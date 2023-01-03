Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Boyfriend Held in Connection with Woman's Death in Brooklyn ApartmentCorrie WritingBrooklyn, NY
5 Jobs in NYC paying over $70K without a college degreeKwaku AmenorhuNew York City, NY
NYPD Officer Suspended After a Video Went Viral On Social Media, The Officer Was Seen Hitting a Young GirlAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
As a Nurse Strike Approaches, NYC Hospitals Begin Relocating Sick Infants And Diverting Back AmbulancesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
New York YIMBY
The Huron’s Façade Begins Installation at 29 Huron Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn
Façade installation is underway on The Huron, a pair of 13-story residential buildings at 29 Huron Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Designed by Morris Adjmi Architects and developed by Quadrum Global, the twin structures will rise from a multi-story podium and yield 171 condominium units in studio to four-bedroom layouts, as well as 30,000 square feet of amenities. Ryan Serhant is leading sales and marketing for the waterfront property, which is bound by Green Street to the north, Huron Street to the south, West Street to the east, and the East River to the west.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 1342 Inwood Avenue in Mount Eden, The Bronx
Permits have been filed to expand an existing two-story structure into a five-story community facility building at 1342 Inwood Avenue in Mount Eden, The Bronx. Located between Clarke Place West and West 170th Street, the lot is near the 170th Street subway station, serviced by the 4 train. Joseph Riegler is listed as the owner behind the applications, who also filed permits for an 11-story residential building at the adjacent 1351 Jerome Avenue site in May 2022.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for The Jackson at 35-64 85th Street in Jackson Heights, Queens
The affordable housing lottery has launched for The Jackson, a five-story mixed-use building at 35-64 85th Street in Jackson Heights, Queens. Designed by Angelo Ng + Anthony Ng Architects Studio and developed by Kelly’s Properties, the structure yields 40 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 12 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $74,435 to $187,330.
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 45 apartments in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 45 newly constructed apartments at 874 Fourth Ave. in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants must earn $53,863 to $187,330 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,473 for a studio. There are 18 one-bedroom units, which can accommodate up to three...
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 113 Clinton Avenue in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed to expand a three-story structure with several single-room occupancy units into a four-story residential building at 113 Clinton Avenue in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. Located between Park Avenue and Myrtle Avenue, the lot is within walking distance of the Clinton-Washington Avenues subway station, serviced by the G train. Josh Navi under the United 2441 LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 107-01 Wren Place in Jamaica, Queens
Permits have been filed for a four-story school building at 107-01 Wren Place in Jamaica, Queens. Located at the intersection of Wren Place and Polhemus Avenue, the lot is adjacent to P.S./I.S. 116Q The William C. Hughley School and near the 169th Street subway station, serviced by the E and F trains. NYC School Construction Authority is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
The Green House Wraps Up Construction at 10-25 Jackson Avenue in Long Island City, Queens
Construction is complete on The Green House, a 12-story residential building at 10-25 Jackson Avenue in Long Island City, Queens. Designed by Studio V Architecture and developed by Charney Companies, the structure yields 46 rental apartments in studio to three-bedroom layouts, ground-floor retail space, and 40 on-site parking spots. AMC Builders was the general contractor for the project, which is bound by 50th Avenue to the north, Jackson Avenue to the southeast, and Vernon Boulevard to the west.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 634 Powell Street in Brownsville, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a four-story residential building at 634 Powell Street in Brownsville, Brooklyn. Located at the intersection of Powell Street and New Lots Avenue, the lot is two blocks west of the New Lots Avenue subway station, serviced by the L train. Newday Management is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Final Phase of $1.7B Hunts Point Access Improvement Project Kicks Off in the South Bronx
New York governor Kathy Hochul has announced the third and final phase of the $1.7 billion Hunts Point Access Improvement Project is now underway in the South Bronx. Launched in 2019, the goal of the project is to provide improved access between the Hunts Point Peninsula and the Sheridan and Bruckner Expressways for automobiles and trucks traveling to and from wholesale commercial businesses located on the peninsula. The project will also address infrastructure deficiencies in the area.
New York YIMBY
Netflix Wins Rights to Develop 292-Acre Production Campus in Oceanport, New Jersey
New Jersey governor Phil Murphy and Netflix have reached a deal that will allow the company to redevelop a 292-acre parcel in Oceanport into a sprawling production campus. Located along Route 35, the property was formerly operated by the United States Army as the Fort Monmouth County defense post, and officially decommissioned between 2011 and 2012.
NBC New York
Wegmans Opening Manhattan Location in 2023 — And Will Have an Omakase Counter
Ask anyone who has regularly been able to do their grocery shopping at a Wegmans, and they will likely rave about their experience. Now that experience is coming to Manhattan. The grocery store chain on Wednesday gave more details regarding its upcoming Manhattan location opening later in 2023. "We are...
Eater
Manhattan’s First Wegmans Will Have an Omakase Counter
More details are out about Manhattan’s first Wegmans grocery store slated to open in the second half of 2023. In addition to its usual pizza and deli counters, the grocery store planned for Astor Place will also be home to a 94-seat seafood restaurant with an oyster counter and a 10-seat sushi bar, according to a liquor license application from the company. Menus proposed in the application list sushi, sashimi, caviar, seafood platters, and various dim sum, along with an omakase served from the bar. The company’s second New York City location is located at 770 Broadway, between Lafayette Street and Broadway, in the former home of the Astor Place Kmart, which closed after more than two decades in June 2021.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams says city will keep using private company if needed to keep ferry service running to Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Outsourcing a public good to a private company might continue if need be, Mayor Eric Eric Adams said Wednesday. On New Year’s Eve, the Department of Transportation (DOT) ran two Staten Island Ferry trips between the Whitehall and St. George terminals using smaller boats that NY Waterways owns.
5 injured in 4 slashings in under 6 hours within 2 blocks in Manhattan: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Several slashing incidents, all within two Midtown blocks in under six hours, left five victims injured, police said Tuesday. In the first slashing, a man approached the male victim, 41, on Eighth Avenue and asked him for a cigarette around 9:15 p.m. Monday, according to the NYPD. Police said the victim […]
Study by former head of NYC DOT reveals surprising reason for congestion
NEW YORK -- We all know gridlock in the city is bad. But according to a new traffic study by the former head of Department of Transportation, the culprit might surprise you.As controversial as the idea of congestion pricing is, it begs the question: what is responsible for the gridlock in Midtown?"I would say trucks," one person said."Personal cars," another said."Well there's a lot of one-passenger drivers," another added.A new study by former DOT commissioner Lucius Riccio points the finger at ride-share companies.READ MORE: Congressman-elect Mike Lawler takes aim at congestion pricingLast fall, the NYU Stern adjunct professor shot more than 90 videos documenting...
bkreader.com
Beloved BK Pan-African Restaurant, Amarachi, in a Fight for Its Life
Amarachi, a beloved Brooklyn restaurant and bar that has hosted events for visiting Nigerian kings and New York City power players like Eric Adams, is asking the Brooklyn community for help as it fights to keep its doors open after 18 years in business. Two weeks ago, Joseph “Bub” Adewumi...
Officials: Construction worker survives 15-foot fall on site in Manhattan
The worker slipped and fell off a ladder while performing water proofing work inside of a trench at a construction site on East 20th Street, inspectors say.
bkreader.com
BK Lobster in Hot Water Over Disappearing Act
BK Lobster, a seafood restaurant that started in Brooklyn and has expanded rapidly across the country, sold multiple franchises in New York without registering them, in violation of state law, THE CITY and Brooklyn Paper have found. That infraction raises questions about the chain run by CEO Rodney Bonds, who...
First Indoor Amusement Park In New York State Opens In Brooklyn
In the United States, there are around 175 Urban Air Adventure Park indoor entertainment parks. However, until New Year's Eve, New York City did not have one. Kids Playing and Adults Wondering.Photo bynrdonUnsplash.
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.
36-year-old Camden Sylvia lived in Manhattan, New York, with her boyfriend, 54-year-old Michael Sullivan. Camden was a painter who worked at a real estate agency while Michael was an actor who worked at an art gallery. The couple lived on the fifth floor of an apartment building on 76 Pearl Street in the financial district near several popular tourism areas. Since Michael had lived in the apartment for 21 years prior to Camden moving in, their 1,600 sq ft rent-controlled unit was only $304 a month, a dream for any New Yorker.
Comments / 0