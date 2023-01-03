Read full article on original website
marinelink.com
$3 Billion Forecast to be Invested in New Anchor Handlers to Meet Floating Wind Demand
Floating wind is an emerging technology. Currently being tested in small scale demonstration and pilot projects, global floating wind commissioned capacity at the end of 2022 was less than 200 megawatts (MW). By 2030, close to 11 gigawatts (GW) of commercial scale wind farms are planned to be commissioned in Europe and the Asia Pacific Region. Then, 2030-2035 will see a period a high commissioning activity as the U.S. joins established European and Asia Pacific markets. Floating installed capacity is forecast to reach 63 GW by 2035. This translates to the installation of close to 4,000 floating turbines, over 16,000 anchors and close to 17,000 mooring lines. These are the findings of a new report and market forecast for floating wind farm installation vessel demand through 2035 prepared by Intelatus Global Partners.
Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity
The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.
Freethink
New battery is cheaper than lithium-ion with four times the capacity
A new type of low-cost battery could help solve the renewable energy storage problem, giving us a better way to bank solar and wind energy for when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing. The challenge: A whopping 30% of global CO2 emissions are produced by...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data
An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
Wood battery: Is this the future of energy?
It seems that there is a new development in batteries and energy storage every week. These range from the use of new materials to the amplification of the efficiency of old batteries. In this video, Matt Ferrell discusses the rise of the use of wood in batteries. “With the ever-growing...
electrek.co
Tesla signs a new agreement to secure lithium supply
Tesla has signed a new updated agreement to secure lithium supply from Piedmont Lithium as automakers rush to secure battery material. In order to help accelerate the transition to electric transportation, Tesla has become increasingly involved in the raw material supply chain for battery cells. Despite only now starting the...
gcaptain.com
Baker Hughes to Supply Key Equipment for World’s Largest Carbon Capture Project in Malaysia
Oilfield services company Baker Hughes has been awarded a contract to supply the CO2 compression equipment for Petronas’ Kasawari offshore carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) project in Sarawak, Malaysia. The project is expected to be the world’s largest offshore CCS facility, with capacity to reduce CO2 emissions by 3.3...
China claims ‘revolutionary breakthrough’ in cooling power plants
China claims the "world's first" power plant equipped with a "natural direct cooling" (NDC) system is now connected to the grid in the Shaanxi Province of the country. This marks a "breakthrough" in power plant cooling technology for China, according to a report published by the state-run China Global Television Network (CGTN) on Friday.
rigzone.com
Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices for Main Market
Saudi Arabia cut oil prices for Asia, signaling that demand in its main market remains sluggish as economies slow and coronavirus cases in China surge. Brent crude futures have slumped from almost $125 a barrel in June to less that $80, with prices dropping 7.5% this week. High interest rates and a strong dollar have hit demand in the US, Europe and China. Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the International Monetary Fund, this week said she expected one-third of the global economy to enter a recession this year.
gcaptain.com
Massachusetts Orders Offshore Wind Projects to Push Ahead as Inflation Drives Up Costs
Massachusetts has denied requests from developers to renegotiate electricity contracts for proposed offshore wind farms after soaring inflation drove up construction costs, effectively ordering the renewable energy projects to push ahead. New England utility Avangrid Inc. asked state regulators last month to cancel the power purchase agreements it made with...
rigzone.com
USA Sees 6B Barrel Rise in Crude Oil and Lease Condensate Proved Reserves
Proved reserves of U.S. crude oil and lease condensate increased by 6.2 billion barrels, or 16 percent, from 2020 to 2021, a new report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has highlighted. These proved reserves stood at 44.4 billion barrels at year end 2021, compared to 38.2 billion barrels...
Germany's energy crisis powers hydrogen switch
KELHEIM, Germany, Dec 29 (Reuters) - From the moment Russian gas exports to Germany were first disrupted in June, German firm Kelheim Fibers began casting around for alternative options to keep its engines running.
marinelink.com
Equinor, BP JV Hires DEME for Offshore Wind Cable Installation in U.S.
Offshore installation services company DEME Offshore has won a "substantial" contract for the transportation and installation of the inter-array cables for the Empire Wind 1 and 2 offshore wind farms being developed in the U.S. by Empire Offshore Wind, a joint venture between Equinor and BP. For DEME, a substantial...
rigzone.com
Pioneer Cuts Long Term Permian Basin Oil Production Forecast
Pioneer Natural Resources Co., one of the biggest producers in the Permian Basin, has lowered its long-term projection for output from the entire region. Chief Executive Officer Scott Sheffield said Thursday his company now sees Permian production of about 7 million barrels a day by 2030, down from a previous view of 8 million barrels.
rigzone.com
New Petrobras CEO Says Brazil Will Keep Down Fuel Costs for Now
Brazil's new government has decided to extend for 60 days a tax-cut measure to keep down fuel prices. Brazil’s new government has decided to extend for 60 days a tax-cut measure to keep down fuel prices, the incoming head of Petrobras said on Sunday. “This will give us great...
Fusion breakthrough is a milestone for climate, clean energy
WASHINGTON — Scientists announced Tuesday that they have for the first time produced more energy in a fusion reaction than was used to ignite it — a major breakthrough in […]
rigzone.com
Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline to New York Harbor After Spill
Colonial Pipeline Co. halted operations on a critical conduit that supplies fuel to the US Northeast, the latest disruption to energy flows following an outage to the Keystone oil pipeline last month. Some product was released at Colonial’s Witt delivery station near Danville, Virginia, prompting the shutdown of its Line...
electrek.co
Neoen announces massive new 400 MWh Tesla Megapack project
Neoen, a French energy company, announced a massive new 400 MWh Tesla Megapack project in Australia. It’s one of the biggest energy storage projects in the world. Tesla Megapack has quickly become the prominent battery pack for large-scale energy storage projects. Neoen actually played a part in that. Before...
rigzone.com
Keppel Wins $96.5 Million Offshore Substation Deal
Keppel Offshore & Marine has won a contract from an international renewable energy company for the construction of an offshore substation. — Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) has won a contract from an international renewable energy company for the construction of an offshore substation (OSS). Keppel said that...
rigzone.com
Egypt Makes 53 New Oil And Gas Discoveries In 2022
Egypt has witnessed a spike in its energy reserves in 2022, with 53 new oil and gas discoveries, according to a report by the country’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources. The new discoveries include 42 oil wells and 11 gas wells in the Western Desert, the Suez Gulf,...
