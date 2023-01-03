ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Barber shop owner jailed for using Covid grants to fund terrorists

A man has been jailed for 12 years for sending Covid relief grants he received from a London council to fund so-called Islamic State terrorists in Syria. Barber shop owner Tarek Namouz, 43, was given thousands of pounds of bounce back loans which he transferred abroad. Kingston Crown Court heard...
BBC

Anjali Singh: The woman who was dragged to death in Delhi's hit-and-run case

Family members of Anjali Singh, the 20-year-old whose death in a horrific hit-and-run case has sparked protests in India, remember her as a cheerful person who loved making Instagram Reels and playing with children. BBC Hindi's Dilnawaz Pasha pieces together a portrait of the woman whose dreams came to a violent end on a cold winter night.
BBC

Natalie McNally: Murder weapon recovered in investigation

Police believe they have recovered the weapon used in the murder of Lurgan woman Natalie McNally and that it came from her home. The 32-year-old was 15 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed on 18 December. Det Ch Insp Neil McGuinness said he believed she knew her killer, that they...
BBC

Prince Harry: One unanswered claim at the heart of his story

Forget, for one moment, the allegation of a physical attack by his brother reportedly set out in Prince Harry's upcoming memoir Spare. Put to one side claims of shouting matches and William criticising Harry's new wife. It's all good juicy stuff and it reveals - if true - the depths...
BBC

Six women arrested after boy, one, dies at Dudley nursery

Six women have been arrested over the "suspicious" death of a one-year-old boy at a nursery in the West Midlands. A criminal investigation was launched following a visit by Ofsted inspectors to Fairytales Day Nursery in Dudley, in the wake of the death on 9 December. Two of those arrested...
BBC

Idaho murders: Police say suspect's DNA found at the crime scene

The DNA of the man accused of murdering four students at the University of Idaho was found at the crime scene, according to allegations in newly released court documents. Suspect Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested last week in Pennsylvania. He has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and...
MOSCOW, ID
BBC

Woman charged with murdering boy, five, in Coventry

A woman has been charged with the murder of a five-year-old boy in her care. David-Mario Lazar died from a stab wound at his home in Poplar Road, in Earlsdon, Coventry, on 25 January last year. Elena Anghel, 50, from the city, appeared at Leamington Justice Centre on Thursday. She...
BBC

Kara Jane Spencer: Severely ill singer who recorded hit album dies

A seriously ill singer who recorded a hit debut album following an online appeal two years ago has died. Kara Jane Spencer, 32, from Derbyshire, had a severe form of ME that left her unable to walk and requiring full-time nursing care. In May 2020 she issued an appeal for...
BBC

China Covid: Celebrity deaths spark fears over death toll

The growing number of Chinese public figures whose deaths are being made public is prompting people to question the official Covid death toll. The death of Chu Lanlan, a 40-year-old opera singer, last month came as a shock to many, given how young she was. Her family said they were...
BBC

Five teenagers arrested after cross-border police chase

Five teenagers have been arrested after a car failed to stop for gardaí (Irish police) in County Donegal and crossed the border into Northern Ireland. The car crossed the Lifford Bridge at about 00:10 local time on Wednesday and continued in the direction of Strabane. Police Service of Northern...
BBC

Newcastle drug dealer jailed over Kinder egg crack stash

A drug dealer who kept crack cocaine inside a plastic egg from a Kinder Surprise has been jailed for three years. Police raiding a property in Newcastle last month also found more than £5,000 and a phone used to arrange deals. Connor Briggs, of Mill Farm Close, Elswick, admitted...
BBC

Banbury stabbing: Three jailed over love triangle killing

Three people have been jailed over the killing of a man who was stabbed to death in his back garden. Keith Green, who was in a relationship with one of his killers, was murdered in Banbury, Oxfordshire, on 13 February last year. Mark Meadows, 25, of Banbury, and Travis Gorton,...
BBC

Boy, 14, missing after school trip to Manchester museum

A teenage boy has gone missing while on a school trip to a city centre museum. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it was "becoming increasingly concerned" about 14-year-old Samuel, who disappeared from the People's History Museum in Manchester earlier. The teenager was described as being about 5ft 7in (1.7m) with...
BBC

Elland: Police stop van carrying load twice as long as vehicle

A van driver has been stopped by police after transporting a "dangerous load" twice as long as the vehicle. The van was seen carrying the long metal frame in Elland, near Halifax. West Yorkshire Police said officers "thought their eyes were deceiving them" after stopping it on Wednesday. The Calderdale...
BBC

Iran protests: Death row reporter Mehdi Beik arrested

An Iranian journalist who interviewed families of protesters who had been sentenced to death has been arrested, his wife and Iranian media say. Mehdi Beik was detained on Thursday night, reformist newspaper Etemad, which Mr Beik works for, said. The reasons for his arrest are not known, but it comes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy