Riot Games has revealed a new VALORANT map and its location in the latest cinematic trailer for Episode Six. The newest VALORANT map will take place in India which is the same location where the most recently added agent Harbor is also from. Appropriately named Lotus, the new map can be seen being discovered by Harbor and Astra in the latest cinematic where the two traverse through the jungle in order to unlock a secret passage before discovering the new location. There are only a few moments where the map itself can be seen at the end of the trailer which shows a large temple-like structure with bright pink lotus flowers atop various peaks.

1 DAY AGO