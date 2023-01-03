Read full article on original website
A once proposed roundabout, this skewed intersection in Grand Rapids area is getting updated
WALKER, MI – A busy intersection in the city of Walker that has encountered potential changes in the past is on track for upgrades this year to enhance safety for drivers and pedestrians alike. The benefit for motorists? The estimated $700,000 road construction project shouldn’t cause too many inconveniences...
World of Winter returning to downtown Grand Rapids
This weekend, one of the largest winter festivals in the Midwest returns to downtown Grand Rapids. (Jan. 4, 2022) World of Winter returning to downtown Grand Rapids. This weekend, one of the largest winter festivals in the Midwest returns to downtown Grand Rapids. (Jan. 4, 2022) World of Winter: Starry...
The Plant Parlor houseplants shop in Grand Rapids announces closure
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The owner of The Plant Parlor, a Grand Rapids plant shop, announced the shop will close later this month. Owner Danny Parker posted a message to customers on the shop’s website Thursday, Jan. 5, stating the last day of business for the Wealthy Street business will be Jan. 31.
Kent County denied state grant to help buy Cannonsburg Ski Area
Kent County has been denied a state grant that was planned to provide a significant source of funding to purchase Cannonsburg Recreation and Ski Area.
New year, new biz: See what’s coming to Grand Rapids in 2023
Even with a mountain of obstacles popping up, businesses have continued to choose West Michigan as a viable market.
Hamburger Mikey's fundraiser this Saturday
For the next three months you can expect to see people dancing at the corner of Western and 4th in Muskegon. It's all to raise money to support our food pantries.
5 fun things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend (Jan. 6-8)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The annual World of Winter festival will bring tons of free events, games and activities to downtown Grand Rapids this weekend. There will also be cool events including a paint-and-sip event, yoga and a basketball game going on downtown. Keep scrolling to find a list...
West Michigan Birthday Freebies You Don’t Want To Miss in 2023
Happy Birthday to you! It's a great day to celebrate, and whether you have a giant party planned or you're just spending time by yourself, there are several chances to get something free on your special day. There's only one day a year that's dedicated to you- so make sure...
How dreary is Michigan? Grand Rapids has had 5 minutes of sunshine this month
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Welcome to another dreary day in Michigan. The skies are overcast. The snow-covered ground matches the blah, boringly hazy color of the sky. Much of Michigan has gotten minimal daily sunshine recently, but we hadn’t realized how far down the sun tally we’d fallen until the National Weather Service reminded us with a dim little factoid they posted on social media late yesterday.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Downtown Kalamazoo café serves up lunch for under $10
KALAMAZOO, MI – Looking for a quick lunch in downtown Kalamazoo? Totally Brewed Café has the answer. The downtown café features sack lunches, soups and salads that allow customers to get their orders quickly, but that doesn’t mean the service suffers. “We try to get to...
Bringing Harold Home: West MI vet lands in GR after 8 days sleeping on airport floors
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jamie Dirkse met Harold, a 70-year-old army veteran, at the Orlando airport. Harold was on his way back to Holland from Vegas, moving back to his hometown to live with a good friend. But Harold's first flight from Vegas was canceled. He was rerouted to...
Two Michigan cities among snowiest in U.S. over last 30 years, Old Farmer’s Almanac says
Michigan residents are no strangers to snow since it routinely blankets the state for several months of the year. But, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan is home to two of the snowiest cities in the United States including Sault Ste. Marie in the Upper Peninsula and Muskegon, which is located along Lake Michigan.
Historic sanctuary of fire-damaged Ionia church likely spared, pastor says
IONIA, MI -- Fire ripped through part of the 136-year-old Zion United Methodist Church in Ionia late Thursday, but the church’s pastor is hopeful the historic sanctuary was saved. Chris Moore, who became pastor at the church in July, said it appears that most of the fire damage happened...
Pushed out of Monroe North, Eastern Kille heads for Rockford
A Grand Rapids distillery has big plans for the suburbs. Eastern Kille Distillery plans to hold a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 4, at its new 16-acre site at 7755 Childsdale Ave. NE in Rockford. The new location, necessary because of Corewell Health’s expansion in the Monroe North neighborhood, will include $4.2 million investment for the new distillery operations, headquarters and a bar and restaurant.
Fire reported at historic Ionia church
IONIA, MI -- Fire crews are at the scene of a reported fire at Zion United Methodist Church in Ionia, a historic church built in 1886. The church’s origins go back further, to 1858, when a group of German immigrants established the Zion Church of the Evangelical Association. The...
Kalamazoo’s Kendall Off Main Apartments Roasted for Poor Service
The Kendall Off Main Apartments, which are mostly used by college-aged or newly graduated individuals, is being put on BLAST all over social media for their management skills. Renters have been making complaints without anything being done to fix the issues and refusing to respond to emails or give out further contact information.
Fired Ottawa County administrator most proud of working with ‘unsung heroes’
WEST OLIVE, MI – John Shay boxed up the family photos and mementos from his desk. A number of employees came in, wished him farewell. The civil servant of 25 years had just been fired from leading Michigan’s fastest-growing county. “In my line of work it’s always a...
Looming tipped wage increase has restaurant owners on edge
Starting this week, Michigan’s minimum wage is above $10 for the first time, part of a phased increase under state law.
PREIT wins mortgage extension on Woodland Mall
PREIT’s Woodland Mall in Grand Rapids, Mich., has gotten a thumb’s up from its mortgage lender. The Philadelphia-based mall owner-operator began renovating the property before the pandemic hit and has achieved average sales per sq. ft. of more than $625. As a result, PREIT announced, it has executed an extension of its loan through June 2023 with an option to extend it to October.
Allegan Area Grocery Store Gets Liquor License Revoked, Again
For the second time in nearly two months, a local grocery store in Allegan has had its liquor license suspended. On Tuesday, January 3, signs were posted on the doors outside Village Market stating the establishment had violated state liquor laws by allowing three minors to purchase alcohol. Essentially the...
