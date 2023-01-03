ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man found dead in burned RV in Exposition Park; homicide suspect sought

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
 3 days ago

Man found dead in burned RV in Exposition Park; homicide suspect sought 00:20

A man was found dead inside an RV that was engulfed in flames in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles Monday night, and a search was underway for a homicide suspect, according to the Los Angeles Police Dept.

The fire was reported at 11:25 p.m. Monday on the 1100 block of Browning Blvd. near Budlong Ave., according to the LAPD.

After firefighters put out the blaze, a 65-year-old man was found dead inside the RV.

A witness told officers that a 46-year-old man approached the RV and threw an unknown object at the vehicle before it burst into flames, according to the LAPD. The suspect then fled on foot.

