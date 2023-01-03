Read full article on original website
Photo of the Day: Garden Party To Celebrate Governor Healey & Lt. Governor Driscoll
BOSTON – Grammy award-winning singer Brandi Carlile headlined an inaugural celebration at TD Garden tonight, January 5 to celebrate the election of two women to the highest positions in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Earlier today, Maura Healey was sworn in as the 73rd Governor of Massachusetts. The first woman...
Senate President Spilka: Calls To Make ‘Community College Free For All Students’
In full transparency, the following are the prepared remarks of Senate President Karen E. Spilka delivered this morning January 4, 2023. BOSTON – Good morning, and welcome. First and foremost, I would like to thank all of you, my Senate colleagues, for placing your faith and trust in me – for the fourth time – to serve as your Senate President. I am humbled to be standing here before you as Senate President – and so proud of what we have been able to accomplish together. Thank you also to Senator Brownsberger and Senator Comerford, for those kind words – and for all your great work in this chamber. I’d also like to thank our Minority Leader, Bruce Tarr, for offering this body’s unanimous, bipartisan support – and for your partnership. I’d like to extend a welcome to our dignitaries who joined us today…
MetroWest Medical Center Diverting Ambulances is a ‘Dereliction of Duty To This Community’
FRAMINGHAM – For the last two holiday weekends, MetroWest Medical Center requested local ambulance companies and MetroWest Fire Departments divert ambulances from its hospital in Framingham. The Tenet-owned hospital said it was short staffed in labor and delivery, and did not want ambulances to bring pregnant women to Framingham...
Petition Calls For Middlesex District Attorney Ryan To Decrease Number of Incarcerated Women at MCI Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – As elected officials across the Commonwealth begin their new terms this week, Families for Justice as Healing, The National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls delivered a letter to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan asking her to use her power to reduce the number of women incarcerated at MCI-Framingham.
MetroWest Medical Recruiter Offering $20,000 Signing Bonus for Labor & Delivery Nurse
FRAMINGHAM – For the last two weekends in 2022, MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham was “diverting’ ambulances” from its labor & delivery unit at Framingham Union Hospital. The hospital was short-staffed registered nurses (RNs) for the unit. The CEO of the hospital told the Framingham Mayor,...
Framingham High Principal Extends Her Leave & Will Not Return
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Superintendent of Schools Bob Tremblay announced this afternoon, January 4, Framingham High Principal Banach has decided to continue her “leave throughout the remainder of the school year due to personal reasons and will not be returning to Framingham High School.”. “In light of this decision,...
Freezing Rain Advisory Issued For Thursday
BOSTON – The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Thursday, January 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The federal agency said there will be areas of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle. Total ice accumulations is of a light glaze, said the national Weather...
Framingham City Council Lowers Membership of Human Relations Commission
FRAMINGHAM – Upon a request by the Mayor, the Framingham City Council voted to lower the membership of the Human Relations Commission from 13 to 9 members. The Human Relations Commission has been struggling, due to a lack of quorum at its meetings. With a 13-member Commission, at least 7 members must attend for the meeting to take place.
Lt. Gov. Polito Visits Mass State Police HQ in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito visited the Mass State Police Headquarters this week. She had the opportunity to speak to the inaugural class of Massachusetts State Police Cadets. During the visit, Mass State Police personnel also updated the Lt. Gov. Polito on the progress of law enforcement’s...
State Does Not Accept Framingham Into Building Construction Grant Program For New Elementary School
FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) has not invited Framingham to be a part of the MSBA’s grant program for building a new elementary school. This is the second time Framingham’s request has been denied. It was first denied in February 2022. Framingham’s Fuller Middle...
2023 Means No Parking on Even Side of Framingham Streets
FRAMINGHAM – With a new year, means no parking on even side of the streets in the City of Framingham, anymore. 2023 is an odd year and thus parking is now only allowed on the odd side of the streets. The City’s odd-even parking enforcement remains in effect in...
For 2nd Consecutive Weekend, MetroWest Medical ‘Diverting’ Labor & Delivery Patients
FRAMINGHAM – For the second consecutive weekend, MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham has notified local first responders to “divert” labor & delivery patients until “further notice.”. Last weekend, December 24 and December 25, the Tenet-owned hospital sent local Fire Departments an email requesting ambulances to its...
MetroWest Medical Center Advertising For Director of Nursing
NATICK – MetroWest Medical Center is advertising for a Director of Nursing for Leonard Morse Hospital in Natick. The Tenet-based facility is seeking a Director of Nursing who will be “responsible for operations management for nursing.”. The Director of Nursing reports to the Vice President of Nursing. “MetroWest...
Framingham Police Cite Driver in Bethany & Winthrop Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver in a crash at Bethany Road and Winthrop Street, yesterday afternoon. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 1:13 p.m. on January 5, at an intersection that used to be one of the 10 worst in the city, until a new 4-way stop sign was installed a couple of years ago.
Make A Donation To SOURCE and Support Local, Community Journalism
FRAMINGHAM – Since April 2016, SOURCE media has published original news every day in our primary community of Framingham. Later, the digital news outlet added coverage of the communities of Ashland and Natick. SOURCE publishes news 365 days a year, even 24-hours a day. The digital news outlet reports...
MassDOT Holding Public Hearings on Freight Plan Process
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing it is launching the 2023 Massachusetts Freight Plan Process. Two public meetings will be held soon, a Freight Advisory Committee meeting on Tuesday, January 10, at 11 a.m., and a public information meeting on Thursday, January 12, at 6 p.m.
Police: Bail Scam Costs Framingham Victim Thousands of Dollars
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a bail scam that cost a Framingham victim “several thousand dollars.”. Police received the call about the scam on December 31, just after 4 p.m. on Pincushion Road. The victim told Police a “caller claimed someone known to the victim needed bail...
Willis James Larracey Jr., 96, WW II Army Veteran
NATICK – Willis (Bill) James Larracey Jr., 96, longtime Natick resident, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at UMASS Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He leaves his loving children, Katherine Larracey, of Grafton,, Thomas Larracey and his wife Susan, of Ashland, MA, Ann McQuaid and her husband Michael, of Brookline, NH, Carol Hannah and her husband Paul of Ashland, and James Larracey and his wife Charlene, of Falmouth; his grandchildren, John Ducat and his wife Heather, of Atlanta, GA, Meaghan Diaz and her husband Jason, of Hartford, CT, Andrew Larracey and his wife Nichole of Ashland, Benjamin Larracey and his wife Stacy, of Washington, D.C., Timothy McQuaid and his partner Lindsay Barry, of Eugene, OR, Justin McQuaid of Eugene, OR, Marybeth Hannah, of Ashland, Shawn Hannah, of Brooklyn, NY, Daniel Larracey, of Jamaica Plains, twelve great grandchildren, Mary, Annie, Estella, Lucia, Lyla, Khloe, Satori, Orion, Cameron, Charlie, Jack and Ava.
Framingham Mayor Sisitsky Administration Submits Re-Organization of Planning & Community Development With Focus on Economic Development
FRAMINGHAM – When Framingham became a City in 2018, the Charter called for a reorganization of the Planning & Community Development departments. Former Mayor Yvonne Spicer submitted a couple of plans, but they were rejected by the 11-member City Council. In April of 2022, the City Council unanimously approved...
Brandi Carlile to Perform at Healey-Driscoll Inaugural Celebration Thursday
BOSTON – The Healey-Driscoll Inaugural Committee today, January 3, announced that 6 Grammy Award-winning artist Brandi Carlile will headline the inaugural celebration at TD Garden. “I’m thrilled to be honoring two barrier-breaking women in Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll this week,” said Brandi Carlile. “As forces across this country...
