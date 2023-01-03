ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vince McMahon Takes Actions To Return To WWE And Participate In Media Rights Negotiations

Vince McMahon is plotting a return and sale. According to Lauren Thomas of the Wall Street Journal, McMahon is planning to return to the company and pursue a sale of the business. McMahon has reportedly told the company that he is electing himself and former co-presidents and directors, Michelle Wilson and George Barrios, to the board. This move will require three current directors to vacate their positions.
Batista Reflects On The Beginning of His Acting Career, Recalls Getting Advice From Steve Austin

Batista reflects on getting into acting and shares some important advice Steve Austin gave him. Throughout the 2000s, Batista was one of WWE's top stars. He won six world titles, and he also won the Royal Rumble in 2005. By 2010, Batista was still a main-eventer, but he decided to leave the company following his feud with John Cena. Batista later returned to WWE in 2014, and he won the Royal Rumble match. He then headlined WrestleMania XXX in a Triple Threat Match against Randy Orton and Daniel Bryan. Following a brief run with Orton and Triple H as the reformed Evolution, Batista left the company again. He returned for again in 2019, and he retired after he lost to Triple H at WrestleMania 35.
Hiroshi Tanahashi Would Love To Be Champion By 2024

Hiroshi Tanahashi is ready for Wrestle Kingdom 17. Tanahashi has been involved in every Wrestle Kingdom since its inception in 2017. At Wrestle Kingdom 17, he will team with Keiji Muto & Shota Umino to take on Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, & BUSHI. Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Tanahashi...
Eric Bischoff Agrees That ODB Was Ahead Of Her Time, Says She Still Has A Lot To Offer

Eric Bischoff shares his belief that ODB was ahead of her time, and she still has a lot to offer today. ODB was one of the top stars in TNA's Knockouts Division. She debuted for the company in 2007 and stayed with them until 2014. During her initial run, she won the Knockout's Championship four times, and she also held the Women's Knockouts Tag Team Championship with Eric Young. ODB returned to IMPACT multiple times over the years, including a brief run in 2021.
Nick Aldis Is Excited About His Independent Ventures In 2023, Open To Never Making It To WWE Or AEW

Nick Aldis is happy to be a free agent and is grateful that so many legends of wrestling have gone out of their way to praise him. Nick Aldis is now a free agent after being the face of the National Wrestling Alliance for several years. Upon leaving the NWA, Nick expressed that he wasn't happy with the promotion's direction and understood that it was time for him to move on. Now, as a free agent, he is looking to make the most of his 2023 and says he has a lot of independent projects on the books.
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Results (1/4/23): Ospreay vs. Omega, Okada vs. White

Wrestle Kingdom 17 has finally arrived as NJPW returns to the one-night format for their signature January 4 event. The Double Main Event for Wrestle Kingdom 17 features Will Ospreay defending the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship against AEW's Kenny Omega as Omega returns to NJPW for the first time since 2019. The second match of the Double Main Event will see IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White putting his gold on the line against the G1 Climax winner Kazuchika Okada.
Anthony Bowens To Jeff Jarrett: If You Take Liberties With Max Caster, There's Gonna Be A Problem

Anthony Bowens weighs in on the issues between Max Caster and Jeff Jarrett ahead of the Tag Team Championship match on January 4. Anthony Bowens and Max Caster have been feuding with Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal for the past several weeks. On the December 28, 2022, episode of AEW Dynamite, The Acclaimed released a music video mocking their opponents. Max Caster referenced Jeff Jarrett's relationship with his wife, Karen Jarett, at one point by saying that Jeff is "stealing money like it's Kurt Angle's wife."
NJPW New Year Dash!! 2023 Results (1/5): Kenny Omega Teams With Kazuchika Okada

New Japan Pro-Wrestling holds its New Year Dash!! 2023 event on January 5 from Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. The event airs for free on NJPW World. The only bout official is Shingo Takagi vs. Toru Yano vs. Great-O-Khan vs. SHO to crown the 2023 King of Pro Wrestling Provisional Champion. The rest of the card is a mystery and won't be known until entrances are made.
EJ Nduka Says MLW Had A Plan For Him, Wanted Him To Be A Focal Point In Battle Riot 2021

EJ Nduka made an immediate impact in Major League Wrestling, making his debut at Battle Riot 2021. Nduka was highly touted at the WWE Performance Center, previously competing in bodybuilding and football before signing with WWE in 2018. Nduka never made it to WWE television before he was released in 2021, but MLW thought enough of him to sign him and make him a focal point in his debut match.
