We expected a good game between the 4-2 Mustangs and the visiting 4-1 Tigers but no one expected the thriller we saw. Both teams went back and forth the entire game starting off with a 4-0 by the Tigers followed by a 10-0 Mustang run. Central led Eisenhower 12-6 at the end of 1. The 2nd quarter was similar with very little scoring but back and forth competitive ball by both teams as the Mustangs led 16-13 at the half. The 1st half scoring was led by Tyler Vidrickson for Central and Carly Dameron of the Tigers who proved to be a tough matchup downlow. The third quarter went back and forth once again and this time the Tigers capitalized on missed free throws and turnovers by the Mustangs to grab a 23-22 lead heading into the final 8 minutes, or so we thought. In a competitive yet low scoring 4th quarter the Mustangs found themselves trailing 28-25 with under a minute to go before the junior guard Callan Hall drained a corner three to knot things up at 28. Quickly Dameron for the Tigers made a right handed floater to give the Tigers a quick lead, 30-28. With approximately 15 seconds left, who else but Tyler Vidrickson of Central drains a jumper from the elbow to tie things right back up at 30 all. The Tigers gave themselves a chance to win it in the final 8 seconds by drawing back to back fouls but were unable to capitalize as they missed three free throws in the final 8 seconds of regulation. OT was no different from the rest of the game as both teams battled it out and this time Central had a chance to end it in OT with a made free throw but instead missed sending us to OT number 2. It was 34-34 all and once again both teams continued to exchange blows. The Mustangs went 1-2 from the free throw line in the final 20 seconds to give themselves a three point lead, their largest since leading early in the 3rd quarter. A last second shot by the Tigers with less than a second to go made it 42-41 but it was too little too late as the Mustangs won an absolute thriller in front of a packed house to improve to 5-2 on the season. The Tigers fell to 4-2 on the season despite a tremendous effort by Carly Dameron who finished with 29 points and a double double.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO