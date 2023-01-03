Expired plates lead officer to Cleveland man with warrant and gun: Brecksville Police Blotter

CLEVELAND — State and federal officials have arrested numerous fugitives and seized several guns following a standoff in Cleveland Wednesday. Members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force as well as the Ohio State Highway Patrol initially made an attempt to arrest 35-year-old Michael Cullen at a Seymour Avenue home. Cullen was wanted for a parole violation related to weapons and drug crimes, but after authorities say they knocked on the door and announced their presence, several other people fled the house and said Cullen had barricaded himself inside.

