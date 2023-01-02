Read full article on original website
Sioux Center Trails Council dreams big
SIOUX CENTER—Members of the Sioux Center Trails Council recently presented some big dreams to the Sioux Center City Council. “We’re not bringing you specific proposals or asking for anything, we just wanted to come before you to share some of our thoughts to gauge your interest,” said trails council member Char Kooima, opening the 30-minute presentation to the council at its Dec. 21 meeting.
Hindt becomes new Sheldon Fire Co. chief
SHELDON—Brad Hindt was overseeing firefighters battling a blaze only three hours after he was sworn in as the new Sheldon Fire Co. chief. Hindt was sworn in at about 4:45 p.m. last Wednesday. At about 8 p.m. that day, the Sheldon Fire Co. received a page about a fire at Deluxe Feeds owned by Kent Nutrition Group in Sheldon.
Bootsma claims beard growing contest
SHELDON—Deric Bootsma of Sheldon has never had a beard before, and hair maintenance isn’t exactly something he has to worry about since he is mostly bald. But in October he heard Brian Tutje, the owner of Just Cuts for Men in Sheldon, was going to hold a two-month beard-growing contest.
Francis Leloux, 93, Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—Francis Leloux, 93, of Rock Valley, Iowa, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Hegg Health Center Rock Valley. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at First Christian Reformed Church of Rock Valley, with the Rev. Matthew Haan officiating. The service may be livestreamed...
Man jailed for burglary near Orange City
ORANGE CITY—An 81-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 6:25 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, on a charge of third-degree burglary in rural Orange City. The arrest Dennis Dean Van Roekel stemmed a rural Orange City resident who reported Van Roekel entered the individual’s home without permission at about 2 p.m., confronted the resident and would not leave, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Ireton man jailed for OWI by Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—A 23-year-old Ireton man was arrested about 11:10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence near Sioux Center. The arrest of Matthew Logan Maxwell stemmed from a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe found stuck in a snowdrift on Dove Avenue, a Level B road near 390th Street, about seven miles west of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Donna Struve, 89, formerly of Archer
URBANDALE—Donna J. Struve, age 89, of Urbandale, formerly of Archer, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at MercyOne Des Moines. Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Archer United Methodist Church. Private family graveside service will be held Saturday, Jan. 7,...
Car found in ditch results in OWI arrest
SIBLEY—A 41-year-old rural Ashton man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, near Sibley on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Patrick Wayne McAlpine stemmed from a 2016 Ford Fusion found in the east ditch of Pierce Avenue one-fourth of a mile south of 190th Street about two miles southeast of Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Orange City teen charged for cannabidiol
ORANGE CITY—An Orange City 18-year-old was arrested about 3:35 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — cannabidiol, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age. The arrest of Grace Elizabeth Harper stemmed from the stop of a...
Mavis Walbran, 84, formerly of Sibley
MARSHALL, MN—Mavis Walbran, age 84, of Marshall, Minnesota, died on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Ava’s House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Private Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall, Minnesota. Mavis Marlene Mayer was...
Man arrested for assaulting girlfriend
ROCK VALLEY—A 26-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 7:05 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Jayson Josue Espinoza Gamez stemmed from him not letting his live-in girlfriend leave their residence at 1115 21st Ave. Apt. 9, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
Sibley man arrested for OWI in Sheldon
SHELDON—A 22-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence in Sheldon. The arrest of Brian Daniel Miranda stemmed from the stop of a 2017 Subaru WRX for an equipment violation at the intersection of Highway 18 and Runger Avenue in Sheldon about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
New Sioux Center housing on pace in 2022
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux Center continues to grow, as the 2020 census showed. With more than 8,200 residents calling the city home, its housing market has remained strong in 2022. There’s a lot drawing people to seek housing in Sioux Center, such as the various investments made into the community like the new high school and amenities like Siouxnami Waterpark.
Sibley 2022 marked by 150th, new faces, big projects
SIBLEY—Community members enjoyed an expanded offering of events throughout 2022 with the transition back to pre-pandemic schedules, while experiencing adjustments to leadership positions and businesses. Sesquicentennial. The county’s top event of 2022 was 150 years in the making. Osceola County, the Osceola County Livestock Show and city of...
Hartley woman arrested for pot by Inwood
INWOOD—A 28-year-old Hartley woman was arrested about 5:25 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, near Inwood on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The arrest of McKinsey Genevieve Scroggin stemmed from the stop of a 2001 Toyota Tundra clocked at...
Wagner: It was what we didn’t know that counted!
A HISTORY OF THE WAGNER FAMILY PUBLISHING BUSINESS. Those early years we owned The N’West Iowa REVIEW and The Sheldon Mail-Sun and then the Iowa Great Lakes newspapers were difficult on all fronts. The honest explanation is the Wagner family was not ready to manage multiple publications so soon after buying the long sought-after Mail-Sun.
O'Brien County Law Enforcement Center
PRIMGHAR—O’Brien County sheriff Bruce Devereaux and county maintenance director Randy Thompson appeared before the county board of supervisors Nov. 22 to convey their concerns about the county jail’s current heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. “Its age is a concern,” Devereaux said. “We obtained an estimate back...
Sanborn man charged for domestic assault
SANBORN—A 20-year-old Sanborn man was arrested about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, on charges of first-offense domestic abuse assault and obstruction of emergency communications. The arrest of Dalton Kade Den Hartog-Hopcroft stemmed from a domestic situation with a woman he was living with at 305 E. Fifth St. in...
Sheldon Schools Leader In Me
SHELDON—The Sheldon School District is teaching students to be leaders at a young age through the Leader in Me program implemented at the elementary and middle school. “We have made it a priority to incorporate Leader in Me into our weekly schedule,” said East Elementary principal Jason Groendyke. “We truly believe that it helps to build leadership and life skills in our students. It’s simply amazing to see our students shine in their leadership roles and to gain confidence in themselves. We truly believe that each of our students has greatness, and Leader in Me helps them to show this in a variety of ways.”
