ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beckersasc.com

Iowa physician accused of unsafe practicing must pay penalty

Davenport, Iowa-based dermatologist Ravindra Kumar Gangadhariah, MD, has agreed to pay a $1,000 penalty and undergo additional training after being accused of unsafe practices, Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Jan. 5. The Iowa Board of Medicine charged Dr. Gangadhariah with practicing in a way harmful to the public due to his...
DAVENPORT, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids is Home to a Unique New Grocery Store

Back on December 1st, a new type of grocery store held its official soft opening in Cedar Rapids. Vytyl, located at 365 Edgewood Rd NW, is a Mediterranean-inspired store that offers "a wide array of local and imported foods in an inclusive, customer-focused environment." The website says that their main goal is to "foster an understanding of different cultures and traditions through food, encouraging a sense of discovery."
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

6 Scott County animal facilities found non-compliant in 2022

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Six of Scott County’s forty-five animal facilities had non-compliant inspection reports in 2022. Those include Amber’s Mutt Cutz, Posh Pet Resorts, New Beginnings Pet Rescue, and Pampered Pets Salon and Spa. PetSmart and Teske’s Pet and Garden Center were initially found non-compliant in their 2022 annual inspection but later reinspected and found compliant.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Anamosa Police warn of accidental fentanyl exposure

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday, at approximately 9:31 am, Anamosa Police received a report from a concerned citizen that a friend came into contact with an unknown substance inside a folded $1 bill. The dollar was turned over to local law enforcement and authorities determined the substance to be fentanyl.
ANAMOSA, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Doctor accused of practicing in a manner harmful to the public, fined $1,000

An eastern Iowa dermatologist accused of practicing in an unsafe manner has agreed to pay a $1,000 penalty and undergo additional training. The Iowa Board of Medicine charged Dr. Ravindra Kumar Gangadhariah of Davenport with practicing in a manner that is harmful or detrimental to the public due to his alleged failure to possess and […] The post Doctor accused of practicing in a manner harmful to the public, fined $1,000 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man drops 250 pounds, plans to do RAGBRAI in 2023

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Heath Thompson’s fitness journey started in 2014, and 8 years later he has a whole new body and lifestyle. “I couldn’t weigh myself at the beginning even at the doctor’s office,” Thompson said. “I topped off the scales higher than what they showed. I imagine it was over 500 pounds for sure.”
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations

An Iowa nursing home where a woman bled to death two weeks after moving into the facility is facing possible fines from the federal government. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has cited Mount Pleasant’s Arbor Court care facility with failing to respond to an internal, electronic warning that pertained to two drugs administered […] The post Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Manchester Entrepreneur Passes Away from Cancer

A Manchester woman who built a business well-known by brides across eastern Iowa has passed away following a short battle with cancer. Nichole Reicher died Monday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. She was 36. She was an Earlville native who graduated from Beckman and went...
MANCHESTER, IA
KCJJ

COVID cases increase slightly over past week

The number of newly reported COVID cases in Iowa rose slightly over the past week. Data from the state’s Department of Public Health reported 2256 new cases, up from 2148 the week before. The actual total is likely much higher due to positive results from at-home kits not being reported.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Alleged accomplice arrested for role in Iowa City armed robbery

A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested for his alleged role in an armed robbery in Iowa City last year. Police responded to the 500 block of South Van Buren Street at 9:10pm September 30th on reports of an armed robbery that had just occurred. The victim and a witness stated that a person approached their car brandishing a firearm and pointed it directly the man’s face. He allegedly threatened to blow the victim’s head off if he didn’t hand over cash and property.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

1 injured in shooting at Bettendorf apartment complex

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday night at a Bettendorf apartment complex. Around 8:06 p.m., Bettendorf police, fire and Medic EMS responded to the 3400 block of Towne Pointe Drive and found a 20-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound and started providing medical attention.
BETTENDORF, IA
KCRG.com

Woman remembers friend fatally stabbed in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The first thing Alex Daniels said about Devonna Walker, the 29-year-old fatally stabbed in Cedar Rapids Monday, was that she was “full of life.”. Daniels also described her friend as a devoted mother. “Only thing she cared about was her kids, making sure her...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Johnson County Compensation Board recommending double-digit raises for employees

The Johnson County Compensation Board is recommending double-digit increases for its elected officials. The Gazette reports that the board approved a 16 percent increase for county attorney Rachel Zimmerman, a 12 percent increase for Sheriff Brad Kunkel, and 10 percent increases for Auditor Travis Weipert, Recorder Kim Painter, Treasurer Scott Finlayson, and supervisors Lisa Green-Douglas, Rod Sullivan, Jon Green, Royceann Porter, and V Fixmer-Oraiz.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Missing Cedar Rapids employee identified as body pulled from Cedar River

The Cedar Rapids man who went missing while working a shift for the Water Division back in May was identified as the body pulled from the Cedar River last week. In a release from the City, the State Medical Examiner has identified the human remains found December 30th on the River near Bertram as missing Cedar Rapids resident and City of Cedar Rapids employee, 54-year-old Erik Spaw. Foul play is not suspected in his death.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Local 4 WHBF

New year, new baby! Couple rings in ’23 with birth

A Bellevue, Iowa couple rang in the New Year by welcoming a seventh member to their family. Catherine and Tony Furlin became the parents of Emilia Elizabeth Furlin at the Genesis Medical Center BirthCenter on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Davenport. Little Emilia was born at 12:54 a.m., making her the first baby born in […]
BELLEVUE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy