Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

World of Winter returning to downtown Grand Rapids

This weekend, one of the largest winter festivals in the Midwest returns to downtown Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

How dreary is Michigan? Grand Rapids has had 5 minutes of sunshine this month

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Welcome to another dreary day in Michigan. The skies are overcast. The snow-covered ground matches the blah, boringly hazy color of the sky. Much of Michigan has gotten minimal daily sunshine recently, but we hadn’t realized how far down the sun tally we’d fallen until the National Weather Service reminded us with a dim little factoid they posted on social media late yesterday.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Pushed out of Monroe North, Eastern Kille heads for Rockford

A Grand Rapids distillery has big plans for the suburbs. Eastern Kille Distillery plans to hold a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 4, at its new 16-acre site at 7755 Childsdale Ave. NE in Rockford. The new location, necessary because of Corewell Health’s expansion in the Monroe North neighborhood, will include $4.2 million investment for the new distillery operations, headquarters and a bar and restaurant.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Fire reported at historic Ionia church

IONIA, MI -- Fire crews are at the scene of a reported fire at Zion United Methodist Church in Ionia, a historic church built in 1886. The church’s origins go back further, to 1858, when a group of German immigrants established the Zion Church of the Evangelical Association. The...
IONIA, MI
chainstoreage.com

PREIT wins mortgage extension on Woodland Mall

PREIT’s Woodland Mall in Grand Rapids, Mich., has gotten a thumb’s up from its mortgage lender. The Philadelphia-based mall owner-operator began renovating the property before the pandemic hit and has achieved average sales per sq. ft. of more than $625. As a result, PREIT announced, it has executed an extension of its loan through June 2023 with an option to extend it to October.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Allegan Area Grocery Store Gets Liquor License Revoked, Again

For the second time in nearly two months, a local grocery store in Allegan has had its liquor license suspended. On Tuesday, January 3, signs were posted on the doors outside Village Market stating the establishment had violated state liquor laws by allowing three minors to purchase alcohol. Essentially the...
ALLEGAN, MI
MLive

MLive

