Michigan State

3d ago

Top priority should be passing legislation to make it very easy for voters to remove politicians from office.

The Center Square

Poll: Michiganders approve of right to work by 2:1 ratio

(The Center Square) – Approximately twice as many Michiganders approve of a right-to-work law than oppose it, according to a statewide poll released Thursday by TargetPoint Consulting on behalf of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy. The TPC poll concluded 58% of 800 Michigan voters surveyed support the state’s legislation; 29% of respondents oppose it. The margin of error for the poll is +/- 3.5%; Michigan has about 8.2 million registered voters. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan gun rights groups strategize in preparation of Democrats’ legislative agenda

Gun rights activists are gearing up for a potential battle with Michigan’s new Democrat-led government over the state’s gun laws and regulations. The switch from Republican governance and recent calls for gun control by Democrats has gun rights groups readily on the defensive, with several already having convened to talk strategy for the 2023-2024 legislative session.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

Gov. Holcomb wants to increase health spending by $347 million

The Starke County Sheriff’s Office says K9 Cody has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Michigan State Police release 2022 statistics on crimefighting efforts in Benton Harbor. Updated: 1 hour ago. Benton Harbor is one...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Gov. Whitmer encourages Michiganders to take advantage of health care savings

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - With 10 days left until the Health Insurance Marketplace open enrollment period ends, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox are reminding Michiganders who need health insurance to purchase a health plan on the Health Insurance Marketplace before the Jan. 15 deadline.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan to study whether state should have more nuclear power plants

LANSING, MI – Michigan lawmakers and utility regulators want to know the pros and cons of building more nuclear energy generation, both for the economy and the environment. The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) this week asked for proposals for an independent feasibility study on nuclear energy generation in Michigan. Lawmakers asked the commission for a critical analysis of both advantages and disadvantages of nuclear energy generation, expected economic impacts, and environmental risks that come with the emissions-free power source that can help meet state climate goals.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Jan. 6 committee docs indicate five Michigan legislators agreed to support fake elector plan

Michigan remains center stage in documents released by the now-defunct Jan. 6, 2021, committee. While it had already been reported that Michigan legislators had been approached in December 2020 by the campaign of former president Donald Trump seeking their support for a scheme to put forward alternate electors, documents from the committee this week indicate […] The post Jan. 6 committee docs indicate five Michigan legislators agreed to support fake elector plan appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Laws Going Into Effect in 2023

It’s officially a new year, and that brings plenty of hopes and resolutions for the coming 365 days. However, with a New Year comes new laws in Michigan, and depending on your job and record, these could impact you. So, what are some Michigan laws going into effect on...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Gretchen Whitmer's husband, Marc Mallory, retired early from dentistry due to threats

LANSING − Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says her husband retired from his dental practice about eight years earlier than planned, significantly impairing his retirement plans, because of threats arising from her job during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike her, First Gentleman Dr. Marc Mallory "didn't have all the state police with him all the time and he was worried about his patients and his staff," Whitmer said in an interview with Democratic strategist David Axelrod, for his podcast, "The...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Debbie Stabenow announces she won’t seek reelection

Democrat Debbie Stabenow announced Thursday she won’t seek reelection in 2024 after more than 20 years as one of two U.S. Senators from Michigan. “Inspired by a new generation of leaders, I have decided to pass the torch in the U.S. Senate. I am announcing today that I will not seek reelection and will leave the U.S. Senate at the end of my term on January 3, 2025,” Stabenow said in a press release.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan health leaders looking to establish powers

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's medical leaders may be looking to turn a new page when it comes to leadership during pandemics.  The Public Health Code is more than 40 years old and covers topics like infectious diseases. In Michigan's Public Health Code's playbook as to who calls the shots - the governor, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, or local health departments - was unclear. Norm Hess, with the Michigan Association for Local Public Health said in a statement, the confusion is resulting in legal woes. With democrats leading the way in Lansing, Hess said it's questionable if now is a good...
MICHIGAN STATE
Great Lakes Now

Michigan Democrats aiming to erase business friendly environmental laws

The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
MICHIGAN STATE
