What in the He--!
3d ago
You forgot Big Chuck and lil John and Hulahan! How can you mention Gouhlardi and not the other trio?
Claretta A Skelly
3d ago
Cleveland had the nation's first traffic light, and one of the world's ten best orchestras of the world in Severance Hall.
thisislife
3d ago
They used to call us the "heart of it all" and the "heart of rock and roll" and the ugliest term "mistake on the lake" which they still use.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Show Info: January 5, 2023
All-natural weight loss! Learn more about Advanced Healthcare Solutions here. Homemade birdseed wreaths! Follow Birdie Bundts on their Facebook page. Simply southern sides! Learn more about Booker’s Soul Food Starters here. Canton Museum of Art. Free admission Thursdays! The Canton Museum of Art is located on Market Avenue in...
cleveland19.com
26-year-old man reported missing from Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Jan. 6 to help find missing 26-year-old Cahlied Worley. He is described by police as 5′10″ tall, 200 pounds, with a short fade haircut. Police said he was last seen wearing a fluorescent green jacket, hunter green joggers,...
These 8 Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1 million in December
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Eight Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1 million in December, including a $2.5 million home in Westlake. Westlake had a flurry of activity in December, with half of the homes sold for more than $1 million in the county being sold in the city.
Detroit Wing Company opens Lorain restaurant, offers free chicken for a year
LORAIN, Ohio – Chicken wing lovers be aware. Detroit Wing Company is opening its first Ohio restaurant on at 8:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, in Lorain. The 1,200-square-foot takeout and delivery-only shop will be at 3000 Cooper Foster Park Road. The first customers on day one will receive prizes....
Here's what will happen when Akron's Gorge Dam is torn down
The Gorge Dam, no longer functioning, is one of the last unresolved water quality issues on the Cuyahoga River. Its removal is expected to cost around $130 million.
Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
cleveland19.com
What it would cost you to make sure you win the Mega Millions jackpot
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot sits at $940 million, with a cash option of $486 million. There is one sure fire way to make sure you win that monster stack of cash, and that is to purchase every number combination possible. While you would never have...
One-on-one with Tim Misny: The story behind his latest billboard campaign
CLEVELAND — If you're from Northeast Ohio, you know who he is and what he does: Attorney Tim Misny. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Known for his slogan, "I will make them pay," Misny...
Bruster’s Real Ice Cream to open second Cuyahoga County location in Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- A Bruster’s Real Ice Cream store is planned for the southwest corner of Pearl Road and Ellsworth Drive, about 1,200 feet south of Drake Road. It would be the second Bruster’s in Cuyahoga County and the fifth in Ohio. A Bruster’s opened in 2021 in North Olmsted, and there are Bruster’s in Calcutta, Canton and Girard.
Three Kias targeted for theft; Facebook scammer takes woman for $245,000: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Attempted grand theft vehicle, criminal damaging: Glenway Drive, Engle Road, Cynthia Drive. Someone peeled the steering column of a 2015 Kia Sorento parked outside an apartment building on Glenway. It happened between 9 p.m. Dec. 25 and 11:30 a.m. Dec. 26. There were no signs...
2 in custody in Cleveland Heights drive-by shooting
“We want to assure the residents there that we are actively and aggressively investigating this shooting,” said police Chief Chris Britton.
