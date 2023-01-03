ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadview Heights, OH

Contractor accused of not finishing the job, stealing from resident: Broadview Heights Police Blotter

By John Benson, special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Man wanted for robbing Cleveland Speedway at gunpoint, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of robbing a Speedway at gunpoint is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the aggravated robbery happened around 10:35 a.m. on Jan. 2 at the Speedway gas station at 15520 Munn Rd. He stole about...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Police called to restaurant when man with a touch of gray asks young females if they want to party: Lyndhurst police blotter

LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Suspicious person: Cedar Road. At 6:20 p.m. Dec. 30, police were called to Wild Mango restaurant, 25385 Cedar Road at Legacy Village, where it was reported that a man with salt-and-pepper colored hair and wearing a neon blue shirt and basketball shorts, was approaching young females and asking if they wanted to party with him.
LYNDHURST, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police officer’s car ‘intentionally’ struck

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer was injured Wednesday afternoon when his undercover car was “intentionally” struck on the city’s East side. Cleveland police said the incident happened at E. 156th Street and Damon Avenue in the North Collinwood neighborhood. The officer is being treated...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
92K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy