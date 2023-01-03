ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEKU

Amateur golfer gets invite to play in Masters Tournament

WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2axQ8r_0k1nneEH00
stock golf photoPhoto byPixabay

Scott Stallings received an official invitation, but it was meant for a pro golfer with the same name. But he's going to the Masters anyway: pro-Scott invited amateur-Scott to watch a practice round.

Comments / 0

Related
thegolfnewsnet.com

Xander Schauffele pulled out of Sentry Tournament of Champions pro-am

Xander Schauffele withdrew from taking part in the first PGA Tour pro-am of the year on Wednesday, creating concerns he may not be in ideal shape at Kapalua. Golf Channel reports Schauffele didn't participate in the typical pro-am ahead of the year-opening event, suggesting he's injured or uncomfortable in some way. The report includes that Schauffele is hopeful to compete when the tournament starts on Thursday at the Plantation Course.
golfmagic.com

Paige Spiranac explains "coolest moment of my life" with Tiger Woods

Paige Spiranac has revealed Tiger Woods taught her how to play "the low spinner". The social media superstar gave her 3.7m followers a short game tutorial in her latest Instagram post. Paige - who stunned golf fans with this outfit over Christmas - outlines how to play the low spinner,...
Golf Channel

Kenny Perry reveals he left professional golf to take care of wife with Alzheimer's

There are more important things than golf. Kenny Perry, a 14-time PGA Tour and 10-time PGA Tour Champions winner, hasn't made a professional start since 2021. On Wednesday, the 62-year-old revealed on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio that he retired from professional golf to be there full-time for his ailing wife.
theScore

Tournament of Champions: What to know for 1st TOUR event of 2023

DATE TIME (ET) CHANNEL. Cameron Smith shot two rounds of 65 and two of 64 to clinch the Tournament of Champions by one stroke over Jon Rahm. Smith's score of 34-under was a record low on TOUR in a 72-hole event. It would be the first of three wins on TOUR in 2022 for Smith, who went on to win The Players Championship and the Open Championship before joining LIV Golf. Shortly after his departure, he won LIV Golf's Chicago tournament.
HAWAII STATE
golfmagic.com

NEW: Callaway Paradym Irons and Paradym X Irons 2023

Callaway has today launched its brand new Paradym Irons and Paradym X Irons, and they will be available at retail from February 24, 2023. Distance irons are obviously long, but discerning players also want an exceptionally high level of feel. So why not have both in one club?. Callaway's Paradym...
Axios

PGA Tour's "elevated" era begins with more prize money

The Sentry Tournament of Champions (TOC) begins Thursday at Maui's Kapalua Plantation Course, resuming the PGA Tour after seven weeks off and marking the beginning of a new era for the Tour. State of play: The TOC is the first of 13 "elevated" events this season, which feature increased prize...
US News and World Report

Masters Awards Exemption to NCAA Champion Gordon Sargent

The Masters expanded its reach to elite amateurs on Thursday when it offered a special invitation to NCAA champion Gordon Sargent, the first time in more than 20 years an amateur received such an invitation. Augusta National also awarded a special invitation to Kazuki Higa, who won four times on...
AUGUSTA, GA
GolfWRX

The Scott Stallings Masters ticket mix-up just got the perfect ending

You may not see them both on the leaderboard, but at this year’s Masters, there will be two Scott Stallings. On Monday, Golf WRX reported on a bizarre incident that resulted in 60-year-old real estate agent, Scott Stallings, receiving the Augusta invite meant for 37-year-old world number 54, Scott Stallings!
AUGUSTA, GA
GolfWRX

Tony Finau shows off dramatic swing change at Tournament of Champions

Golfers never seem to stop tinkering. Last season we saw many of the top players make small, or dramatic changes, to their game, with one or two, such as three-time major winner Jordan Spieth receiving much comment from social media users. One of the most popular members of the PGA...
GolfWRX

Wilson upgrades Duo Soft golf ball for 2023

Today, Wilson announced a major upgrade to its Duo Soft golf ball. The changes made will give golfers the same soft feel but add to driving distance by delivering faster ball speeds. According to president of Wilson Golf, Tim Clarke, the golf ball should deliver on multiple levels. “This new...
The Independent

Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and JJ Spaun share opening-round lead in Hawaii

Low scores were abound in the first round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, with Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and JJ Spaun all sharing the lead on nine under par.Each of the trio carded 64 to commence their PGA Tour seasons in fine fashion.They lead by one from South Korea’s Tom Kim, who picked up two eagles en route to an opening round 65.Welcome to Maui, Tom Kim 🤯@JoohyungKim0621 holes out for eagle in spectacular fashion. pic.twitter.com/Ic93NXqnbD— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 5, 2023England’s Matt Fitzpatrick is among six players who are two strokes back on six under, while Ireland’s Seamus Power is a shot further back after carding a round of 68.Despite the leaders’ low scores, only three shots separates the top 16 players headed into the second round. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
HAWAII STATE
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
156K+
Followers
16K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

WEKU is a trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy