Contractor accused of not finishing the job, stealing from resident: Broadview Heights Police Blotter

Kohl’s shoplifters make off but are later arrested in Parma: Highland Heights Police Blotter
Wanted man caught driving without license; coins from U.S. Mint stolen from porch: Berea police blotter
BEREA, Ohio – Arrest warrant served, driving with a suspended license: Lindberg Boulevard & Edgewood Drive. A wanted Berea man, 52, was arrested at about 12:30 a.m. Dec. 30 after police caught him driving with a suspended license. Police on patrol saw the man driving a Kia Optima in...
East Cleveland man arrested after allegedly hitting woman in head with blunt object: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Felonious assault: Cedar Road. At 12:25 p.m. Jan. 1, police were dispatched to a Airbnb in the 13500 block of Cedar Road on a report of an assault in progress involving a man and woman. By the time officers arrived, the woman, 36, of Cleveland Heights, had fled the scene in the man’s car.
Shooting reported at Five Points Grille: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
Officers responded to Five Points Grille around 1:30 p.m. Dec. 30 on a report of a disturbance involving a gun. They learned that a shooting had occurred, but those involved had already left the area. Theft: Homewood Drive. The daughter of a resident at an assisted living home reported Dec....
Long-abandoned vehicle found to have been stolen: South Euclid Police Blotter
A resident of the Mayfield apartments reported Dec. 29 that an abandoned vehicle had been parked on the property for three weeks. Responding officers found that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Willoughby Hills in November. It was towed and the owner was advised. Theft: Eastway Road. A...
cleveland19.com
Man wanted for robbing Cleveland Speedway at gunpoint, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of robbing a Speedway at gunpoint is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the aggravated robbery happened around 10:35 a.m. on Jan. 2 at the Speedway gas station at 15520 Munn Rd. He stole about...
Police called to restaurant when man with a touch of gray asks young females if they want to party: Lyndhurst police blotter
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Suspicious person: Cedar Road. At 6:20 p.m. Dec. 30, police were called to Wild Mango restaurant, 25385 Cedar Road at Legacy Village, where it was reported that a man with salt-and-pepper colored hair and wearing a neon blue shirt and basketball shorts, was approaching young females and asking if they wanted to party with him.
Nursing home resident threatens to shoot neighbor: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Dec. 14, police were dispatched to Greenbriar Nursing Home regarding a threat call from the Pearl Road facility. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said a male resident had threatened to shoot a woman who also lives at the nursing home. The suspect was charged with aggravated menacing.
cleveland19.com
OVI suspect does backflip for Broadview Heights Police trying to prove he’s not drunk
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man arrested and charged with OVI literally flipped out in front of Broadview Heights Police, as he tried to improvise a backflip as his own form of a sobriety test. Tanner Watson who ultimately was charged with speeding and OVI nailed the landing of...
Police break window to rescue child locked inside vehicle: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Dec. 13, a concerned mother called police after accidentally locking her 2-year-old child inside her vehicle, which was parked in the Amazon Memphis Avenue parking lot. An arriving officer was unable to open the door, so a window had to be broken in order to gain entry and rescue the child.
Stolen crystals can’t prevent bad energy: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On Dec. 10, police were dispatched to Brooms and Candles regarding a theft. An arriving officer talked to the owner, who said that the day before, a man and woman had walked around the store for the better part of a half-hour before leaving without making a purchase. After the...
Thieves flee after trying to steal Kia Seltos: Parma Police Blotter
On Dec. 12, police were dispatched to a Lincoln Avenue address regarding individuals in three vehicles attempting to steal a Kia Seltos, which was parked at the residence. An arriving officer located the individuals, who successfully fled the scene. There are no suspects. Police are investigating. Drug abuse: Brookpark Road.
Some vehicles recovered after Strongsville luxury dealership robbed Tuesday
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Strongsville police are searching for suspects who stole several vehicles and approximately 60 keys from an upscale dealership on Tuesday. Since then, five vehicles have been recovered, but no arrests have been made. Strongsville police said at least four people dressed in dark clothing entered the...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police officer’s car ‘intentionally’ struck
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer was injured Wednesday afternoon when his undercover car was “intentionally” struck on the city’s East side. Cleveland police said the incident happened at E. 156th Street and Damon Avenue in the North Collinwood neighborhood. The officer is being treated...
No clues as to how dogs got locked up while family was away: Mayfield Police Blotter
15 facing charges following Trumbull County gambling investigations
Fifteen people are facing criminal summons on charges of operating a gambling house and gambling following an investigation into gambling complaints at four locations in Trumbull County.
Woman banned from T-Mobile store in Berea after poking worker in nose
BEREA, Ohio – A Front woman, 43, was banned from Metro by T-Mobile, 224 Front Street, after she allegedly poked a worker there in the nose. The worker reported the incident at about 10:30 a.m. Dec. 29. He said he and the woman live next to each other in Berea and share the same landlord.
Teen arrested for threats to students at Olmsted Falls High
The Olmsted Falls Police Department says it has a juvenile in custody for threats to students at Olmsted Falls High School.
Car stolen from garage while owners are home: Brunswick Police Blotter
U.S. marshals arrest 6 people, recover 4 firearms after standoff on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio- Authorities arrested six people and recovered four firearms after a standoff that lasted for hours Wednesday on the city’s West Side. Michael Cullen, 35, was wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority and accused of violating his parole. He had prior convictions for weapons and drugs. Members...
