An Iowa City man who was told he was being let go from his job at a downtown restaurant allegedly tried to take money from the register on his way out. At approximately 11pm Tuesday, 29-year-old Jarvarise Harper of Westside Drive was at Panchero’s Mexican Grill on South Clinton Street when he was told he was being let go. Harper reportedly left the store, but returned. Police say he opened the cash register and took money out of the drawer.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO