Expired plates lead officer to Cleveland man with warrant and gun: Brecksville Police Blotter

2 in custody in Cleveland Heights drive-by shooting
“We want to assure the residents there that we are actively and aggressively investigating this shooting,” said police Chief Chris Britton.
cleveland19.com
Man wanted in connection to Cleveland felonious assault, shooting, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is wanted in connection to a felonious assault and shooting on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The felonious assault and shooting happened at 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 2 at 7310 Lorain Ave., according to police.
cleveland19.com
Man wanted for robbing Cleveland Speedway at gunpoint, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of robbing a Speedway at gunpoint is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the aggravated robbery happened around 10:35 a.m. on Jan. 2 at the Speedway gas station at 15520 Munn Rd. He stole about...
Kohl’s shoplifters make off but are later arrested in Parma: Highland Heights Police Blotter
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police officer’s car ‘intentionally’ struck
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer was injured Wednesday afternoon when his undercover car was “intentionally” struck on the city’s East side. Cleveland police said the incident happened at E. 156th Street and Damon Avenue in the North Collinwood neighborhood. The officer is being treated...
Wanted man caught driving without license; coins from U.S. Mint stolen from porch: Berea police blotter
BEREA, Ohio – Arrest warrant served, driving with a suspended license: Lindberg Boulevard & Edgewood Drive. A wanted Berea man, 52, was arrested at about 12:30 a.m. Dec. 30 after police caught him driving with a suspended license. Police on patrol saw the man driving a Kia Optima in...
U.S. marshals arrest 6 people, recover 4 firearms after standoff on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio- Authorities arrested six people and recovered four firearms after a standoff that lasted for hours Wednesday on the city’s West Side. Michael Cullen, 35, was wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority and accused of violating his parole. He had prior convictions for weapons and drugs. Members...
East Cleveland man arrested after allegedly hitting woman in head with blunt object: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Felonious assault: Cedar Road. At 12:25 p.m. Jan. 1, police were dispatched to a Airbnb in the 13500 block of Cedar Road on a report of an assault in progress involving a man and woman. By the time officers arrived, the woman, 36, of Cleveland Heights, had fled the scene in the man’s car.
Shooting reported at Five Points Grille: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
Officers responded to Five Points Grille around 1:30 p.m. Dec. 30 on a report of a disturbance involving a gun. They learned that a shooting had occurred, but those involved had already left the area. Theft: Homewood Drive. The daughter of a resident at an assisted living home reported Dec....
Standoff in Cleveland leads to arrest of 6 fugitives, seizure of 4 guns
CLEVELAND — State and federal officials have arrested numerous fugitives and seized several guns following a standoff in Cleveland Wednesday. Members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force as well as the Ohio State Highway Patrol initially made an attempt to arrest 35-year-old Michael Cullen at a Seymour Avenue home. Cullen was wanted for a parole violation related to weapons and drug crimes, but after authorities say they knocked on the door and announced their presence, several other people fled the house and said Cullen had barricaded himself inside.
Some vehicles recovered after Strongsville luxury dealership robbed Tuesday
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Strongsville police are searching for suspects who stole several vehicles and approximately 60 keys from an upscale dealership on Tuesday. Since then, five vehicles have been recovered, but no arrests have been made. Strongsville police said at least four people dressed in dark clothing entered the...
cleveland19.com
6 fugitives arrested after hours-long standoff on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshals Service said authorities arrested six fugitives and seized four weapons Wednesday after an hours-long standoff on Cleveland’s West Side. The standoff took place at a home in the 2700 block of Seymour Avenue in the city’s Tremont neighborhood, according to a...
cleveland19.com
Sentencing delayed for man who killed passenger while leading East Cleveland police on chase
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver who led East Cleveland police on a chase that ended ended in a crash which killed his passenger was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas; however, it was continued and there is no new court date. Ryan Clemmons...
cleveland19.com
OVI suspect does backflip for Broadview Heights Police trying to prove he’s not drunk
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man arrested and charged with OVI literally flipped out in front of Broadview Heights Police, as he tried to improvise a backflip as his own form of a sobriety test. Tanner Watson who ultimately was charged with speeding and OVI nailed the landing of...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Heights woman without roof after city grants permit, then stops project 1 day later
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 82-year-old woman is wondering when she’ll have a new roof over her head. This after the City of Cleveland Heights Building Department initially granted a permit for the project, but, just one day later ordered that the work be stopped. Kathy Teamor is the...
cleveland19.com
Police find 5 of 7 luxury vehicles stolen from Strongsville car dealership
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have recovered five out of the seven luxury vehicles stolen from the Fiat and Alfa Romeo of Strongsville dealership early Tuesday morning. Officials said the vehicles were all found on Cleveland’s East Side, in the Lee Miles neighborhood. Strongsville Police Chief Mark Fender told...
Police called to restaurant when man with a touch of gray asks young females if they want to party: Lyndhurst police blotter
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Suspicious person: Cedar Road. At 6:20 p.m. Dec. 30, police were called to Wild Mango restaurant, 25385 Cedar Road at Legacy Village, where it was reported that a man with salt-and-pepper colored hair and wearing a neon blue shirt and basketball shorts, was approaching young females and asking if they wanted to party with him.
Long-abandoned vehicle found to have been stolen: South Euclid Police Blotter
A resident of the Mayfield apartments reported Dec. 29 that an abandoned vehicle had been parked on the property for three weeks. Responding officers found that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Willoughby Hills in November. It was towed and the owner was advised. Theft: Eastway Road. A...
Woman banned from T-Mobile store in Berea after poking worker in nose
BEREA, Ohio – A Front woman, 43, was banned from Metro by T-Mobile, 224 Front Street, after she allegedly poked a worker there in the nose. The worker reported the incident at about 10:30 a.m. Dec. 29. He said he and the woman live next to each other in Berea and share the same landlord.
Teen arrested for threats to students at Olmsted Falls High
The Olmsted Falls Police Department says it has a juvenile in custody for threats to students at Olmsted Falls High School.
Cleveland.com
