FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Florida Mother Dropped Her Daughters Off, Went To Work, And Never ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCrestview, FL
Maintaining Calm Amid Chaos: Families Pack ‘Go Bags’ to be Ready for Natural DisastersDwayne PiergiovanniDestin, FL
Osaka Restaurant Offers Japanese Cuisine in Destin, FloridaGabriella KorosiDestin, FL
Dillard’s Closes Longstanding Florida Store - Weeks After Vice President Sells SharesTy D.Mary Esther, FL
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenFlorida State
niceville.com
Eglin’s January road closures
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Here are Eglin’s road closures for January 2023. Check back for updates throughout the month. Jan. 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Range Road 200 from Range Road 214 to Range Road 201. Jan. 6 from...
niceville.com
Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for January 8-14
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will...
getthecoast.com
Preliminary construction for Brooks Bridge Replacement Project starts this month, major construction in Spring 2023
The Brooks Bridge Replacement Project is set to begin this Spring, with preliminary construction activities starting this month. The project, which is being led by the Florida Department of Transportation, aims to replace the current four-lane bridge with a new six-lane structure across Santa Rosa Sound. According to Kohen Johns...
WJHG-TV
Must Watch: Wild ride over Hathaway Bridge
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A wild ride across the Hathaway Bridge is caught on video and lands the driver behind bars. Video submitted by a viewer shows a truck swerving into another lane and eventually hitting the side barricade of the Hathway Bridge. The truck hits the side and skids off multiple times.
WJHG-TV
Miramar Beach Commercial Structure Fire
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP)- South Walton firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire early Wednesday morning. The fire occurred near the intersection of U.S. Highway 98 West and Professional Place. The call came after 3 a.m. after a Walton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy noticed the smell of smoke in the...
WJHG-TV
Accident in Panama City involving three cars
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol reported an accident involving three cars in Panama City early Thursday morning. At the intersection of St. Andrews Blvd and Airport Road, troopers say a Ford SUV and a Bay County Patrol truck were sitting at a red light when a blue Kia crashed into the truck from behind. FHP is investigating the cause of the crash.
WEAR
Crews cleaning 5,000 gallons of spilt sewage in Gulf Breeze
GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- The City of Gulf Breeze is cleaning up a sewer spill Wednesday morning. It happened in the Tiger Point area on Circle Lane. The cities utility department says about 5,000 gallons escaped after a back up at a lift station. City manager Samantha Abel tells WEAR...
WSFA
Body of missing Elba man found in Florida river
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - The body of an Elba man was recovered Wednesday morning after going missing Friday, December 30, in an Okaloosa County river. The victim of the accident has been identified as Alvie Lee Anderson, 79-years-old, of Elba. According to WEARTV and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation...
niceville.com
Okaloosa woman accused of stealing from disabled person
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — Attorney General Ashley Moody has announced the arrest of an Okaloosa County woman reportedly working as a guardian who allegedly stole more than $12,000 from a disabled person who had been under her care. According to Moody’s statement, an investigation by her Medicaid Fraud Control...
‘It was intense’: Divers describe shark encounter off Pensacola coast
A man who had a close encounter with a shark and his friends who rushed to help him say they're thankful no one was hurt.
WEAR
Deputies: Man accidentally shoots himself during series of burglaries in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say a Crestview man accidentally shot himself in the leg with a stolen gun while breaking into a vehicle. Justin McCall, 28, was arrested on Thursday on charges of grand theft, burglary to a structure, car burglary and felony violation of probation. According to the...
WEAR
3 persons of interest wanted by police in Milton homicide
MILTON, Fla. -- Police are trying to locate three persons of interest in a homicide in Milton earlier this week. Milton Police said Friday they're trying to locate:. The body of 31-year-old Johnny Gene Davis was found shot dead Sunday afternoon in a storage building behind a home in the 6400 block of Sellers Drive. Police believe he died Saturday or early Sunday.
WEAR
1 suspect arrested for The Pelicans Nest shooting in Downtown Pensacola
PENASACOLA, Fla. -- A suspect was arrested Friday evening for a shooting that took place at The Pelicans Nest in Downtown Pensacola last summer. 28-year-old Michael Lamar Rudolph, of Pensacola, is charged with battery, aggravated battery, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and attempted felony murder.
Free Job Training in the Panhandle
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB)–The Pioneer Bay Community Development Corporation is offering job training opportunities for those seeking employment. The poverty rate in the north Port St. Joe community is 31 percent. The Pioneer Bay Community Development Corporation hopes to provide several hundred jobs, cleaning up the environment. The company has received a $200,000 Brownfield […]
WEAR
18-year-old motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital following a crash in Escambia County Tuesday afternoon. The accident happened around 2:10 p.m. on New Warrington Road near Lieutenant Street. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an 18-year-old motorcyclist from Foley collided with a 55-year-old Pensacola man driving a...
WEAR
2 adults, 3 kids injured in collision on I-110 in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash on I-110 south in Escambia County Monday morning sent five people -- including three kids -- to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. near the Airport Blvd. overpass. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old Milton woman driving...
Milton man loses daughter, grandson in apartment fire
A local man is grieving after he lost his daughter and grandson to a fire in Jacksonville.
WEAR
Report: Fort Walton Beach woman exploits elderly, spends over $1,000 on fast food
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Fort Walton Beach woman was arrested Tuesday for exploiting an elderly person after an arrest report states she stole thousands of dollars from the victim to use for her personal expenditures, including $1,000 in fast food purchases. Jessica Manios, 30, took control of an elderly...
niceville.com
Deputy serving at Walton County Jail allegedly stole money from inmate
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— A detention deputy working at the Walton County Jail has been terminated and arrested after an investigation reportedly revealed he stole money from an inmate, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), it launched an investigation on...
niceville.com
F-15EX proves full air-to-air capability over Eglin’s Gulf water range
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — Two F-15EX Eagle II aircraft launched missiles from their new weapon stations, known as Stations 1 and 9, over the Gulf of Mexico here on Nov. 29, Eglin Air Force Base has announced. The 96th Test Wing’s pilots fired an AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range...
