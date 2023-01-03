Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Xayah, Twisted Fate join detailed list of League Patch 13.1 buffs going live next week
With just one week remaining before the start of League of Legends’ 2023 ranked season, Riot Games has fully detailed what players can expect in the premiere patch of the year—with a few bonuses. After teasing the changes yesterday in the patch preview, Riot Phlox, designer on League’s...
dotesports.com
4 top laners, including K’Sante, to be nerfed in League’s first wave of balance changes in 2023
Riot Games is ringing in the new year with a series of balance changes coming to League of Legends’ roster of champions. The game’s first major balance update of the year, Patch 13.1, will also serve as the first patch of the new season. Riot revealed the full details of the balancing in a patch preview earlier today.
dotesports.com
Apex Legends private matches rumored to have a steep minimum player requirement, leaving fans disappointed
Apex Legends fans aren’t too thrilled about a big rumored minimum player requirement for the game’s upcoming private matches feature. Renowned Apex insider Thordan Smash tweeted early this morning that the game’s upcoming Spellbound collection event will allow players to create and join private matches for the first time, as was officially announced by developer Respawn Entertainment yesterday. However, Thordan also shared that private lobbies will reportedly require a minimum of 30 players to start a match, which is as yet unconfirmed. Normal battle royale matches include 60 players either as 20 teams of three in Trios or 30 teams of two in Duos.
dotesports.com
Aged like a fine egg: One ratty support pick has League fans looking for changes in upcoming patches
If you’re an AD carry player who’s been trying to climb the ranks in League of Legends, there’s a good chance that you’ve run into everyone’s favorite Plague Rat in the bottom lane—but as a support, not an opposing marksman. Twitch has run rampant...
dotesports.com
Tyler1 slams Riot for taking too long to nerf ‘giga-broken’ League champs that inflate player ranks
Tyler1 is losing it again, and this time, he blasted Riot Games for how long they take to nerf overpowered League of Legends champions. Udyr, who he described as a “giga-broken,” is the champion he was talking about this time around. The energised Twitch star flipped out after encountering yet another player using the meta Jungle hero.
The 8 most disappointing games of 2022
The Tom’s Guide staff rounded up the most disappointing games of 2022, from tiresome sequels to terrible original ideas.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ infuriates the fandom even more, but the showrunner wants you to look toward season 3
As if Netflix wasn’t already in a predicament with Henry Cavill leaving The Witcher after season three, the latest spinoff show in Andrzej Sapkowski’s fictional universe picked the perfect time to ram home the increasingly gnawing idea that maybe the streaming juggernaut is not the best choice to spearhead Geralt’s story in live-action, after all.
Of Course There Were Issues With the 'Overwatch 2' Twitch Drops at Launch
It's never a dull moment within the Overwatch 2 community. The sequel to the once-massively popular hero shooter title was announced back in 2019 to remarkably little fanfare and a fair amount of confusion among fans as to how a numbered sequel to a live-services game would be implemented. The game would be released in early October 2022 to lukewarm critical response and palpable fan backlash. Many have lobbied complaints against the game's tedious and controversial Battle Pass system.
Centre Daily
Overwatch Team Confirms Long Wondered Question About Genji
There have been many long-wondered questions about Overwatch's lore. How did Soldier: 76 get on the outs with Overwatch? Does Talon have ulterior motives? What is the construction site in Ilios really about?. . Well, Thai gaming site Online-Station got an interview with Overwatch lead writer Michael Chu, and got to...
dotesports.com
Ahri’s art update in League appears to draw closer with assets leak from PBE
League of Legends fans who have been anticipating the launch of an art and sustainability update (ASU) for one of the game’s most popular champions—which was delayed slightly past the end of last year—may not need to wait much longer. Various updated splash arts, ability icons, and...
dotesports.com
Make me a match: One of Apex Legends’ biggest problems might be solved soon
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment showed off the results of a new matchmaking test today that looks to improve players’ battle royale experience. In a tweet shared to the official Respawn Twitter account at around 3:30pm CT this afternoon, the developer revealed that it tested an adjustment to Apex‘s matchmaking in one specific region during the holiday season. The goal of the test was to create more balanced matchmaking for players. While it didn’t share any specific information about what changes were made, Respawn did reveal that it will be sharing a blog post with additional information soon.
dotesports.com
The 10 worst League champions in ARAM
Although Howling Abyss is a map with random champions that has, just like Summoner’s Rift, its own meta and champions that are incomparably better than others. So, let’s take a look at 10 League of Legends champions that are struggling to find success and come out on top at the end of the day.
dotesports.com
Nadeshot surprised with shadow ban 2 hours into Warzone 2 stream
Just a few hours into his early Jan. 4 stream, 100 Thieves founder Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag’s plan to grind toward acquiring a nuke in Warzone 2 was quickly altered by an in-game shadow ban after his account was flagged. Nadeshot was deep into a Warzone 2 match...
dotesports.com
Best dual lands in Magic: The Gathering
Magic: The Gathering has a unique resource system in the modern-day trading card game landscape. While other games have shifted to more consistent mana systems, Magic has stuck to using lands, which are cards you need to draw, as the primary way to generate resources. This has its benefits and...
dotesports.com
When does Apex Legends’ Spellbound event begin?
Apex Legends’ newest Collection Event is just around the corner, and it’s chock full of stuff for Apex addicts to grind for. The latest in a long line of Collection Events in Apex includes a slew of new rewards, but the biggest one is Seer’s Heirloom, called Showstoppers. They’re incredibly badass dual-wielded crescent-shaped blades that can be acquired by collecting every item in the event.
dotesports.com
Upcoming changes to League’s early surrender vote may decrease the prevalence of in-game hostage situations
It may soon be a bit easier to successfully leave a League of Legends game that seems unwinnable from the start without penalty. Riot Auberaun, producer on League’s Game Loop team, revealed that the team will be testing changes to the early surrender function in Patch 13.2, which is scheduled to release on Jan. 24. Starting with this patch, early surrenders in blind pick and normal draft will only require four votes yes instead of five unanimous, though as the change is in testing, it may not last longer than this patch.
Digital Trends
Our most anticipated Xbox Series X games of 2023
Next year is shaping up to be the most important for Xbox ever. A number of significant titles that could finally give Microsoft a foothold during this console generation are scheduled to release in 2023. We’ll also likely learn whether or not Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard will go through. As such, there’s a lot for Xbox fans to look forward to in 2023.
dotesports.com
Some Fortnite players think the Chapter 4 weekly quest system is a ‘Slap in the face’
Fortnite has been around for over five years now and Epic Games is consistently changing its systems to optimize the battle pass and the ways players earn experience. Some of these changes are better received than others, with one of the more recent changes even becoming an issue for players who are only able to log in a handful of times per season.
dotesports.com
VALORANT’s latest cinematic reveals the name and location of newest map
Riot Games has revealed a new VALORANT map and its location in the latest cinematic trailer for Episode Six. The newest VALORANT map will take place in India which is the same location where the most recently added agent Harbor is also from. Appropriately named Lotus, the new map can be seen being discovered by Harbor and Astra in the latest cinematic where the two traverse through the jungle in order to unlock a secret passage before discovering the new location. There are only a few moments where the map itself can be seen at the end of the trailer which shows a large temple-like structure with bright pink lotus flowers atop various peaks.
dotesports.com
8 key takeaways from League’s Patch 13.1 notes
The 2023 League of Legends ranked season is officially starting in a few days and the balance team revealed some of the changes that should be coming up in the first official patch of the year. While there aren’t many champion changes expected in Patch 13.1, Riot is hitting the...
