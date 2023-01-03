Read full article on original website
BBC
Barber shop owner jailed for using Covid grants to fund terrorists
A man has been jailed for 12 years for sending Covid relief grants he received from a London council to fund so-called Islamic State terrorists in Syria. Barber shop owner Tarek Namouz, 43, was given thousands of pounds of bounce back loans which he transferred abroad. Kingston Crown Court heard...
Former FBI Agent Shares Theory Why Roommates Were Spared in Idaho Murders
Tracey Walder, who worked with the CIA and FBI, shared her perspective on the recently released probable cause affidavit with NewsNation on Thursday.
BBC
Anjali Singh: The woman who was dragged to death in Delhi's hit-and-run case
Family members of Anjali Singh, the 20-year-old whose death in a horrific hit-and-run case has sparked protests in India, remember her as a cheerful person who loved making Instagram Reels and playing with children. BBC Hindi's Dilnawaz Pasha pieces together a portrait of the woman whose dreams came to a violent end on a cold winter night.
Marie Claire
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
It seems any fears royals have had over Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, may have been justified. Though the book comes out on Jan. 10, the Guardian was able to obtain a copy ahead of its publication. The newspaper shared passages from the memoir that claimed William had physically attacked...
BBC
Natalie McNally: Murder weapon recovered in investigation
Police believe they have recovered the weapon used in the murder of Lurgan woman Natalie McNally and that it came from her home. The 32-year-old was 15 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed on 18 December. Det Ch Insp Neil McGuinness said he believed she knew her killer, that they...
BBC
Cheryl Hooper murder: Newport farmer 'thought he had a right to kill'
The daughter of a woman shot dead by her estranged husband has spoken of his coercive control over her mum. Cheryl Hooper, 51, was killed in front of her daughter outside her home in Newport, Shropshire, in January 2018. Andrew "Jack" Hooper fled the scene before turning the gun on...
BBC
Prince Harry: One unanswered claim at the heart of his story
Forget, for one moment, the allegation of a physical attack by his brother reportedly set out in Prince Harry's upcoming memoir Spare. Put to one side claims of shouting matches and William criticising Harry's new wife. It's all good juicy stuff and it reveals - if true - the depths...
BBC
Six women arrested after boy, one, dies at Dudley nursery
Six women have been arrested over the "suspicious" death of a one-year-old boy at a nursery in the West Midlands. A criminal investigation was launched following a visit by Ofsted inspectors to Fairytales Day Nursery in Dudley, in the wake of the death on 9 December. Two of those arrested...
BBC
Idaho murders: Police say suspect's DNA found at the crime scene
The DNA of the man accused of murdering four students at the University of Idaho was found at the crime scene, according to allegations in newly released court documents. Suspect Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested last week in Pennsylvania. He has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and...
BBC
Woman charged with murdering boy, five, in Coventry
A woman has been charged with the murder of a five-year-old boy in her care. David-Mario Lazar died from a stab wound at his home in Poplar Road, in Earlsdon, Coventry, on 25 January last year. Elena Anghel, 50, from the city, appeared at Leamington Justice Centre on Thursday. She...
BBC
Kara Jane Spencer: Severely ill singer who recorded hit album dies
A seriously ill singer who recorded a hit debut album following an online appeal two years ago has died. Kara Jane Spencer, 32, from Derbyshire, had a severe form of ME that left her unable to walk and requiring full-time nursing care. In May 2020 she issued an appeal for...
BBC
China Covid: Celebrity deaths spark fears over death toll
The growing number of Chinese public figures whose deaths are being made public is prompting people to question the official Covid death toll. The death of Chu Lanlan, a 40-year-old opera singer, last month came as a shock to many, given how young she was. Her family said they were...
BBC
Australia helicopter collision: Passenger tapped pilot before crash, footage shows
A survivor of a deadly helicopter collision in Australia had tried to warn a pilot of impending danger, a video appears to show. In the footage, a passenger in the backseat of the aircraft is seen tapping the pilot's shoulder. Pilot Michael James turns his head in response, while the...
BBC
Five teenagers arrested after cross-border police chase
Five teenagers have been arrested after a car failed to stop for gardaí (Irish police) in County Donegal and crossed the border into Northern Ireland. The car crossed the Lifford Bridge at about 00:10 local time on Wednesday and continued in the direction of Strabane. Police Service of Northern...
BBC
Newcastle drug dealer jailed over Kinder egg crack stash
A drug dealer who kept crack cocaine inside a plastic egg from a Kinder Surprise has been jailed for three years. Police raiding a property in Newcastle last month also found more than £5,000 and a phone used to arrange deals. Connor Briggs, of Mill Farm Close, Elswick, admitted...
BBC
Banbury stabbing: Three jailed over love triangle killing
Three people have been jailed over the killing of a man who was stabbed to death in his back garden. Keith Green, who was in a relationship with one of his killers, was murdered in Banbury, Oxfordshire, on 13 February last year. Mark Meadows, 25, of Banbury, and Travis Gorton,...
BBC
Boy, 14, missing after school trip to Manchester museum
A teenage boy has gone missing while on a school trip to a city centre museum. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it was "becoming increasingly concerned" about 14-year-old Samuel, who disappeared from the People's History Museum in Manchester earlier. The teenager was described as being about 5ft 7in (1.7m) with...
BBC
Elland: Police stop van carrying load twice as long as vehicle
A van driver has been stopped by police after transporting a "dangerous load" twice as long as the vehicle. The van was seen carrying the long metal frame in Elland, near Halifax. West Yorkshire Police said officers "thought their eyes were deceiving them" after stopping it on Wednesday. The Calderdale...
BBC
Iran protests: Death row reporter Mehdi Beik arrested
An Iranian journalist who interviewed families of protesters who had been sentenced to death has been arrested, his wife and Iranian media say. Mehdi Beik was detained on Thursday night, reformist newspaper Etemad, which Mr Beik works for, said. The reasons for his arrest are not known, but it comes...
