inside a folded $1 bill. The dollar was turned over to local law enforcement and authorities determined the substance to be fentanyl.
KIMT
Almost two pounds of meth send Mason City man to federal prison
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A North Iowa man arrested with nearly two pounds of methamphetamine is headed to federal prison. James Lee Mariner, 55 of Mason City, pleaded guilty in August 2022 in U.S. District Court to possession with intent to distribute meth. Mariner was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release.
KCJJ
Iowa City man reportedly took money from register after being told he was being terminated
An Iowa City man who was told he was being let go from his job at a downtown restaurant allegedly tried to take money from the register on his way out. At approximately 11pm Tuesday, 29-year-old Jarvarise Harper of Westside Drive was at Panchero’s Mexican Grill on South Clinton Street when he was told he was being let go. Harper reportedly left the store, but returned. Police say he opened the cash register and took money out of the drawer.
KWQC
Large police presence at 3rd and Pine in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened early Thursday morning. Police told a TV6 crew on the scene that officers responded at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of W. 3rd and N. Pine Streets. At this time, Davenport police could not confirm...
One dead, one injured in Davenport shooting
DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man is dead and another is injured after being shot early Thursday morning. Davenport Police responded to a report of gunfire near West 3rd St. and North Pine St. around 2:19 a.m. When emergency crews arrived, officers found two men with apparent gunshot wounds. A 40-year-old man was transported by Medic […]
Comments / 1