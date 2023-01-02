SHELDON—The Sheldon School District is teaching students to be leaders at a young age through the Leader in Me program implemented at the elementary and middle school. “We have made it a priority to incorporate Leader in Me into our weekly schedule,” said East Elementary principal Jason Groendyke. “We truly believe that it helps to build leadership and life skills in our students. It’s simply amazing to see our students shine in their leadership roles and to gain confidence in themselves. We truly believe that each of our students has greatness, and Leader in Me helps them to show this in a variety of ways.”

