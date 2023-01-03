Read full article on original website
Related
Family of victim in deadly Newton police shooting file lawsuit against city and police officers
NEWTON, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned the City of Newton and several of its police officers are facing a wrongful death lawsuit in connection with the shooting of Michael Conlon. The lawsuit was filed late Thursday afternoon, on the 2-year anniversary of Conlon’s death. According to a...
Mattapan woman arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun into Suffolk Superior Court
A Mattapan woman is facing firearm charges after allegedly attempting to bring a loaded gun into Suffolk Superior Court, Boston police said. When Octavia Kelly, 22, was making her way through the courthouse security checkpoint just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, officers allegedly found a loaded gun inside of her purse, police said.
Everett man who tried to take hostages after bank robbery pleads guilty in court
A man from Everett pleaded guilty Thursday to a bank robbery at TD Bank in Allston, Massachusetts
WCVB
Elementary school staff member charged with assault of 5th grade student in Middleborough
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Police announced Thursday night that they are pursuing charges against an elementary school staff member who is accused of assaulting a student. According to a police statement, the cafeteria monitor involved works part-time at Mary K. Goode Elementary School in Middleborough. Police there said the incident was reported at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Middleborough school staffer placed on leave following alleged assault of student
The Middleborough Police Department is looking to charge an elementary school staff member with assault and battery charges following an alleged incident involving a fifth-grade student. Middleborough Police Department Chief Joseph Perkins said the department is seeking to charge a part-time cafeteria monitor at Mary K. Goode Elementary School with...
Family Of Cambridge Man Killed By Cops Demand Action; Video Shows His Final Moments: Report
Friends and family of Sayed Faisal, the 20-year-old man killed by police on Wednesday, Jan. 4, gathered at Cambridge City Hall Thursday to demand answers. The Bangladesh Association of New England (BANE), who organized the protest, allowed community members to express their frustrations with how po…
‘Horrible experience’: Peabody mail carrier robbed at gunpoint says suspect threatened to shoot him
PEABODY, Mass. — A North Shore mail carrier robbed at gunpoint told Boston 25 News that the suspect threatened to shoot him if he didn’t hurry up and hand over his keys to the Postal Boxes. It happened just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on Veterans Memorial Drive near...
WCVB
State police searching area off Route 3A in case of missing Cohasset woman
COHASSET, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police are searching an area of Cohasset in connection with the disappearance of a woman who was last seen during the early morning hours of New Year's Day. Ana Walshe, 39, who was last seen at her Cohasset home by a family member, was...
Mass. man pleads guilty to stealing more than 40 guns from NH dealers
A Methuen man plead guilty to the role he played in a plot to steal over 40 guns from licensed New Hampshire gun dealers in fall of 2021. In federal court Tuesday, Johariel Quezada, 19, of Methuen, pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to steal firearms charge. According to the New Hampshire U.S. Attorney’s Office. Quezada admitted to conspiring with two other Massachusetts men to steal firearms from three New Hampshire federal firearms licensees.
nbcboston.com
Man With Autism Says Elderly Parents Wrote Indicted Contractor $800K in Checks Before They Died
Steven Kaldeck sat inside a Middlesex Superior courtroom and quietly tried to process the sight of William Pusateri standing in handcuffs and listening to the allegations of a 23-count criminal indictment. It had been nearly a year since Kaldeck had last seen the paving business owner at the kitchen table...
Worcester police warn residents of increase in car break-ins
Worcester police are warning residents to be cautious after an increase in car break-ins in the area around Chatham, Pleasant and Chandler streets. The police posted to their social media accounts Thursday reminding resident to take preventative measures including: locking their car doors, removing or hiding any valuables, securing their property, completely closing their windows, parking in well-lit areas, avoiding parking between large vehicles, installing an audible alarms and parking in attended lots.
‘Just trying to get home’: Man charged with OUI after driving car on 3 wheels in Whitman, per police
WHITMAN, Mass. — Authorities are reminding drivers that the cost of an Uber, Lyft, or taxi is much less than that of a drunk driving arrest. Whitman Police say they responded to a call for an erratic driver on Route 18 northbound last weekend. Responding officers found a car that was missing its front right passenger wheel, with sparks shooting out of the rim as it was driving down the road, according to police.
Mattapan teacher hospitalized after attempting to stop school fight, report says
A teacher went to the hospital Wednesday after intervening in a fight between students at Young Achievers Science and Math Pilot School in Mattapan, according to a report. Boston police responded at around 3:30 p.m. to the incident, which was off campus and after classes were dismissed, NBC 10 reported.
whdh.com
Transit police looking to ID man accused of trying to rob, assaulting 63-year-old man
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a subject of interest in connection with the attempted robbery and assault of a 63-year-old man at Harvard Square MBTA Station on Christmas Eve. The alleged assault occurred at 10 a.m. Anyone with information is asked...
nbcboston.com
New Details in Chelsea Market Basket Parking Lot Stabbing
The man accused of stabbing another man over a parking spot outside of a Market Basket supermarket in Chelsea, Massachusetts, appeared in court Tuesday. The person who was stabbed is recovering from the wound to his back and his young son was in the back seat of the car when it happened, according to court proceedings.
DA announces arrest in Milton crash that left man dead, child seriously hurt
QUINCY, Mass. — An arrest has been made in connection with an investigation into a crash in Milton last year that left a man dead and a child seriously injured, prosecutors announced Thursday. Manuel Afonseca, 41, of Boston, is expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on charges...
Acton man pleads guilty to COVID relief scheme involving stolen identities
An Acton man pleaded guilty Thursday to his role in a scheme to use stolen identities to fraudulently obtain COVID-19 relief money, United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’ Office said. Edwin Acevedo, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of wire...
Framingham Police: Woman Stealing Thousands of Dollars in Clothes
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating shoplifting at TJ Maxx at Shoppers World. Police were called to 1 Worcester Road on Tuesday, January 3 at 11:11 a.m. “This was a report of several shoplifting incidents that appear to involve the same female. She is seen stealing clothing items during the incidents amounting to several thousand dollars,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
newbedfordguide.com
3 Law Enforcement Officers from South Shore, Massachusetts communities, pass away suddenly
“This week has been a difficult one in the Massachusetts Law Enforcement community. Three active-duty Law Enforcement Officers, all from South Shore communities, passed away suddenly within the last seven days. One of whom, 25-year-old Officer John F. Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. He would have undoubtedly served a long and distinguished career with this department.
Shots fired during possible road rage incident in Auburn, police say
A possible road rage incident shortly before 7 a.m. in Auburn Tuesday led to shots being fired, according to the Auburn Police Department. The incident took place around 6:48 a.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses reported seeing a white truck driving “aggressively” south on West Street. Shortly after, the truck and a gold SUV, possibly a Ford Escape, pulled over between 81 West Street and Hardscrabble Road, police said.
MassLive.com
