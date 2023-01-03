ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

landgrantholyland.com

New Year’s resolutions for the Ohio State football team

We are just five days into the new year, and people are slowly getting acclimated to the normal, day-to-day realities of living their lives. The same is likely true at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. So, if Ryan Day and his coaching staff are a bit behind on putting together their 2023 New Year’s Resolutions, we figured we would give them a hand.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Three desired 2023 resolutions for Ohio State football

My sincere best wishes to all of you for a Happy New Year in 2023. Although the Ohio State football season ended in a painful manner, I could not be happier with the effort the Ohio State coaching staff and players gave on Dec. 31 in the Peach Bowl versus the favored Georgia Bulldogs. On our latest Silver Bullets Podcast, Michael Citro and I reviewed the game, and there were opportunities to win by Ohio State that just were not seized.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ryan Day’s big-game record took a hit on New Year’s Eve, but bad luck is at least partially to blame

Ryan Day is now 45-6 as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes. His .882 winning percentage puts him ahead of Nick Saban, Kirby Smart, and Dabo Swinney — just to name a few. And he is highly respected for not only his offensive prowess and ability to develop quarterbacks, but also his general leadership and work as a mental health advocate.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

All-American Bowl practice updates as multiple Buckeye signees stand out

Ohio State defensive back signee turning heads at practice. The loss to Georgia on New Year’s Eve still hurts and for many reasons. While this isn’t placing all of the blame on one single position group or factor, the cornerback spot and defensive secondary overall clearly need to improve. There’s talent in Columbus for sure, but the recruiting could still use an uptick, and the development side of things as well needs to see improvement heading into near season.
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

OSU facility back on track

Plans for construction of the highly-anticipated Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center facility in Powell are back on track as Powell City Council listened to an ordinance for an amended final development plan during Tuesday’s meeting. The facility, which is to be located on approximately 30 acres at 7071...
POWELL, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Maple Street Biscuit Co. opens first Ohio restaurant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A breakfast and brunch spot known for its biscuits and gravy is opening its first Ohio location this week. Maple Street Biscuit Co. is now welcoming guests to its new location at Polaris Fashion Place, located at 1310 Polaris Pkwy. The restaurant is hosting a grand opening celebration from 7 a.m. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Tyler and Alexandra Corsetti

Aug. 7, 2022 | By the time Tyler Cordell, an only child, was born, her mother had already been planning her wedding for two years. So when she married Alexandra Bassetti 30-some years later––and the pair combined their last names to become the Corsettis––Tyler’s mom made sure it was a day they’d never forget.
COLUMBUS, OH
Record-Herald

Longtime hairstylist celebrates retirement

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — December 31 marked the last day of business for one of the community’s staples, Cindy’s Hair Creations, owned by Cindy Lemaster. For 56 years, Lemaster has worked a fulfilling and memorable career in the cosmetology industry. She started her journey in 1966, earning...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man beaten, robbed outside Ohio gas station

Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month. Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two central Ohio Krogers to open food halls

CLINTONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – More food halls have come to Columbus-area Kroger stores, and grocery store shoppers can win up to hundreds of dollars in gift cards to celebrate. Sandwiched between refrigerated dips and deli meats at Clintonville and Dublin Krogers, Kitchen United-run Mix Food Halls promise a variety of meals to go. With options […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

When could Ohio see snow in January?

A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in Columbus on Dec. 30, and a balmy 58 early on New Year's Eve, accompanied by a half-inch of rain that led to areas of dense fog to start the New Year.
COLUMBUS, OH

