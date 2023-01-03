Read full article on original website
ohio.gov
Governor DeWine Announces Staff Appointments
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Today Ohio Governor Mike DeWine made the following appointments to positions on his staff. Christine Morrison has accepted the position of Director of Cabinet Affairs. Throughout her career, Morrison has held a variety of positions within state government. Most recently, Morrison served as the Chief of Staff to Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp in the 134th General Assembly, where she was responsible for the daily operations of the chamber.
ohio.gov
Governor DeWine Signs Bills Into Law
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed the following bills into law:. House Bill 45, sponsored by State Representative Bill Roemer and former Representative Thomas West, makes appropriations and provides authorization and conditions for the operation of state programs. House Bill 458, sponsored by State Representative Thomas Hall, modifies the...
