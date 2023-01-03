Read full article on original website
BBC
Hereford farmer left carcasses in fields and in animal drinking water
A farmer has been banned from keeping livestock after leaving carcasses in fields and in animal drinking water. Complaints were made about the animals to Herefordshire Council which warned farmer Richard Sparey when they visited sites where he kept sheep and cattle. Trading standards officers said they found dead sheep...
BBC
City of York Council tax set to rise by almost 5%
Council tax in York is set to rise 4.99% as the authority looks to save £8m amid "unprecedented" pressures on its finances. Rents will also go up by 7% for people living in council homes, an average increase of almost £6 per week. Finance chief Councillor Nigel Ayre...
BBC
Dinosaur Dippy to take up three-year Coventry residency
A popular dinosaur exhibit is to spend three years at a city museum. Dippy the Diplodocus will take up residence at Coventry's Herbert Art Gallery and Museum from 20 February. Museum bosses said there would be free ticketing to see the giant so all can enjoy the "world-class exhibition". The...
BBC
Operation to drain Harlow pond after body find begins
Work to drain a pond where human remains were found on New Year's Eve has begun following the launch of a murder investigation. Officers were called to Oakwood Pond, off Fourth Avenue in Harlow, Essex, shortly before 14:00 GMT on Saturday. Det Supt Rob Kirby said: "Draining the pond has...
BBC
Lancaster University sets up UK's first light pollution study centre
The UK's first research laboratory looking the impact of light pollution on human health and nature has been set up at Lancaster University. The Dark Design Lab will study the adverse affects of too much artificial light in towns and cities. Professor Nick Dunn said "protecting dark skies" is crucial...
BBC
Herefordshire leisure centre boss worried about 2023
Rising costs have left the chief executive of a chain of leisure centres "very worried" about the year ahead. Scott Rolfe runs Halo Leisure which has eight centres in Herefordshire plus others in Shropshire and Wales. He said utility costs could rise by 300% and warned hundreds of swimming pools...
Channel 4 privatisation plans formally abandoned
Culture secretary Michelle Donelan reverses proposals set out under predecessor Nadine Dorries in Boris Johnson’s government
BBC
Coventry University gets £20m to improve disabled transport
Research and projects to improve transport for people with disabilities is going to be carried out by a university through a £20m grant. The funding is being given to Coventry University by the charity Motability. The group said it had found disabled people in the UK made 38% fewer...
BBC
Covid infections soar to highest level since July
Covid-19 infection rates are at their highest since last July with one in 25 estimated to have the infection, according to new figures. Meanwhile, hospitalisations for flu in Scotland reached the highest level in five years over Christmas. Public Health Scotland's weekly update reveals nine of the 14 health boards...
BBC
NHS Wales on a knife-edge says confederation leader
Tough choices have to be made now to protect the NHS, a health leader in Wales has warned. Darren Hughes, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation, said the NHS is on a knife-edge in terms of its ability to cope. A consultant for Wales' largest health board, which has declared...
BBC
Stroll around old Duxford pubs proves unlikely New Year hit
A history enthusiast said he was amazed at the response after a walking tour of former pubs proved an unlikely social media hit. A tweet about a New Year's Day stroll around Duxford, Cambridgeshire, was seen 350,000 times within 48 hours. Organiser Mike Priestley said he only expected "a handful"...
BBC
Senior Tories urge Rishi Sunak to prioritise childcare reform
Senior Conservative MPs are urging Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to prioritise childcare reforms, arguing it is too expensive for parents. Robin Walker, chairman of the Commons education committee, said his party needed "a serious set of policies" on the issue. A source close to former PM Liz Truss has urged...
BBC
Father of severely ill boy told ambulance would be six hours
The father of a sick disabled boy now in intensive care has spoken of the "terrifying" moment they were told they faced a six-hour wait for an ambulance. Taylor-James was "struggling to breathe and his lips were blue" when his mother called 999 in December. His father Stuart said he...
BBC
Essex couple's £100k stolen car found in Tilbury en route to Africa
Anthony and Danielle Wilson awoke at their Essex home to find their Range Rover had vanished. The vehicle was later found loaded on a container at a UK port bound for the Democratic Republic of Congo in central Africa. The Wilsons' experience, police warn, is becoming increasingly common. It took...
BBC
Care home site to become homeless accommodation
A disused Sheffield care home will be demolished in order to build emergency accommodation for homeless people. The former Knowle Hill residential home in Halfway has been vacant since it closed in 2017. It will be demolished and a new £6.7m accommodation block will be built consisting of 25 units,...
BBC
Hayley Smith: Risk of future anorexia deaths, coroner warns
A coroner has warned more people could die as a result of NHS miscommunication after the death of a woman from complications caused by an eating disorder. Hayley Smith, from Sturry, Kent, died at Medway Maritime Hospital in 2019. The 27-year-old had been receiving treatment for anorexia nervosa at a...
