Premier League announced nominees for November/December Player of the Month
The Premier League have confirmed the nominees for the November/December Player of the Month award.
5 Premier League clubs paying close attention to Marseille striker Bamba Dieng
Marseille striker has January interest from five Premier League clubs, as well as the offer of a new contract in France.
Aston Villa 1-1 Wolves: Player ratings as points shared in west midlands derby
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Wolves - 4 January 2023.
How to watch Saudi Pro League highlights in the UK
Cristiano Ronaldo has found himself a new club, but how can you watch him in the Saudi Pro League from the UK?
Harry Kane reveals impact of his World Cup penalty miss
Harry Kane has explained what long-term impact his penalty miss against France at the 2022 World Cup is having on him.
Jurgen Klopp confirms his plan after leaving Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp has revealed what he plans to do after leaving Liverpool - his current contract expires in 2026.
Eddie Howe reveals truth behind rumours of Cristiano Ronaldo's Newcastle clause
Eddie Howe has clarified rumours of a Newcastle clause in Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr contract.
Cremonese 0-1 Juventus: Player ratings as late Milik free-kick wins it
Juventus player ratings from the Serie A clash with Cremonese - 4 January 2023
Bayern Munich sign Daley Blind on free transfer
Daley Blind has joined Bayern Munich for the rest of the season after leaving Ajax by mutual consent.
Why Pep Guardiola is encouraging Erling Haaland aggression
Pep Guardiola explains why he won't ask Erling Haaland to tone down aggression in Man City performances.
Liverpool's centre back options - ranked
Virgil van Dijk is poised for a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, so what options does Jurgen Klopp have to replace him?
Graham Potter discusses Chelsea plans for David Datro Fofana
Chelsea manager Graham Potter discusses whether David Datro Fofana will stay at Stamford Bridge or go out on loan following the January transfer.
Who is the FA Cup's record goalscorer?
The FA Cup has been the playground of many wonderful goalscorers, but who ranks highest?
Man City predicted lineup vs Chelsea - FA Cup
Predicting the Man City lineup to face Chelsea in the FA Cup third round.
The 10 Biggest Wins in European Championship Qualifying History
The 10 biggest victories in European Championship qualification history, with Germany 13-0 San Marino, Spain 12-1 Malta and Belgium 9-0 San Marino
Liverpool recalling centre-back Billy Koumetio from loan
Liverpool are recalling centre-back Billy Koumetio from a loan at Austria Vienna at the same time as Virgil van Dijk suffers injury.
Jack Grealish questions role of Kepa in Man City winner against Chelsea
Jack Grealish admits he expected more from Kepa in the lead up to Manchester City's winner against Chelsea.
Crystal Palace 0-4 Tottenham: Player ratings as Spurs turn on the second half style
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Crystal Palace & Tottenham - 4 January 2023.
How many Liverpool games will Virgil van Dijk miss with hamstring injury
How many and which Liverpool games will Virgil van Dijk miss because of a hamstring injury?
Liverpool's record with and without Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool are set for a spell without Virgil van Dijk. How has that affected them in the past?
