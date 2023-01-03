(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Today Ohio Governor Mike DeWine made the following appointments to positions on his staff. Christine Morrison has accepted the position of Director of Cabinet Affairs. Throughout her career, Morrison has held a variety of positions within state government. Most recently, Morrison served as the Chief of Staff to Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp in the 134th General Assembly, where she was responsible for the daily operations of the chamber.

