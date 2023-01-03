ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assault victim ends up in jail after cops learn cause of confrontation, NC police say

By Mark Price
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

In an unusual twist, the victim of an alleged assault is the one who ended up in jail after police were called, according to the Kinston Police Department in eastern North Carolina.

The arrest came after investigators discovered the 26-year-old Kinston man was confronted over his relationship with an underaged girl, police said in a news release.

It happened Dec. 22 on East Street in Kinston, police said. Kinston is about 80 miles southeast of Raleigh, police said.

“Officers met with the suspect (accused of assault) who advised that the assault occurred due to a dating relationship of his 14-year-old relative and the victim of the assault,” police said.

“Contact was made with (the assault victim) and after a thorough investigation, he was charged by Kinston police detectives with indecent liberties with a minor.”

The confrontation was categorized as “misdemeanor assault, ” which involves “unlawfully touching someone or threatening someone with bodily harm.” Investigators did not report the 26-year-old man suffered injuries.

The alleged confrontation “occurred outside the presence of law enforcement” and remains under investigation, police said. Charges have not been filed against the girl’s relative, police said.

